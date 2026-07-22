Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Blanket Exploration Results

Surface drilling defines previously unrecognised gold zone containing oxide and sulphide mineralisation

(NYSE AMERICAN: CMCL; AIM: CMCL; VFEX: CMCL)

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (“Caledonia” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce results from its surface exploration program at the Blanket mine (“Blanket”).

The results demonstrate the presence of significant near surface gold mineralisation in a previously unknown mineralized horizon. This mineralized zone has not been exploited in the underground mine and represents an opportunity for low-cost heap leaching operations of the near surface oxide material, with potential for a sulphide extension below any potential oxide open pit. The exploration results suggest the mineralisation may represent a new orebody that has not previously been exploited by the underground mine. Further drilling is planned to assess the continuity and extent of the mineralised system at depth.

Highlights

Surface drilling confirms continuity of gold mineralisation below surface over the K-Pits target area.

Both oxide and sulphide mineralisation have been identified, supporting potential near-term development opportunities as well as longer-term exploration upside.

Metallurgical test work is underway to evaluate the amenability of the oxide mineralisation to conventional heap leaching, with encouraging preliminary results.

Work is well advanced on an updated Blanket resource statement incorporating the surface exploration programme as well as recent underground drilling. The Company expects to publish the updated resource statement in August 2026.

Follow-up drilling is planned from both surface and underground platforms to test potential extensions of the mineralisation at depth.

Selected drilling highlights for Blanket surface (as extracted from the full results in the Appendix) include :

Hole KPT0EX2553 – 23.00m** at 2.61g/t from 0m downhole, RC, Oxide

Hole KPT0EX2561 – 6.00m** at 1.97g/t from 14m downhole, RC, Oxide

Hole KPT0EX2545 – 15.00m** at 1.69g/t from 0m downhole, RC, Oxide

Hole KPT0EX2545 – 4.00m** at 2.08g/t from 15m downhole, RC, Transitional

Hole KPT0EX2567 – 20.00m** at 1.22g/t from 19m downhole, RC, Transitional

Hole KPT0EX25124 – 12.00m** at 1.20g/t from 23m downhole, RC, Transitional

Hole KPT0EX2510 – 16.00m** at 6.04g/t from 29m downhole, RC, Sulphide

Hole KPT0EX2542 – 7.00m** at 5.96g/t from 13m downhole, RC, Sulphide

Hole KPT0EX2576 – 5.00m** at 3.96g/t from 40m downhole, RC, Sulphide

**all intersections above are down hole intersections; estimated true widths are quoted in the tables later in this press release.

Why this discovery is important

The K-Pits programme was originally designed to evaluate near-surface targets within the Blanket mining lease that had received little exploration attention. Results from trenching and reverse circulation drilling have confirmed the presence of significant gold mineralisation associated with shear structures and lithological contacts.

Importantly, geological interpretation suggests the mineralisation may represent a separate mineralised system located approximately 200 metres east of the nearest projected underground orebody. This raises the possibility that the K-Pits target represents a previously unrecognised mineralised horizon that has not been exploited by historic underground mining activities.

The presence of near-surface oxide mineralisation is particularly significant because it may be amenable to conventional heap leach processing, potentially offering a lower-cost route to extracting gold compared to underground mining. Metallurgical test work is underway to assess this opportunity.

Chief Executive Officer, Mark Learmonth, said:

“This is an exciting development at Blanket and further demonstrates the significant exploration potential that exists within the mining area. We are well advanced in our work to incorporate the results of this surface exploration programme into a revised resource statement expected to be published in August 2026, which will reflect the results of surface and underground exploration at Blanket alongside the exploration programme at Motapa, where we recently announced encouraging initial drilling results.

“We have commenced metallurgical test work on the oxide material at Blanket to evaluate its amenability for conventional heap leaching and the preliminary results are encouraging. If the conclusion of the test work shows an acceptable recovery, we intend to commence a trial heap leach operation on an initial sample of 10,000 tonnes of material during the second half of 2026. The potential to develop a low-cost processing route for this near-surface mineralisation could provide an attractive opportunity to complement Blanket’s existing underground operations and unlock additional value.”

Enquiries

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc

Mark Learmonth

Camilla Horsfall Tel: +44 1534 679 800

Tel: +44 7817 841 793 Cavendish Capital Markets Limited (Nomad and Broker)

Adrian Hadden

Pearl Kellie Tel: +44 207 397 1965 Camarco, Financial PR (UK)

Elfie Kent

Fergus Young Tel: +44 20 3757 4980 Curate Public Relations (Zimbabwe)

Debra Tatenda Tel: +263 77802131 IH Securities (Private) Limited (VFEX Sponsor – Zimbabwe)

Lloyd Mlotshwa Tel: +263 (242) 745 119/33/39

Overview of the Blanket Surface Exploration Program

The Blanket surface exploration program commenced in 2024 with geological mapping, geophysical surveys, trenching, and historical data collation.

The initial work informed targets for wide spaced surface trenching to understand the geology, both structural and lithological, for the area.

During 2025, a total of 2,304.1m of trenching from 13 trenches and a total of 7,063 of shallow RC drilling was completed at the K-Pit target, focused primarily on examining the area for oxide gold mineralisation that may be amenable to low-cost surface heap leaching operations.

Location of the activities

The exploration area is located within the mining lease boundary of Blanket. Blanket is located in the southwest of Zimbabwe, approximately 15 km northwest of Gwanda, the provincial capital of Matabeleland South. Gwanda is located 147 km southeast of Bulawayo, 197km northwest of the Beitbridge Border post with South Africa, and 560km from Harare.

