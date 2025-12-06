Singapore-based surveying authority expands Leica product offerings, delivering unmatched accuracy and innovation to engineering, construction, and infrastructure sectors.

Califf Surveying is a leader in precision surveying in Asia. The company proudly announces it is the top supplier of Leica Total Stations. These tools are the industry standard for construction layout, land surveying, and geospatial measurement.

As the demand for accurate tools grows in construction and utilities, Califf Surveying is the best option. They provide professionals with Leica’s best total station models, including both robotic and manual options.

Califf Surveying provides a complete range of solutions. This includes the Leica TS13, TS16, iCON iCB70, and iCR70 total stations. These tools support tasks from construction staking to complex BIM workflows.

At Califf Surveying, we do more than sell equipment. We offer confidence. This is what Suherman, the Founder and CEO of Califf Surveying, believes.

“Leica Total Stations are known for their accuracy and reliability. We are proud to offer these tools to surveying and engineering professionals in Asia. They help improve productivity and precision on-site.”

As a certified Leica distributor, Califf Surveying offers more than just access to cutting-edge equipment. Clients also benefit from expert technical consulting, equipment training, support, and guidance throughout the entire project lifecycle.

Discover Leica Total Stations with Califf Surveying

Clients can explore Califf’s full Leica product lineup through its newly enhanced online store:

Featured Leica Total Stations available include:

Leica TS13 and TS16 – Scalable, high-performance robotic total stations

Leica iCON iCB70 – Smart construction layout with 4G connectivity

Leica iCON iCR70 – Robotic station designed for fast construction workflows

Leica FlexLine series – Manual total stations for dependable accuracy

Full accessories and software packages available

Serving Asia’s Fastest Growing Industries

Califf Surveying works with many clients Worldwide. They focus on roadways, rail, high-rise buildings, and land development. The company supports government contractors, private developers, and engineering firms looking for future-ready solutions.

Leica offers great optics and innovation. With Califf’s tested skills, clients get tools that provide accuracy, speed, and long-term value.

About Califf Surveying

Califf Surveying is the top land surveying and digital layout provider in Singapore. We use the latest Leica Geosystems equipment for professionals in Asia.

Suherman, a skilled surveyor, leads Califf Surveying. The team offers great technical skills and personal support. They help clients improve workflows, cut down on rework, and achieve precise results for every project.

Learn more at https://califfsurveying.com/about-us

