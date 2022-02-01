Caesars Sportsbook Accepts Legalized Mobile Sports Wagers on Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians Tribal Lands in North Carolina; First Within State Borders

Wagering is now exclusively live via the Caesars Sportsbook app at Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort, Harrah’s Cherokee Valley River Casino & Hotel, and on surrounding Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians tribal lands

Caesars Sportsbook is currently accepting mobile app registrations for new customers statewide ahead of its full rollout of mobile wagering across North Carolina on March 11

RALEIGH, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) (“Caesars”) today announced its premier sports wagering platform, Caesars Sportsbook, became the first sportsbook to launch legalized mobile sports betting in the state of North Carolina. Made possible under the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act and through Caesars’ expanded relationship with the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, the Caesars Sportsbook app is now exclusively accepting mobile sports bets at Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort in Cherokee, NC, Harrah’s Cherokee Valley River Casino & Hotel in Murphy, NC and on surrounding Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians tribal lands.





In addition to today’s exclusive launch on tribal lands and in advance of going live statewide on March 11, subject to regulatory approval, those 21 and older in North Carolina can download the Caesars Sportsbook app on iOS and Android or visit caesars.com/sportsbook on desktop to register and create their account. Convenient cash deposits and withdrawals for Caesars Sportsbook mobile accounts are also available at Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort and Harrah’s Cherokee Valley River Casino & Hotel.

“ The Caesars Sportsbook app is the perfect complement to our in-person retail sportsbooks in Western North Carolina that so many sports fans have enjoyed for years,” said Eric Hession, President of Caesars Digital. “ We’re thankful to be able to offer wagering at the Harrah’s Cherokee properties as part of our longstanding relationship with the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, and with the sports calendar heating up, there is a lot to be excited about. Thank you to the National Indian Gaming Commission, the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, the North Carolina State Lottery Commission, and its Sports Betting Committee for making this day a possibility.”

“ Over the years, the partnership between the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians and Caesars Entertainment has only flourished and strengthened,” said Michell Hicks, Principal Chief of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians. “ We eagerly anticipate the chance to introduce mobile sports betting to North Carolina, offering a fresh and new experience to all sports fans.”

With quick payouts, a variety of deposit options, and many other user-friendly features, the Caesars Sportsbook app builds on the elevated and seamless sports wagering experience fans have historically enjoyed at Caesars destinations in North Carolina. The Caesars Sportsbook app also features lightning-fast scoreboards, same-game parlays, prop betting markets, expanded in-play betting options, livestreaming of marquee sporting events and much more.

Sports fans 21 and older who register early or choose to jump in on the action in North Carolina are eligible to receive this special offer:

Register, deposit, and bet to take advantage of exciting Profit Boosts Register today using promo code CZRDBL Make a deposit and make your first wager Double your winnings up to seven times with seven 100% Profit Boosts Opt in and see Caesars.com/NCComingSoon for full terms



Caesars Sportsbook users enjoy unmatched rewards linked to sports wagering via the industry-leading customer loyalty program, Caesars Rewards®. Every wager placed in-person or via the Caesars Sportsbook mobile app earns Tier Credits for status and Reward Credits that are redeemable for a variety of extraordinary Caesars Rewards experiences. Those include discounted getaways at various Caesars destinations across North America, bonus cash in the Caesars Sportsbook app, world-class culinary or entertainment experiences, and more.

Caesars Sportsbook bettors can also earn up to 50,000 in Caesars Rewards credits when using the Refer a Friend feature on the app. More details on Refer a Friend can be found on the promotions page of the Caesars Sportsbook app.

As a longtime industry leader in Responsible Gaming, Caesars emphasizes Responsible Gaming education as Caesars Sportsbook expands to more jurisdictions. In 2023, Caesars Entertainment launched an enhanced 21+ gaming policy that limits Caesars Rewards accounts to individuals over 21 and, where allowed by law, limits all domestic gaming, pari-mutuel, sports, and iGaming options to those 21 and older. This 21 and older policy applies to all sports wagering operations conducted by Caesars Sportsbook in North Carolina, including on the Caesars Sportsbook app and at both Caesars destinations in the state.