The Blanket locality is shown relative to other material Caledonia properties in Figure 1. Caledonia’s Bilboes property, currently in the development stage, and the Motapa exploration property is located further to the north of Blanket.

Figure 1: General Locality of the Caledonia mineral properties, Zimbabwe.

Blanket is situated on the north-western limb of the Archaean Gwanda Greenstone Belt in south-western Zimbabwe, along strike from several other gold deposits. The Gwanda Greenstone Belt is approximately 7km in length (west to east) and 15 km wide (north to south). The belt is typical of greenstone belts of the Zimbabwe Craton consisting of mafic to felsic volcanics with intercalated sedimentary units. Repeated strong deformation affected all lithologies. Structurally, the Gwanda Greenstone Belt is dominated by a major periclinal synform, plunging 60° NW in the western half of the belt and flanked on both sides by major deformation zones. Gwanda Greenstone Belt metamorphism reaches upper greenschist to amphibolite facies and is higher than in the typical Zimbabwean greenstone belts. The local geology of the Blanket lease area showing the locality of the K-Pits is provided on Figure 2.

Figure 2: Local surface geology of Blanket depicting the location of the K-pits

Details of the Program

Following a prolonged period of limited exploration activity, Blanket commenced with a surface exploration strategy in 2025. A phased surface exploration programme was launched within the Blanket mining lease, targeting the Banded Iron Formation (BIF) that trends north-northwest and has historically been mined at the nearby Vubachikwe and old Sabiwa mines.

The programme commenced with trenching at the Sabiwa North Extension. Lithological mapping showed discrete, discontinuous BIF lenses with sporadic mineralisation. Subsequently, attention shifted northwards to the K-Pits prospect, located along the same strike of the lithological units in the footwall of Blanket Mine’s current production area.

Trenching at K-Pits comprised 13 trenches to a maximum depth of 1.50 meters and totalling 2,304.1 meters in length. All trenches were mapped for lithology and structure and sampled at 1.0-meter intervals along the sidewalls. Samples were sent for fire assay analysis at independent laboratories, and a sub sample was sent for bottle roll analysis at independent laboratories. Figure 3 shows the mapped lithology while Figure 4 shows the related fire assay values of the K-Pit trenches.

On the strength of anomalous assay results, a grid on an approximate spacing of 25 meters x 25 meters was drilled utilising Reverse Circulation (“RC”) drilling. A total of 155 drillholes totalling 7,063 meters of drilling was completed. All drillholes were inclined at approximately 60 degrees to the west to an inclined depth of 45 meters resulting in an approximate 40 meters vertical depth. Figure 5 provides the localities of the RC drillholes with fire assay results.

Figure 5: RC Drillhole localities with Fire Assay Grade intersections

Figure 6 is a cross-section view along section line A – A depicting the oxidation surfaces logged in the drillholes together with the fire assay grades and the interpreted mineralised horizons. All samples were subjected to fire assay and to bottle roll assay at an independent laboratory with the requisite Certified Reference Material (“CRM’s”) and blank samples inserted into the sample chain.

Figure 6: Cross section A – A depicting weathering zones, fire assay grades and interpreted mineralised zones using an approximate 0.30 gramme per tonne cut-off.

Analysis and interpretation of the results shows that the mineralisation is related to strong shearing and silicification on the contacts of the talc chlorite schist and the surrounding metabasalts.

Further Potential

The delineation of the mineralized zones at the K-Pits may potentially represent a new orebody that has not been exploited underground at Blanket. When examining the underground workings and the locality of the K-Pits it is evident that the mineralisation is located approximately 200 meters to the east of where the nearest, projected to surface, underground orebody would outcrop. Figure 7 shows an oblique view of the K-Pits in relation to the underground orebodies at Blanket.

Figure 7: Oblique view of the underground orebodies at Blanket mine with the location of the surface K-pit trenches and interpreted mineralised zones.

A cross section through the K-Pits and Sheet vertical shaft is provided in Figure 8. The orebody dip and dip directions at Blanket are fairly uniform and further drilling is planned, both from underground on 9 level and from surface, to probe the potential extension of the K-Pits mineralized zone at depth.

Figure 8: Cross sectional view looking north east depicting the closest underground orebody and the location of the K-Pit mineralisation

The drilling and trenching procedures together with an analysis of the Quality Assurance and Quality Control (“QAQC”) procedures followed are provided further in the text.

Qualified person

Craig James Harvey, MGSSA, MAIG, Caledonia Vice President, Technical Services, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release. Craig James Harvey is a “Qualified Person” as defined by each of (i) the Canadian Securities Administrators’ National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and (ii) sub-part 1300 of Regulation S-K of the U.S. Securities Act.

Trenching and trench sampling methodology

After the geologist has noted that the trench has successfully been excavated to bedrock, the sample intervals are set out on the side walls. At the start of the sample line, a peg is installed onto the floor with the trench number. A clean, exposed side of the trench is chosen and maintained throughout the sampling process. The sidewall is cleaned with a shovel to ensure an uncontaminated face is exposed for sampling. Thereafter sample localities are marked on the sidewall.

Sampling is done at one-meter intervals respecting lithological contacts, alterations and structures. A minimum sampling width of 0.3m and maximum of 1m are observed throughout the sample interval marking. A clean sample mat is placed on the floor of the trench and samples are chipped from the bedrock sidewall into a sample pan. Samples are ticketed and placed in a sample bag closed with twine. Sample tickets, locality and weights are recorded on the sample sheet record for each trench.

The compositing of samples is guided by lithology as well as alteration domains; no sampling will be done across different domains. Outliers with anomalously high grades are not composited unless they are part of a homogenous lithological and alteration domain. When compositing in wider ore zones, a composite sample is made by combining five samples, whilst in narrow ore zones two samples will make up a composite sample. The homogenized sample is split using a riffle splitter to get two 2kg samples to be delivered to the external laboratory for bottle roll analysis and the other for fire assay.

RC methodology

Checks for rig outlet and splitter cleanliness are conducted prior to the commencement of drilling activities and continuously throughout the drilling activities to avoid sample contamination.

Sample bags are pre-numbered with unique sample numbers (drill hole number and drill hole depth intervals) before the drilling commences. Sample depths recorded are relative to the ground surface at the drillhole collar. If no sample is recovered, such as when voids are intersected, the numbering sequence is continued uninterrupted with empty numbered bags inserted into the sample sequence. This will avoid possible confusion in sampling. Sample bags are immediately sealed to effectively prevent external contamination.

A sample bag is tied to the sample outlet of the rig in preparation for sample collection before sampling commences. Bulk samples are collected at 1m intervals and split using a riffle splitter to three samples. One sub-sample of 2kg will be taken to the lab for assaying, the second remains as a field duplicate for storage at the core shed and the third is prepared as chips for traying. The sampling crew will sample at the designated (one meter) intervals down the hole. The geologist verifies the intervals from the driller’s marks on the mast or pull-down chain. For samples sent to the laboratory, the sampling quality is monitored continuously as the geologist ensures the samples for QAQC monitoring purposes are inserted in each sampling stream batch of 20 samples with CRMs being alternated from batch to batch from low, medium and high grade.

QAQC Procedures

A comprehensive QAQC program was implemented for the K-Pits drilling and sampling campaigns to ensure the reliability and integrity of assay data.

The QAQC program includes the systematic insertion and monitoring of:

CRMs

Blank samples (certified and field blanks)

Duplicate samples (field, coarse reject, and pulp duplicates)

QAQC samples were inserted at regular intervals within the sample stream and submitted to the same laboratories as primary samples. Analytical work was conducted primarily by accredited laboratory, Antech Laboratory Services, located in Zimbabwe, following industry-standard fire assay and/or appropriate multi-element analytical techniques.

A comprehensive QAQC programme comprising CRMs, blank samples and other control samples was implemented throughout the drilling programme. The results indicate that the analytical data are generally reliable and suitable for future mineral resource estimation. The majority of CRM populations demonstrated acceptable to excellent accuracy and precision, with the higher-grade standards (AMIS0559, AMIS0872 and G912-2) and several low- to medium-grade standards (AMIS0772 and AMIS0924) consistently reproducing certified values within expected control limits.

Three independent blank datasets (AMIS0865, BLANK0939 and BLANK0991) returned values at or near detection limits, indicating no evidence of significant contamination during sampling, sample preparation or laboratory analysis. This conclusion is supported by the absence of elevated blank failures and by the consistent performance of the blank standards reviewed.

Some of the CRM populations contained isolated catastrophic failures. These failures occurred as discrete events rather than systematic trends and were not associated with elevated blank values or evidence of analytical drift. The observed patterns suggest that the failures are more likely attributable to sample handling, sample identity, CRM insertion, preparation or reporting issues rather than deficiencies in laboratory analytical performance.

Appendix 1: Drillhole collar positions, fire assay and bottle roll assay results.

