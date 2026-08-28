Caledonia Files NI 43-101 Technical Reports on SEDAR+ Supporting August 28, 2026 Mineral Resource Announcements

(NYSE AMERICAN, AIM and VFEX: CMCL)

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (“Caledonia” or the “Company”) announces that, further to its announcements on August 28, 2026 regarding the maiden mineral resource estimates at Motapa and the updated mineral resource estimates for Blanket Mine, it has now filed the related National Instrument 43-101 (“NI 43-101”) technical reports on SEDAR+.

The mineral resource reports are available for review under the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ at https://www.sedarplus.ca. The filing of the mineral resource reports does not result in any material changes to the scientific or technical information contained in the August 28, 2026 announcements.

The life of mine plan for Blanket Mine is in development, the finalisation of which is expected to result in an updated mineral reserve estimate before the end of this year.

Enquiries

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc

Mark Learmonth

Camilla Horsfall Tel: +44 1534 679 800

Tel: +44 7817 841 793 Cavendish Capital Markets Limited (Nomad and Broker)

Adrian Hadden

Pearl Kellie Tel: +44 207 397 1965 Camarco, Financial PR (UK)

Elfie Harkell

Fergus Young Tel: +44 20 3757 4980 Curate Public Relations (Zimbabwe)

Debra Tatenda Tel: +263 77802131 IH Securities (Private) Limited (VFEX Sponsor – Zimbabwe)

Lloyd Mlotshwa Tel: +263 (242) 745 119/33/39

SOURCE: Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire