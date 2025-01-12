Caesars Sportsbook Launches Mobile and In-Person Sports Wagering in Missouri

Caesars Sportsbook is now accepting sports wagers statewide with exclusive offers and a chance to win a VIP Super Bowl weekend in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Legal sports wagering has arrived in Missouri and Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) (“Caesars”) today announced its Caesars Sportsbook mobile app is now accepting wagers statewide. Sports fans 21 and older can also place in-person bets at brand-new Caesars Sportsbook locations inside Harrah’s Kansas City and Horseshoe St. Louis.





The Caesars Sportsbook app is available for download on iOS and Android or via desktop at caesars.com/sportsbook, launching with offers designed to elevate the experience for Missouri sports fans.

Offer highlights:

Welcome Offer: New users who download the app and place a bet of $5 or more will receive $150 in Bonus Bets if their first bet wins. Official terms available at Caesars.com/promos. Existing users who already have a Caesars Sportsbook account in another state can simply log in, follow the instructions to have their existing account activated in Missouri and be eligible for a special offer.

Party Like a Caesar Super Bowl Promotion : Every user who places a bet of $5 or more on the Caesars Sportsbook app in Missouri before January 4 will automatically be entered for a chance to win a VIP Super Bowl weekend at the world-famous Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, including: Reserved seats at Caesars Sportsbook inside Caesars Palace to watch Super Bowl LX Two first-class, round-trip flights to Las Vegas Private, luxury car service to and from Harry Reid Airport Lunch for two at Gordon Ramsay’s Hell’s Kitchen Dinner for two at Peter Luger Steak House Two-night stay in a VIP suite at Caesars Palace VIP gift bags packed with exclusive Caesars swag Official terms available here

: Every user who places a bet of $5 or more on the Caesars Sportsbook app in Missouri before January 4 will automatically be entered for a chance to win a VIP Super Bowl weekend at the world-famous Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, including:

With today’s launch, Missouri becomes the first state where Caesars Sportsbook has launched with Universal Digital Wallet functionality on the first day of wagering. Universal Digital Wallet enables seamless deposits and withdrawals across Caesars platforms, regardless of state lines. Missouri marks the 24th state where the Universal Digital Wallet is live, with Caesars set to finalize the expansion of this functionality to all states where it offers online gaming and sports betting soon.

“Caesars Sportsbook is proud to deliver a premier sports wagering experience to Missouri and a special promotion that’s true to the experience sports fans in the state should come to expect,” said Eric Hession, President of Caesars Digital. “From our intuitive mobile app to our in-person sportsbooks at Harrah’s Kansas City and Horseshoe St. Louis, we’re committed to providing a secure and responsible way for fans to engage with the sports they love.”

Caesars is celebrating its launch in Missouri with special ceremonial first bet events at Harrah’s Kansas City and Horseshoe St. Louis, featuring former St. Louis Rams and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Trent Green and Chiefs Legend Christian Okoye. Green will also embark on a cross-state tour to visit all three Caesars Rewards destinations in Missouri, including Horseshoe St. Louis, Isle of Capri Boonville, and Harrah’s Kansas City.

The Caesars Sportsbook mobile app delivers a comprehensive wagering experience with options like Same Game Parlays, player props, futures, and live in-play markets. Built-in responsible gaming tools, including deposit limits, spending limits, daily time limits, and cool-off periods, help ensure a safe and enjoyable experience. Fans can also stream thousands of marquee sporting events, including NFL games, directly within the app, and explore Caesars’ new NFL Flips interactive feature, where users flip virtual cards for chances to earn rewards, including a share of a weekly $100,000 Bonus Bet prize pool.

Caesars Sportsbook users will enjoy unmatched rewards redeemable through their sports wagering activity via the industry-leading customer loyalty program, Caesars Rewards®. Every wager placed in-person or via the Caesars Sportsbook mobile app earns Tier Credits for status and Reward Credits that are redeemable for a variety of extraordinary Caesars Rewards experiences. Those include discounted getaways at various Caesars destinations across North America, bonus cash in the Caesars Sportsbook app, world-class culinary or entertainment experiences, and more. This applies to Missouri’s three Caesars Rewards destinations, Harrah’s Kansas City, Horseshoe St. Louis and Isle of Capri Boonville.

Caesars Entertainment is an industry leader in Responsible Gaming, known for pioneering Responsible Gaming awareness and education. In 1989, Caesars became the first commercial casino company to address problem gambling by launching the industry’s first Responsible Gaming program, Project 21. Today, the Company’s commitment to ensuring all players are aware of Responsible Gaming resources remains steadfast and spans all of Caesars’ digital platforms and world-class destinations in which it operates. Caesars Entertainment proudly enforces an enhanced 21+ gaming policy that prevents individuals under the age of 21 from using Caesars Rewards and restricts access to its gaming products for individuals under the age of 21.

In March 2024, Caesars Sportsbook received the prestigious RG Check accreditation from the Responsible Gambling Council in Ontario, Canada, which recognizes companies that achieve the highest standards for their Responsible Gaming practices. Just a few months later, the Company was awarded the National Council on Problem Gambling’s award for Corporate Social Responsibility. For more information about Caesars Entertainment’s Responsible Gaming program, please visit https://www.caesars.com/corporate.

About Caesars Entertainment, Inc.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) is the largest casino-entertainment company in the US and one of the world’s most diversified casino-entertainment providers. Since its beginning in Reno, NV, in 1937, Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has grown through development of new resorts, expansions and acquisitions. Caesars Entertainment, Inc.’s resorts operate primarily under the Caesars®, Harrah’s®, Horseshoe®, and Eldorado® brand names. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. offers diversified gaming, entertainment and hospitality amenities, one-of-a-kind destinations, and a full suite of mobile and online gaming and sports betting experiences. All tied to its industry-leading Caesars Rewards loyalty program, the company focuses on building value with its guests through a unique combination of impeccable service, operational excellence and technology leadership. Caesars is committed to its employees, suppliers, communities and the environment through its PEOPLE PLANET PLAY framework. Know When To Stop Before You Start®. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-522-4700. For more information, please visit www.caesars.com/corporate.

Responsible Gaming in Missouri

Must be 21 or older to gamble. Know When To Stop Before You Start®. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER

Welcome Offer Terms

Must be 21+ and physically present in MO. New users only. Must register using eligible promo code and deposit $5 or more by 11:59 PM ET on Nov. 30, 2025. Must opt in from My Promos within 30 days of registration. Tokens max. bet amount: $25 per token. Tokens bet max. add’l winnings: $2,500 per token. Tokens expire 30 days after receipt. Tokens not reissued for voided/pushed bets. Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets If You Win: Min. qualifying bet amount: $5. Min. Odds: -500. First wager after registration must qualify. Awarded as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets that expire 30 days after receipt. Bonus Bet amount not returned for winning bets. See Caesars.com/promos or the Promotions tab on the app for full terms. Void where prohibited. Know When To Stop Before You Start®. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER

Party Like a Caesar Super Bowl Promotion Terms

Must be 21+. No purchase or play required to enter or win. Open to registered Caesars Sportsbook users in Missouri only. Min. qualifying bet amount: $5. Entry period: 12/1/25 to 1/4/26. ARV of prize: $6,500. Void where prohibited. Maximum of one entry per participant. See Caesars.com/promos or Promotions tab on the app for complete official rules and alternative mail-in entry instructions. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Contacts

Brad Harwood, bharwood@caesars.com

Dominic Holden, dholden@caesars.com