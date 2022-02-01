Caesars Entertainment Launches its Newest Proprietary iGaming Platform, Horseshoe Online Casino

New online casino mobile app and online gaming platform pays homage to a legendary gaming brand with an elevated experience built for the seasoned casino player

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–A legendary casino brand known for providing unparalleled customer satisfaction is bringing its player-centric gaming experience to the online world. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) (“Caesars”) today announced the launch of Horseshoe Online Casino, a cutting-edge online casino app and desktop platform developed for the seasoned casino player.





Horseshoe Online Casino builds on the legacy of the Horseshoe brand, a leader in providing exceptional gaming experiences since 1951 with a heritage that celebrates casino players who know what they want. Now live exclusively in Michigan with plans to expand into other jurisdictions where Caesars’ digital iGaming platforms are live, Horseshoe Online Casino leverages the vast network of world-class Caesars destinations throughout North America to deliver a rewarding experience that ties online gaming to Caesars’ industry-leading customer loyalty program, Caesars Rewards®.

“ The Horseshoe brand is anchored by a promise to put the player first,” said Matt Sunderland, Senior Vice President and Chief iGaming Officer at Caesars Digital. “ A brand with such a storied past deserves an online equivalent that pays respect to the legacy it has established in gaming, and that is what we’ve created with Horseshoe Online Casino. This launch reinforces our multi-brand online casino strategy by seamlessly bringing another one of our world-class Caesars brands into the palms of players’ hands.”

The debut launch of Horseshoe Online Casino in Michigan is made possible through Caesars’ partnership with Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians. Those 21 and older in The Great Lakes State can now download the Horseshoe Online Casino app on iOS and Android or visit horseshoeonlinecasino.com to enjoy a dynamic online casino experience with a revolutionary multi-lobby navigation layout modeled after a real-life casino floor layout with curated lobbies dedicated to core casino game mechanics, including high limit slots, private live dealer tables, linked progressive jackpots, variations of poker and roulette, and more.

Aesthetically, Horseshoe Online Casino immerses players into a platform accentuated by the classic sophistication of the Horseshoe brand and its signature gold horseshoe iconography, an emblem of good fortune proudly displayed at 10 Horseshoe destinations operated by Caesars Entertainment in North America. From a functionality standpoint, Horseshoe Online Casino operates on a natively built proprietary gaming platform with a bespoke bonus engine offering deeply customizable player promotions and a sleek interface with near-instant loading times, similar to the crown jewel of Caesars Entertainment’s online casino portfolio, Caesars Palace Online Casino.

Much like the iconic Horseshoe Las Vegas on the Las Vegas Strip, Horseshoe Online Casino embodies the Horseshoe brand – the most rewarding place to play where legends are made. Since its inception, Horseshoe has been positioned as a leader in appealing to the savvy casino gamer. Its introduction into the online casino space aims to build onto this position by offering casino games featuring Horseshoe iconography, high limit slots, specialty table games, and an expanded library of progressive jackpots.

The new platform features a rich collection of exclusive, Horseshoe-branded custom gaming titles, made possible through Caesars’ strategic partnerships with leading gaming providers. Players can explore a range of exciting new titles, including Horseshoe Rising Rewards by Games Global, 2x3x Horseshoe by AGS, Horseshoe 3 Coin Cowboy by Bragg Gaming, and Horseshoe Slick Riches LuckyTap by Design Works Gaming. These titles accompany the platform’s expansive gaming catalog, highlighted by emblematic titles offered across casino floors at Caesars Rewards destinations.

Players on Horseshoe Online Casino in the U.S. earn Caesars Rewards Credits through their play that can be redeemed for exclusive Caesars Rewards experiences at one of Caesars’ more than 50 world-class destinations across North America. The platform also debuts with promotions offering digital players the chance to win real-world experiences at top Caesars destinations, like Horseshoe Las Vegas, with packages featuring travel credits, culinary experiences, VIP nightlife, and more.

Caesars Entertainment is an industry leader in Responsible Gaming, known for pioneering Responsible Gaming awareness and education. In 1989, Caesars became the first commercial casino company to address problem gambling by launching the industry’s first Responsible Gaming program, Project 21. Today, the Company’s commitment to ensuring all players are aware of Responsible Gaming resources remains steadfast and spans all of Caesars’ digital platforms and world-class destinations in which it operates. Caesars Entertainment proudly enforces an enhanced 21+ gaming policy that prevents individuals under the age of 21 from using Caesars Rewards and restricts access to its gaming products for individuals under the age of 21.

In March 2024, Caesars Sportsbook received the prestigious RG Check accreditation from the Responsible Gambling Council in Ontario, Canada, which recognizes companies that achieve the highest standards for their Responsible Gaming practices. Just a few months later, the Company was awarded the National Council on Problem Gambling’s award for Corporate Social Responsibility. For more information about Caesars Entertainment’s Responsible Gaming program, please visit https://www.caesars.com/corporate.

Horseshoe Online Casino joins Caesars’ unmatched portfolio of best-in-class online gaming platforms alongside Caesars Palace Online Casino, Caesars Sportsbook & Casino, Tropicana Online Casino, Harrah’s Online Casino, and WSOP.COM. For real-time updates on new content offerings and to join the empire of like-minded Caesars, players can engage with the Horseshoe Online Casino social handles at @HorseshoeOnlineCasino on Instagram and Facebook.