Drillhole Collar Positions Hole Identifier Hole Type Locality Azimuth (°) Dip (°) Drilled Length(m) UTM Easting(m) UTM Northing(m) UTM Elevation(m) KPT0EX2501 RC K-pit 68.4 64.3 45 697 565 7 713 289 1 041 KPT0EX2502 RC K-pit 65.7 64.1 45 697 570 7 713 243 1 040 KPT0EX2503 RC K-pit 65.0 64.1 45 697 576 7 713 196 1 039 KPT0EX2504 RC K-pit 66.0 65.4 45 697 582 7 713 150 1 038 KPT0EX2505 RC K-pit 68.2 64.5 45 697 588 7 713 103 1 038 KPT0EX2506 RC K-pit 67.8 64.9 45 697 593 7 713 057 1 037 KPT0EX2507 RC K-pit 64.3 65.3 45 697 599 7 713 010 1 036 KPT0EX2508 RC K-pit 66.5 64.2 45 697 605 7 712 964 1 036 KPT0EX2509 RC K-pit 65.0 65.0 45 697 590 7 713 196 1 039 KPT0EX2510 RC K-pit 63.0 64.6 45 697 584 7 713 243 1 040 KPT0EX2511 RC K-pit 67.3 64.5 45 697 579 7 713 289 1 041 KPT0EX2512 RC K-pit 66.0 63.8 45 697 596 7 713 150 1 039 KPT0EX2513 RC K-pit 65.1 64.7 45 697 602 7 713 103 1 038 KPT0EX2514 RC K-pit 66.3 64.6 45 697 607 7 713 057 1 037 KPT0EX2515 RC K-pit 68.7 62.0 45 697 613 7 713 010 1 036 KPT0EX2516 RC K-pit 71.0 61.8 45 697 619 7 712 963 1 036 KPT0EX2517 RC K-pit 65.6 63.0 45 697 593 7 713 290 1 042 KPT0EX2518 RC K-pit 64.0 61.3 45 697 599 7 713 243 1 041 KPT0EX2519 RC K-pit 65.4 63.7 45 697 604 7 713 197 1 040 KPT0EX2520 RC K-pit 65.0 63.4 45 697 610 7 713 150 1 039 KPT0EX2521 RC K-pit 63.8 65.1 45 697 616 7 713 104 1 038 KPT0EX2522 RC K-pit 65.0 65.6 45 697 622 7 713 057 1 038 KPT0EX2523 RC K-pit 64.0 64.3 45 697 627 7 713 010 1 037 KPT0EX2524 RC K-pit 67.1 64.1 45 697 633 7 712 964 1 037 KPT0EX2525 RC K-pit 65.0 67.3 45 697 607 7 713 289 1 042 KPT0EX2526 RC K-pit 65.0 65.0 45 697 613 7 713 243 1 041 KPT0EX2527 RC K-pit 65.4 66.5 45 697 618 7 713 197 1 040 KPT0EX2528 RC K-pit 70.0 63.5 45 697 624 7 713 150 1 039 KPT0EX2529 RC K-pit 65.0 69.0 45 697 630 7 713 103 1 038 KPT0EX2530 RC K-pit 66.2 64.5 45 697 636 7 713 057 1 038 KPT0EX2531 RC K-pit 62.0 66.5 45 697 641 7 713 010 1 037 KPT0EX2532 RC K-pit 66.0 63.8 45 697 647 7 712 964 1 037 KPT0EX2533 RC K-pit 68.2 65.4 45 697 621 7 713 290 1 042 KPT0EX2534 RC K-pit 65.0 61.7 45 697 627 7 713 244 1 041 KPT0EX2535 RC K-pit 69.0 70.4 45 697 632 7 713 197 1 040 KPT0EX2536 RC K-pit 67.7 69.4 45 697 638 7 713 150 1 039 KPT0EX2537 RC K-pit 65.0 65.0 45 697 644 7 713 104 1 039 KPT0EX2538 RC K-pit 69.0 61.8 45 697 650 7 713 057 1 038 KPT0EX2539 RC K-pit 66.0 63.0 45 697 656 7 713 011 1 038 KPT0EX2540 RC K-pit 65.0 65.0 45 697 661 7 712 964 1 037 KPT0EX2541 RC K-pit 66.4 62.9 45 697 635 7 713 290 1 043 KPT0EX2542 RC K-pit 66.5 68.6 45 697 641 7 713 244 1 042 KPT0EX2543 RC K-pit 70.1 64.5 45 697 647 7 713 197 1 040 KPT0EX2544 RC K-pit 65.5 64.6 45 697 652 7 713 151 1 039 KPT0EX2545 RC K-pit 65.0 63.7 45 697 658 7 713 104 1 039 KPT0EX2546 RC K-pit 65.6 62.9 45 697 664 7 713 058 1 038 KPT0EX2547 RC K-pit 67.6 61.9 45 697 670 7 713 011 1 038 KPT0EX2548 RC K-pit 68.0 64.6 45 697 675 7 712 965 1 037 KPT0EX2549 RC K-pit 61.0 64.6 45 697 649 7 713 290 1 043 KPT0EX2550 RC K-pit 50.0 61.1 45 697 655 7 713 244 1 042 KPT0EX2551 RC K-pit 74.0 66.6 45 697 661 7 713 197 1 040 KPT0EX2552 RC K-pit 40.0 63.2 45 697 667 7 713 151 1 039 KPT0EX2553 RC K-pit 60.0 63.0 45 697 672 7 713 104 1 038 KPT0EX2554 RC K-pit 65.0 65.0 45 697 678 7 713 058 1 038 KPT0EX2555 RC K-pit 67.0 62.6 45 697 684 7 713 011 1 038 KPT0EX2556 RC K-pit 64.0 62.5 45 697 690 7 712 964 1 038 KPT0EX2557 RC K-pit 76.0 62.0 45 697 663 7 713 291 1 043 KPT0EX2558 RC K-pit 73.0 65.0 45 697 669 7 713 245 1 042 KPT0EX2559 RC K-pit 90.0 61.7 45 697 675 7 713 198 1 040 KPT0EX2560 RC K-pit 59.0 64.4 45 697 681 7 713 151 1 039 KPT0EX2561 RC K-pit 65.0 61.3 45 697 686 7 713 105 1 038 KPT0EX2562 RC K-pit 77.0 65.9 45 697 692 7 713 058 1 037 KPT0EX2563 RC K-pit 45.0 67.8 45 697 689 7 713 198 1 040 KPT0EX2564 RC K-pit 77.0 62.4 45 697 695 7 713 151 1 039 KPT0EX2565 RC K-pit 69.0 64.8 45 697 701 7 713 104 1 037 KPT0EX2566 RC K-pit 54.0 66.1 45 697 706 7 713 058 1 036 KPT0EX2567 RC K-pit 69.0 63.0 45 697 712 7 713 011 1 036 KPT0EX2568 RC K-pit 76.0 63.0 45 697 718 7 712 965 1 037 KPT0EX2569 RC K-pit 73.0 64.5 45 697 698 7 713 012 1 038 KPT0EX2570 RC K-pit 61.0 65.9 45 697 704 7 712 965 1 037 KPT0EX2571 RC K-pit 89.0 65.4 45 697 677 7 713 291 1 043 KPT0EX2572 RC K-pit 65.3 63.9 45 697 683 7 713 250 1 041 KPT0EX2573 RC K-pit 65.1 64.7 45 697 691 7 713 291 1 042 KPT0EX2574 RC K-pit 65.0 64.8 45 697 697 7 713 245 1 041 KPT0EX2575 RC K-pit 65.7 64.9 45 697 703 7 713 198 1 040 KPT0EX2576 RC K-pit 69.0 64.8 45 697 709 7 713 152 1 039 KPT0EX2577 RC K-pit 65.8 65.9 45 697 715 7 713 105 1 037 KPT0EX2578 RC K-pit 66.0 65.4 45 697 720 7 713 058 1 036 KPT0EX2579 RC K-pit 67.4 65.4 45 697 726 7 713 012 1 035 KPT0EX2580 RC K-pit 65.3 64.3 45 697 732 7 712 965 1 036 KPT0EX2581 RC K-pit 65.7 63.8 45 697 706 7 713 291 1 042 KPT0EX2582 RC K-pit 65.9 64.5 45 697 717 7 713 198 1 039 KPT0EX2583 RC K-pit 64.0 64.6 45 697 723 7 713 151 1 038 KPT0EX2584 RC K-pit 63.0 64.9 45 697 729 7 713 105 1 036 KPT0EX2585 RC K-pit 66.2 65.3 45 697 735 7 713 058 1 035 KPT0EX2586 RC K-pit 66.8 65.2 45 697 746 7 712 965 1 035 KPT0EX2587 RC K-pit 65.0 62.7 45 697 740 7 713 012 1 035 KPT0EX2588 RC K-pit 67.0 65.4 45 697 711 7 713 244 1 040 KPT0EX2589 RC K-pit 64.9 63.3 45 697 720 7 713 291 1 041 KPT0EX2590 RC K-pit 74.0 65.5 45 697 725 7 713 245 1 040 KPT0EX2591 RC K-pit 65.0 64.2 45 697 731 7 713 198 1 038 KPT0EX2592 RC K-pit 63.0 67.1 45 697 737 7 713 152 1 037 KPT0EX2593 RC K-pit 86.0 66.1 45 697 743 7 713 105 1 036 KPT0EX2594 RC K-pit 60.0 69.3 45 697 749 7 713 059 1 035 KPT0EX2595 RC K-pit 66.0 67.4 45 697 754 7 713 012 1 034 KPT0EX2596 RC K-pit 65.0 63.5 45 697 760 7 712 965 1 035 KPT0EX2597 RC K-pit 62.0 66.1 45 697 757 7 713 104 1 035 KPT0EX2598 RC K-pit 59.0 64.9 45 697 763 7 713 058 1 034 KPT0EX2599 RC K-pit 61.0 66.0 45 697 769 7 713 011 1 033 KPT0EX25100 RC K-pit 59.0 67.9 45 697 774 7 712 965 1 033 KPT0EX25101 RC K-pit 65.0 61.0 45 697 771 7 713 105 1 034 KPT0EX25102 RC K-pit 65.0 65.5 45 697 777 7 713 058 1 033 KPT0EX25103 RC K-pit 66.9 63.3 45 697 783 7 713 012 1 033 