Caesars Digital and AGS Interactive Celebrate Exclusive Omnichannel Launch of Rakin’ Bacon Odyssey in New Jersey

Caesars becomes the first operator to bring fan-favorite slot game to The Garden State both in-person and online

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) (“Caesars”) and PlayAGS, Inc. (NYSE: AGS) today celebrated the exclusive and first cross-platform launch of the thrilling new slot game Rakin’ Bacon Odyssey® in New Jersey. To commemorate the launch, well-known online gaming influencer Francine Maric – better known as Lady Luck HQ – was on hand at Caesars Atlantic City alongside Caesars representatives to pull the lever for the ceremonial first spin unveiling the new slot now exclusively live in New Jersey for the first time on Caesars Palace Online Casino and at Caesars Atlantic City, Tropicana Atlantic City, and Harrah’s Atlantic City.









“ The simultaneous launch of Rakin’ Bacon Odyssey on Caesars Palace Online Casino and at our world-class destinations in Atlantic City is an example of the exciting omnichannel experience we can bring to our players,” said Matthew Sunderland, Senior Vice President and Chief iGaming Officer at Caesars Digital. “ We’ve seen how popular this game is in other jurisdictions, and we’re confident our casino players and guests in New Jersey will enjoy it. Thank you to our great partners at AGS for this exclusive launch and to Lady Luck HQ for coming out to celebrate with us.”

Lady Luck HQ is a gambling content creator who produces unique gaming-centric content across YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok. The innovative approach to Lady Luck HQ’s content has led to her channels commanding the single largest online presence in gaming as the most daily viewed gambling influencer in the world.

AGS’ Rakin’ Bacon Odyssey is a brand extension of the player-favorite slot game Rakin’ Bacon®, which has quickly become a fan-favorite on casino floors in select jurisdictions across North America. Its gameplay features “Cornsquealius,” a loveable pig cartoon adorned in a Caesar-esque laurel and white robe. The slot shines on casino floors through the popular Spectra49 cabinet by AGS with unique reel configurations of 3×5 that expand up to 6×5 during free spins with a staggering 7,776 ways to win.

In celebration of this launch, Caesars Digital is offering users 21 and older the chance to take advantage of its first omnichannel promotions linked to a new slot, with entry available both in-person at Caesars destinations in Atlantic City and via the Caesars Palace Online Casino app.

“ This exclusive launch illustrates the connection we’re continuing to build between our world-class destinations and our online casino platforms,” said Karen Worman, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Caesars Atlantic City. “ That connection is something we’re uniquely positioned to deliver to our customers, and we look forward to celebrating more of these moments that bring best-in-class offerings to life across the in-person and digital experience.”

“ Launching Rakin’ Bacon Odyssey with Caesars expands the stardom of our ‘golden pig’ and reflects our commitment to offering the same high-quality gaming experience to online players,” said Zoe Ebling, AGS Vice President of Interactive. “ This collaboration not only aligns with our strategic vision but also showcases our ability to execute complex, omnichannel launches that set industry standards. We’re elevating the gaming experience across platforms, demonstrating our leadership in the industry and our dedication to excellence. This launch marks a significant step in delivering exceptional entertainment to players everywhere.”

Caesars Palace Online Casino launched in July 2023 as the crown jewel of Caesars’ iGaming portfolio alongside Caesars Sportsbook & Casino, Tropicana Online Casino, Harrah’s Online Casino, and WSOP.COM. Those 21 and older in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Michigan, and West Virginia can now download the Caesars Palace Online Casino app on iOS and Android or visit caesarspalaceonline.com to enjoy a fully immersive online casino experience with exclusive games and a true omnichannel experience complete with promotions provided by the largest casino-entertainment company in North America.

Caesars is a trailblazer in Responsible Gaming and remains committed to Responsible Gaming education and providing a safe and responsible digital experience for Caesars Palace Online Casino users. The Company enforces an enhanced 21+ gaming policy that ensures Caesars Rewards accounts are only available to individuals 21 and older, where permitted by law, and Caesars Digital online platforms have tools in place to encourage responsible play.

For real-time updates on new content offerings and to join the empire of like-minded Caesars, players can engage with the Caesars Palace Online Casino social handles on X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, and Facebook. Players can follow Rakin’ Bacon and the adventures of its lovable pig on Instagram and TikTok at @rakin.bacon.

Rakin’ Bacon Odyssey®

Rakin’ Bacon Odyssey follows the illustrious golden pig, Cornsquealius, on another adventure through time. As players embark upon this whimsical game, they are met with enthralling features, including a lucrative free spins bonus with expanding reels and an exciting progressive pick feature. Online and brick-and-mortar players will be captivated by the growing, toga-donning Cornsquealius in hopes of being the lucky one to #PopThePig and reveal unprecedented riches.