Caesars also enforces a comprehensive annual Responsible Gaming training program for all Caesars Entertainment and Caesars Digital Team Members. The program provides specialized education for Responsible Gaming Ambassadors across the Enterprise who help identify and assist guests who may not be playing responsibly.

For real-time industry updates and to join the empire of like-minded Caesars, players can engage with the Caesars Sportsbook social handle @CaesarsSports on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

About Caesars Entertainment, Inc.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) is the largest casino-entertainment Company in the U.S. and one of the world’s most diversified casino-entertainment providers. Since its beginning in Reno, NV, in 1937, Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has grown through development of new resorts, expansions and acquisitions. Caesars Entertainment, Inc.’s resorts operate primarily under the Caesars®, Harrah’s®, Horseshoe®, and Eldorado® brand names. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. offers diversified gaming, entertainment and hospitality amenities, one-of-a-kind destinations, and a full suite of mobile and online gaming and sports betting experiences. All tied to its industry-leading Caesars Rewards loyalty program, the Company focuses on building value with its guests through a unique combination of impeccable service, operational excellence and technology leadership. Caesars is committed to its employees, suppliers, communities and the environment through its PEOPLE PLANET PLAY framework. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling Problem? Call or text 1-800-GAMBLER. For more information, please visit www.caesars.com/corporate.

About Harrah’s Cherokee Casinos – An Enterprise of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians

Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort is located in the heart of the Great Smoky Mountains of Western North Carolina. The casino has over 3,000 games. The property also features over 1,800 hotel rooms, the Le Fu Men gaming area, 12 dining options, the luxurious 18,000 square foot Mandara Spa, 10 retail shops, the 3,000 plus seat Event Center, Caesars Sportsbook, North Carolina’s first and premiere sports betting venue, and The Cherokee Convention Center. In addition to the 56-acre property, guests have privileged access to the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indian-owned Sequoyah National Golf Club. Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort is also home to the UltraStar Multi-tainment center which features 24 bowling lanes, an arcade, and three bars.

Harrah’s Cherokee Valley River Casino & Hotel is located near Murphy, North Carolina. The Cherokee County, NC property features over 1,000 games, The Food Market, The Landing Café, a 300-room, full-service hotel, and Caesars Sportsbook, North Carolina’s first and premiere sports betting venue. Harrah’s Cherokee Valley River Casino & Hotel hosts the UltraStar Multi-tainment Center which features 16 bowling lanes, an arcade, and bar.

Responsible Gaming in North Carolina

Must be 21 or older to gamble. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-877-718-5543 or visit morethanagame.nc.gov

Promotion Terms

Must be 21 or older and physically present in NC. New users only. Must register using eligible promo code by 11:59 PM EST on March 10 and must wager at least $1 within 14 days after Caesars Sportsbook begins accepting wagers in NC. Each profit boost token can be used for max. bet of $10, with min. odds of -10000. Each token max. additional winnings: $1,000. Each token expires 7 days after receipt. Void where prohibited. Visit Caesars.com/NCComingSoon for full terms. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling Problem? Call 1-877-718-5543 or visit morethanagame.nc.gov.

Refer a Friend Terms

Must be 21+ and physically present on Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians tribal lands. Referred customer must (1) be new to Caesars, (2) be eligible to create new account, and (3) make $50+ deposit and cumulatively bet $50+ within 90 days of sign-up. Reward Credits subject to Caesars Rewards rules. Max. of 50K Reward Credits. See “Promos” tab on Caesars Sportsbook app for full terms. Void where prohibited. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling Problem? Call 1-877-718-5543 or visit morethanagame.nc.gov