KPT0EX25104 RC K-pit 67.0 64.5 45 697 788 7 712 966 1 033 KPT0EX25105 RC K-pit 57.0 65.4 45 697 785 7 713 105 1 034 KPT0EX25106 RC K-pit 67.3 64.9 45 697 791 7 713 059 1 033 KPT0EX25107 RC K-pit 64.0 64.4 45 697 797 7 713 012 1 032 KPT0EX25108 RC K-pit 65.0 65.0 45 697 802 7 712 967 1 032 KPT0EX25109 RC K-pit 60.0 65.9 45 697 799 7 713 105 1 034 KPT0EX25110 RC K-pit 63.0 64.0 45 697 805 7 713 058 1 033 KPT0EX25111 RC K-pit 69.0 63.5 45 697 811 7 713 012 1 032 KPT0EX25112 RC K-pit 68.8 64.8 45 697 816 7 712 975 1 031 KPT0EX25113 RC K-pit 65.8 63.7 45 697 813 7 713 106 1 034 KPT0EX25114 RC K-pit 71.0 68.2 45 697 819 7 713 059 1 033 KPT0EX25115 RC K-pit 65.0 63.9 45 697 825 7 713 012 1 032 KPT0EX25116 RC K-pit 65.9 64.7 45 697 831 7 712 966 1 031 KPT0EX25117 RC K-pit 66.0 63.5 45 697 828 7 713 105 1 033 KPT0EX25118 RC K-pit 65.0 63.5 45 697 833 7 713 059 1 032 KPT0EX25119 RC K-pit 70.3 63.5 45 697 839 7 713 012 1 031 KPT0EX25120 RC K-pit 66.1 64.3 45 697 845 7 712 966 1 030 KPT0EX25121 RC K-pit 68.7 64.6 45 697 841 7 713 105 1 033 KPT0EX25122 RC K-pit 66.2 63.7 45 697 847 7 713 059 1 032 KPT0EX25123 RC K-pit 65.6 66.5 45 697 853 7 713 013 1 031 KPT0EX25124 RC K-pit 62.5 59.7 45 697 859 7 712 966 1 029 KPT0EX25125 RC K-pit 62.0 61.3 45 697 850 7 713 152 1 034 KPT0EX25126 RC K-pit 64.7 66.1 45 697 855 7 713 105 1 032 KPT0EX25127 RC K-pit 66.9 65.2 45 697 861 7 713 059 1 032 KPT0EX25128 RC K-pit 65.2 64.6 45 697 867 7 713 012 1 031 KPT0EX25129 RC K-pit 65.0 68.2 45 697 832 7 713 292 1 038 KPT0EX25130 RC K-pit 70.0 65.8 45 697 838 7 713 245 1 037 KPT0EX25131 RC K-pit 67.9 64.3 45 697 844 7 713 199 1 035 KPT0EX25132 RC K-pit 65.0 64.7 45 697 818 7 713 292 1 039 KPT0EX25133 RC K-pit 67.2 64.9 45 697 824 7 713 245 1 037 KPT0EX25134 RC K-pit 68.8 62.5 45 697 830 7 713 199 1 036 KPT0EX25135 RC K-pit 69.3 65.3 45 697 836 7 713 152 1 034 KPT0EX25136 RC K-pit 65.5 65.0 45 697 805 7 713 291 1 039 KPT0EX25137 RC K-pit 65.3 64.1 45 697 810 7 713 245 1 038 KPT0EX25138 RC K-pit 67.2 65.9 45 697 816 7 713 198 1 036 KPT0EX25139 RC K-pit 65.1 63.7 45 697 822 7 713 152 1 034 KPT0EX25140 RC K-pit 65.0 63.9 45 697 791 7 713 292 1 039 KPT0EX25141 RC K-pit 71.0 67.0 45 697 796 7 713 245 1 038 KPT0EX25142 RC K-pit 65.0 63.6 45 697 802 7 713 199 1 036 KPT0EX25143 RC K-pit 60.0 63.3 45 697 808 7 713 152 1 035 KPT0EX25144 RC K-pit 65.0 63.1 45 697 776 7 713 292 1 040 KPT0EX25145 RC K-pit 65.0 67.5 45 697 782 7 713 245 1 038 KPT0EX25146 RC K-pit 67.3 64.4 45 697 788 7 713 198 1 036 KPT0EX25147 RC K-pit 73.0 69.0 45 697 794 7 713 152 1 035 KPT0EX25148 RC K-pit 60.0 66.1 45 697 762 7 713 292 1 040 KPT0EX25149 RC K-pit 62.0 65.6 45 697 768 7 713 245 1 038 KPT0EX25150 RC K-pit 67.0 64.7 45 697 774 7 713 198 1 037 KPT0EX25151 RC K-pit 65.8 62.8 45 697 779 7 713 152 1 035 KPT0EX25152 RC K-pit 67.0 64.6 45 697 748 7 713 291 1 040 KPT0EX25153 RC K-pit 65.0 65.0 45 697 754 7 713 245 1 039 KPT0EX25154 RC K-pit 65.0 62.9 45 697 760 7 713 198 1 037 KPT0EX25155 RC K-pit 64.0 66.0 45 697 765 7 713 152 1 036

Table 1: Reverse Circulation drilling co-ordinates, dip and dip direction of drilling

Appendix 2: Fire assay and bottle roll assay results for weathered (oxide) zone.

Holes Identifier Hole Type Orebody Type Orebody Intersection Core Length (m) True width(m) Fire Assay Grade (g/t) Bottle Roll Assay Grade (g/t) E.O.H (m) From (m) To (m) KPT0EX2502 RC Weathered 0 4 4 3.05 0.66 0.51 45 KPT0EX2503 RC Weathered 7 13 6 4.58 0.31 0.17 45 KPT0EX2512 RC Weathered 0 1 1 0.76 0.66 0.03 45 KPT0EX2513 RC Weathered 0 8 8 6.10 0.62 0.20 45 KPT0EX2514 RC Weathered 10 31 21 16.02 0.35 0.17 45 KPT0EX2517 RC Weathered 3 14 11 8.39 0.51 0.41 45 KPT0EX2519 RC Weathered 2 10 8 6.10 0.66 0.57 45 KPT0EX2522 RC Weathered 0 11 11 8.39 0.50 0.30 45 16 20 4 3.05 1.54 1.07 45 21 23 2 1.53 0.31 0.25 45 KPT0EX2527 RC Weathered 2 6 4 3.05 0.82 0.45 45 KPT0EX2529 RC Weathered 0 9 9 6.86 0.35 0.23 45 KPT0EX2530 RC Weathered 0 2 2 1.53 0.59 0.44 45 9 12 3 2.29 0.98 0.65 45 20 35 15 11.44 0.99 0.71 45 KPT0EX2531 RC Weathered 0 14 14 10.68 0.75 0.50 45 KPT0EX2537 RC Weathered 1 15 14 10.68 0.53 0.49 45 KPT0EX2539 RC Weathered 0 12 12 9.15 0.64 0.50 45 KPT0EX2542 RC Weathered 8 13 5 3.81 0.64 0.44 45 KPT0EX2544 RC Weathered 11 15 4 3.05 0.93 0.46 45 KPT0EX2545 RC Weathered 0 15 15 11.44 1.69 2.22 45 KPT0EX2546 RC Weathered 36 39 3 2.29 0.41 0.11 45 KPT0EX2547 RC Weathered 12 19 7 5.34 0.42 0.13 45 KPT0EX2550 RC Weathered 0 3 3 2.29 0.55 0.22 45 KPT0EX2553 RC Weathered 0 23 23 17.54 2.61 1.93 45 KPT0EX2554 RC Weathered 0 1 1 0.76 1.28 0.17 45 14 24 10 7.63 0.32 0.28 45 32 33 1 0.76 0.54 0.11 45 KPT0EX2555 RC Weathered 12 23 11 8.39 0.35 0.22 45 KPT0EX2557 RC Weathered 6 10 4 3.05 1.10 1.37 45 KPT0EX2558 RC Weathered 0 7 7 5.34 2.49 2.79 45 KPT0EX2561 RC Weathered 14 20 6 4.58 1.97 1.55 45 KPT0EX2568 RC Weathered 0 5 5 3.81 0.36 0.31 45 KPT0EX2571 RC Weathered 39 40 1 0.76 1.44 0.62 45 KPT0EX2578 RC Weathered 4 8 4 3.05 0.41 0.40 45 KPT0EX2579 RC Weathered 0 6 6 4.58 0.38 0.35 45 37 38 1 0.76 10.40 2.10 45 KPT0EX2580 RC Weathered 0 4 4 3.05 0.39 0.32 45 KPT0EX2586 RC Weathered 3 9 6 4.58 0.36 0.24 45 KPT0EX2590 RC Weathered 3 5 2 1.53 3.22 2.82 45 KPT0EX2597 RC Weathered 3 4 1 0.76 0.41 0.02 45 KPT0EX2599 RC Weathered 0 7 7 5.34 0.48 0.31 45 KPT0EX25100 RC Weathered 8 9 1 0.76 0.35 0.10 45 KPT0EX25101 RC Weathered 13 14 1 0.76 0.68 0.62 45 KPT0EX25103 RC Weathered 0 7 7 5.34 0.85 0.80 45 KPT0EX25104 RC Weathered 5 7 2 1.53 2.56 0.12 45 KPT0EX25108 RC Weathered 16 17 1 0.76 0.77 0.15 45 KPT0EX25112 RC Weathered 0 5 5 3.81 1.05 0.40 45 KPT0EX25114 RC Weathered 42 43 1 0.76 0.91 0.21 45 KPT0EX25118 RC Weathered 26 27 1 0.76 0.55 0.58 45 KPT0EX25119 RC Weathered 5 6 1 0.76 0.49 0.14 45 19 20 1 0.76 0.58 0.25 45 KPT0EX25120 RC Weathered 0 4 4 3.05 0.53 0.34 45 26 28 2 1.53 1.52 0.61 45 KPT0EX25128 RC Weathered 24 26 2 1.53 1.64 1.34 45 KPT0EX25149 RC Weathered 10 14 4 3.05 0.30 0.01 45 16 18 2 1.53 0.81 0.77 45 KPT0EX25152 RC Weathered 33 35 2 1.53 0.73 0.60 45 KPT0EX25153 RC Weathered 4 8 4 3.05 1.46 1.31 45

Table 2: RC Fire Assay and Bottle Roll Assay results for the Weathered zone only (oxide).

Notes :

Weathered (oxidized) intersections only. Drillholes are reported using a 0.30 g/t cut-off grade. True widths are approximate calculations.

Appendix 3: Fire assay and bottle roll assay results for transitional zone.

