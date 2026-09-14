Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Capital Markets Day Update
(NYSE American:CMCL)(AIM:CMCL)(VFEX:CMCL)
SAINT HELIER, JE / ACCESS Newswire / September 14, 2026 / Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (“Caledonia” or “the Company”) is pleased to provide an update on its Capital Markets Day (“CMD”) to be held on Wednesday, September 16, 2026, in New York, USA.
Date: Wednesday, September 16, 2026
Time: 09.30 New York / 14.30 London / 15.30 Harare
Registration: Arrivals and registration for in-person guests from 09.00 New York, with the presentations starting at 09.30
Format: In-person or online
Location: Sofitel New York, 45 West 44th Street, 10036 New York, United States
Government Address
The event will also include a presentation by Ambassador Taonga Mushayavanhu, Permanent Representative of Zimbabwe to the United Nations.
During the CMD, management will provide a comprehensive overview of Caledonia’s long-term growth strategy and operating performance. Presentations will include:
- An update on production performance and operational efficiencies at Blanket Mine
- Strategic development and funding strategy of the Bilboes gold project
- Medium- to long-term growth pipeline, including exploration and expansion opportunities
- Capital allocation priorities and financial outlook
To register for the event online or in person, please visit: https://caledonia.brrmedia.co.uk/
Presentation materials will be made available on the Company’s website in advance, with a webcast replay made available on our social media channels following the event.
Enquiries
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Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
Mark Learmonth
Camilla Horsfall
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Tel: +44 1534 679 800
Tel: +44 7817 841 793
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Cavendish Capital Markets Limited (Nomad and Broker)
Adrian Hadden
Pearl Kellie
|Tel: +44 207 397 1965
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Camarco, Financial PR (UK)
Elfie Harkell
Fergus Young
|Tel: +44 20 3757 4980
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Curate Public Relations (Zimbabwe)
Debra Tatenda
|Tel: +263 77802131
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IH Securities (Private) Limited (VFEX Sponsor – Zimbabwe)
Lloyd Mlotshwa
|Tel: +263 (242) 745 119/33/39
SOURCE: Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire