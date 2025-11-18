C2 Blockchain Expands DOG Treasury to 600 Million, Advancing Institutional Adoption of Bitcoin-Native Digital Assets

C2 Blockchain Inc. (OTCID:CBLO), a blockchain infrastructure and digital-asset treasury company, today announced that its corporate DOG Coin holdings have increased to 600,085,932 DOG, reflecting continued execution of the Company’s long-term strategic accumulation plan. The latest addition strengthens C2 Blockchain’s position as the largest institutional holder of DOG among publicly traded companies.

All DOG holdings are securely custodied through Kraken, with real-time public verification available at C2DOG.com, underscoring the Company’s commitment to transparency and shareholder trust.

“Reaching the 600 million DOG milestone is a significant advancement in our mission to align corporate finance with the innovation emerging directly on Bitcoin,” said Levi Jacobson, Chief Executive Officer of C2 Blockchain Inc.

“DOG represents more than a digital asset-it is a cultural and technological signal that decentralized creativity can play a meaningful role in Bitcoin’s long-term sustainability. As DOG adoption expands, so does the economic depth and utility of the Bitcoin network itself.”

DOG Coin: A Cultural and Technical Breakthrough on Bitcoin

Launched during the April 2024 Bitcoin halving through the Runes protocol, DOG Coin became the first meme asset ever created directly on Bitcoin. Unlike conventional meme coins built on alternative chains, DOG contributes to miner fees and strengthens Bitcoin’s economic layer-effectively merging culture, network incentives, and on-chain activity.

Designed with no presale, no insider allocation, and no venture capital involvement, DOG has evolved into one of the fastest-growing and most widely distributed Bitcoin-native ecosystems. Its success illustrates the shift toward community-led value creation and the broader movement to build expressive digital assets directly on Bitcoin.

C2 Blockchain’s Strategic Vision for Bitcoin-Native Assets

C2 Blockchain views DOG as a foundational component of its long-term corporate treasury model. The Company’s strategy includes:

Strategic Accumulation: Targeting a long-term DOG position approaching the 1 billion coin threshold.

Radical Transparency: Providing real-time treasury visibility through C2DOG.com.

Institutional Integration: Bridging public-market structure with emerging Bitcoin-native digital economies.

Ecosystem Alignment: Supporting the growth, analytics, and infrastructure surrounding DOG and the expanding Runes protocol.

“Our goal is to help define a new category of publicly traded companies-those whose balance sheets reflect both disciplined financial management and forward-looking digital innovation,” Jacobson added.

“DOG has proven itself to be a cultural phenomenon with durable network effects, and we believe it has the potential to become a cornerstone asset within modern corporate treasury strategy.”

About DOG Coin

DOG Coin (DOG) is the first meme asset launched on Bitcoin’s Runes protocol. Built with no centralized control or insider advantages, DOG is secured by Bitcoin’s network, contributes to miner rewards, and serves as a cultural and technological milestone for Bitcoin’s expanding on-chain economy.

About C2 Blockchain Inc.

C2 Blockchain Inc. (OTCID:CBLO) is a publicly traded blockchain infrastructure and digital-asset treasury company focused on Bitcoin mining, digital treasury management, and strategic accumulation of Bitcoin-native assets. Through a hybrid model combining public-market access with on-chain transparency, the Company aims to create long-term shareholder value and help institutionalize Bitcoin’s emerging asset layer.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements appear in a number of places in this press release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief, or current expectations of the Company, its directors, or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; and (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy. The words “may”, “would”, “will”, “expect”, “estimate”, “can”, “believe”, “potential”, and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. More information about the potential factors that could affect the business and financial results is included in the Company’s filings on otcmarkets.com .