Holes Identifier Hole Type Orebody Type Orebody Intersection Core Length (m) True width(m) Fire Assay Grade (g/t) Bottle Roll Assay Grade (g/t) E.O.H (m) From (m) To (m) KPT0EX2510 RC Transitional 0 1 1 0.76 0.61 0.46 45 KPT0EX2511 RC Transitional 0 27 27 20.59 0.40 0.24 45 39 43 4 3.05 1.12 0.66 45 KPT0EX2514 RC Transitional 31 35 4 3.05 0.30 0.07 45 KPT0EX2519 RC Transitional 10 22 12 9.15 0.61 0.46 45 29 37 8 6.10 0.73 0.42 45 KPT0EX2520 RC Transitional 14 16 2 1.53 0.51 0.50 45 KPT0EX2525 RC Transitional 16 32 16 12.20 0.50 0.32 45 KPT0EX2526 RC Transitional 3 18 15 11.44 1.03 0.62 45 25 33 8 6.10 0.36 0.28 45 KPT0EX2529 RC Transitional 9 20 11 8.39 0.51 0.24 45 KPT0EX2530 RC Transitional 2 9 7 5.34 0.48 0.31 45 12 20 8 6.10 1.14 0.84 45 KPT0EX2534 RC Transitional 0 1 1 0.76 0.38 0.20 45 8 17 9 6.86 1.23 1.06 45 KPT0EX2535 RC Transitional 2 12 10 7.63 0.35 0.23 45 KPT0EX2538 RC Transitional 1 36 35 26.70 0.56 0.36 45 KPT0EX2543 RC Transitional 0 4 4 3.05 0.38 0.10 45 KPT0EX2544 RC Transitional 15 19 4 3.05 0.89 0.52 45 KPT0EX2545 RC Transitional 15 19 4 3.05 2.08 1.15 45 KPT0EX2546 RC Transitional 0 14 14 10.68 0.50 0.31 45 32 36 4 3.05 1.53 0.98 45 KPT0EX2547 RC Transitional 4 12 8 6.10 0.90 0.66 45 KPT0EX2549 RC Transitional 18 19 1 0.76 0.36 0.24 45 KPT0EX2553 RC Transitional 23 24 1 0.76 1.27 0.86 45 26 27 1 0.76 0.69 0.32 45 KPT0EX2554 RC Transitional 10 14 4 3.05 0.52 0.28 45 KPT0EX2555 RC Transitional 5 12 7 5.34 0.92 0.79 45 KPT0EX2557 RC Transitional 10 11 1 0.76 6.60 3.74 45 KPT0EX2561 RC Transitional 20 31 11 8.39 0.59 0.40 45 38 39 1 0.76 0.34 0.19 45 KPT0EX2562 RC Transitional 3 12 9 6.86 0.31 0.12 45 20 25 5 3.81 0.32 0.18 45 KPT0EX2565 RC Transitional 20 22 2 1.53 0.57 0.42 45 KPT0EX2566 RC Transitional 3 4 1 0.76 0.37 0.10 45 11 19 8 6.10 0.51 0.18 45 32 38 6 4.58 0.40 0.14 45 KPT0EX2567 RC Transitional 9 11 2 1.53 2.37 0.66 45 19 39 20 15.25 1.22 0.59 45 KPT0EX2569 RC Transitional 0 1 1 0.76 0.33 0.14 45 1 9 8 6.10 0.92 0.69 45 11 15 4 3.05 0.51 0.65 45 KPT0EX2574 RC Transitional 7 8 1 0.76 0.34 0.26 45 KPT0EX2577 RC Transitional 20 23 3 2.29 0.60 0.34 45 KPT0EX2578 RC Transitional 16 31 15 11.44 0.35 0.22 45 KPT0EX2579 RC Transitional 6 33 27 20.59 0.34 0.26 45 KPT0EX2580 RC Transitional 4 16 12 9.15 0.60 0.29 45 KPT0EX2584 RC Transitional 25 26 1 0.76 1.23 0.51 45 KPT0EX2585 RC Transitional 0 32 32 24.41 0.92 0.49 45 KPT0EX2587 RC Transitional 2 13 11 8.39 0.62 0.02 45 23 25 2 1.53 0.76 0.12 45 KPT0EX2588 RC Transitional 4 5 1 0.76 0.54 0.30 45 KPT0EX2593 RC Transitional 20 32 12 9.15 0.35 0.12 45 27 40 13 9.92 0.30 0.12 45 33 36 3 2.29 0.34 0.17 45 36 39 3 2.29 1.31 0.85 45 KPT0EX2594 RC Transitional 1 35 34 25.93 0.57 0.40 45 KPT0EX2595 RC Transitional 0 8 8 6.10 0.52 0.35 45 KPT0EX2598 RC Transitional 0 35 35 26.70 0.65 0.46 45 KPT0EX2599 RC Transitional 7 15 8 6.10 1.06 0.75 45 37 38 1 0.76 1.94 0.89 45 KPT0EX25101 RC Transitional 14 15 1 0.76 0.57 0.43 45 KPT0EX25102 RC Transitional 0 30 30 22.88 0.74 0.50 45 KPT0EX25103 RC Transitional 7 13 6 4.58 0.72 0.65 45 KPT0EX25105 RC Transitional 15 16 1 0.76 0.72 0.72 45 KPT0EX25106 RC Transitional 0 30 30 22.88 0.97 0.72 45 KPT0EX25107 RC Transitional 0 22 22 16.78 0.64 0.30 45 KPT0EX25108 RC Transitional 2 16 14 10.68 0.40 0.30 45 KPT0EX25109 RC Transitional 16 17 1 0.76 0.59 0.26 45 KPT0EX25110 RC Transitional 6 25 19 14.49 0.58 0.25 45 KPT0EX25111 RC Transitional 2 5 3 2.29 1.25 0.32 45 11 18 7 5.34 0.71 0.40 45 33 37 4 3.05 0.38 0.08 45 KPT0EX25112 RC Transitional 19 24 5 3.81 1.07 0.43 45 KPT0EX25114 RC Transitional 8 23 15 11.44 0.95 0.17 45 KPT0EX25115 RC Transitional 5 23 18 13.73 0.43 0.23 45 KPT0EX25116 RC Transitional 3 4 1 0.76 0.36 0.14 45 20 29 9 6.86 0.36 0.22 45 KPT0EX25119 RC Transitional 14 19 5 3.81 0.66 0.31 45 35 44 9 6.86 0.61 0.37 45 KPT0EX25120 RC Transitional 28 29 1 0.76 0.33 0.18 45 KPT0EX25123 RC Transitional 0 1 1 0.76 0.47 0.45 45 12 27 15 11.44 0.31 0.17 45 37 39 2 1.53 0.41 0.14 45 KPT0EX25124 RC Transitional 5 13 8 6.10 0.45 0.32 45 23 35 12 9.15 1.20 0.78 45 KPT0EX25128 RC Transitional 12 14 2 1.53 0.42 0.21 45 20 24 4 3.05 0.34 0.30 45 26 33 7 5.34 0.94 0.52 45 KPT0EX25149 RC Transitional 7 10 3 2.29 2.23 0.01 45 14 16 2 1.53 0.61 0.01 45

Table 3: RC Fire Assay and Bottle Roll Assay results for the Transitional zone only

Notes :

Moderate to Low Weathering (transitional) intersections only. Drillholes are reported using a 0.30 g/t cut-off grade. True widths are approximate calculations.

Appendix 4: Fire assay and bottle roll assay results for sulphide (fresh) zone.