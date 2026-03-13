C2 Blockchain Surpasses 875 Million DOG (Bitcoin) Treasury as Bitcoin’s Runes Asset Layer Continues to Grow

Company Acquires 33.7 Million Additional DOG as Part of Ongoing Bitcoin-Native Digital Asset Strategy

C2 Blockchain Inc. (OTCID:CBLO), a blockchain infrastructure and digital asset treasury company, today announced that its corporate holdings of DOG (Bitcoin) have increased to 875,028,269 DOG.

The updated treasury position reflects the acquisition of 33,762,597 additional DOG (Bitcoin) since the Company’s previous disclosure of 841,265,672 DOG, representing approximately 4.01% growth in the Company’s DOG holdings.

DOG (Bitcoin) is a digital asset issued through the Bitcoin Runes protocol, which launched alongside the April 2024 Bitcoin halving and enables fungible digital assets to operate directly on Bitcoin’s base layer.

The Company’s DOG holdings are custodied through Kraken, and balances are independently verifiable through public blockchain data. C2 Blockchain also maintains a public treasury dashboard at C2DOG.com to provide additional transparency regarding the Company’s digital asset treasury.

“Bitcoin continues to evolve as both a monetary network and an infrastructure layer for digital assets,” said Levi Jacobson, Chief Executive Officer of C2 Blockchain Inc. “Our treasury framework is designed to responsibly participate in this emerging ecosystem while maintaining disciplined capital allocation and transparency.”

Bitcoin Halving and the Runes Protocol

The April 2024 Bitcoin halving reduced the block subsidy awarded to miners and historically has influenced the economic dynamics of the Bitcoin network. Around the same time, the introduction of the Runes protocol created a framework for issuing fungible digital assets directly on Bitcoin’s base layer.

Assets issued through the Runes protocol, including DOG (Bitcoin), participate directly in on-chain transactions recorded on the Bitcoin network. Since its introduction, Runes-based assets have contributed to increased transaction activity and experimentation with Bitcoin-native digital assets.

Adoption and network activity levels may fluctuate over time and do not necessarily correlate with digital asset pricing or market performance.

Digital Asset Treasury Strategy

C2 Blockchain incorporates digital assets as part of its broader treasury management strategy. The Company evaluates digital asset acquisitions based on several considerations, including:

capital availability

liquidity conditions

custody infrastructure

regulatory developments

alignment with the evolving Bitcoin ecosystem

The Company may increase, decrease, or otherwise adjust its digital asset holdings depending on market conditions, operational priorities, and capital allocation considerations.

Financial Reporting Considerations

Digital assets, including DOG (Bitcoin), are accounted for in accordance with applicable U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Under current accounting standards, digital assets may be subject to fair value measurement or other remeasurement requirements.

Accordingly, fluctuations in the market value of DOG (Bitcoin) may impact the Company’s reported financial results in future reporting periods. The Company expects to continue providing appropriate disclosures regarding its digital asset holdings in its periodic filings.

About DOG (Bitcoin)

DOG (Bitcoin) is a digital asset issued through the Bitcoin Runes protocol and operates directly on Bitcoin’s base layer.

About C2 Blockchain Inc.

C2 Blockchain Inc. (OTCID:CBLO) is a publicly traded blockchain infrastructure and digital asset treasury company focused on digital asset treasury management and participation in Bitcoin-native ecosystems.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the Company’s digital asset strategy, treasury management activities, potential future acquisitions of digital assets, and participation in emerging blockchain ecosystems.

Forward-looking statements generally are identified by words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “may,” “could,” “will,” “potential,” or similar expressions and reflect management’s current expectations and assumptions based on information currently available.

These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks include, among others, digital asset price volatility, regulatory developments, changes in accounting standards, cybersecurity risks, custody risks associated with digital asset holdings, capital market conditions, and other factors described in the Company’s disclosures available on OTCMarkets.com.

Forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

