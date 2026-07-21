Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Notice of Capital Markets Day
(NYSE AMERICAN, AIM and VFEX: CMCL)
SAINT HELIER, JE / ACCESS Newswire / July 21, 2026 / Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (“Caledonia” or the “Company”) will host a Capital Markets Day on Wednesday, September 16, 2026 in New York, USA.
Date: Wednesday, September 16, 2026
Time: 9.30 New York / 14.30 London / 15.30 Harare
Format: In-person or online
Location: Sofitel New York, 45 West 44th Street, 10036 New York, United States
The Capital Markets Day will provide a detailed insight into Caledonia’s long-term growth strategy, operating performance, and the broader mining environment in Zimbabwe. Presentations will include:
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An update on production performance and operational efficiencies at Blanket Mine
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Strategic development and funding strategy of the Bilboes gold project
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Medium- to long-term growth pipeline, including exploration and expansion opportunities
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Capital allocation priorities and financial outlook
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Perspectives on Zimbabwe’s mining policy environment and investment climate
To register for the event, please visit: https://caledonia.brrmedia.co.uk/
Presentation materials will be made available on the Company’s website in advance, with a webcast replay made available on our social media channels following the event.
Enquiries
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Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
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Tel: +44 1534 679 800
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Cavendish Capital Markets Limited (Nomad and Broker)
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Tel: +44 207 397 1965
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Camarco, Financial PR (UK)
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Tel: +44 20 3757 4980
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Curate Public Relations (Zimbabwe)
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Tel: +263 77802131
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IH Securities (Private) Limited (VFEX Sponsor – Zimbabwe)
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Tel: +263 (242) 745 119/33/39
SOURCE: Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire