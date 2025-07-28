C2 Blockchain Inc. (OTC: CBLO) Acquires 11.45 Million Additional DOG Coins, Expanding Digital Asset Treasury to Over 144.7 Million DOG

C2 Blockchain Inc. (OTC:CBLO), a publicly traded company specializing in blockchain infrastructure and digital asset treasury strategies, today announced the acquisition of an additional 11,450,595 DOG coins, increasing its total DOG Coin holdings to 144,749,867.

This acquisition represents a significant advancement toward the company’s strategic goal of accumulating 200 million DOG coins as a core treasury reserve asset. The current holdings now represent approximately 72% of that target.

DOG Coin, a Bitcoin-native meme asset with a fair-launch distribution and a rapidly growing global community, has emerged as a symbol of decentralized culture. C2 Blockchain’s ongoing investment in DOG Coin reinforces its commitment to participating in the evolution of community-based digital assets while offering regulated market access via a public company structure.

All DOG treasury holdings are tracked transparently and updated in real-time through the company’s digital asset tracking platform at C2DOG.com . This initiative aims to provide enhanced investor visibility and reinforce trust through continuous disclosure.

As institutional and retail interest in on-chain reserves and decentralized tokens increases, C2 Blockchain Inc. continues to lead as one of the few publicly traded entities actively accumulating culturally significant meme assets under a formal treasury framework.

C2 Blockchain Inc. is a U.S.-based, publicly traded blockchain infrastructure and digital asset treasury company. The company is focused on building durable shareholder value through strategic accumulation of Bitcoin-native and multi-chain digital assets, while offering traditional investors exposure to blockchain-driven growth via equity markets.

