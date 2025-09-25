C2 Blockchain Crosses 500 Million DOG Coin Milestone, Solidifying Leadership in Bitcoin Meme Economy

C2 Blockchain Inc. (OTCID:CBLO), a blockchain infrastructure and digital asset company, today announced that its corporate DOG Coin treasury has officially surpassed 500 million DOG tokens, marking a historic milestone in both the Company’s strategy and the broader evolution of Bitcoin-native assets.

With holdings now exceeding 500,000,000 DOG coins, C2 Blockchain stands as the largest institutional DOG holder in the public markets. All assets are securely custodied with Kraken, ensuring transparency and verifiability. Investors and community members can track the Company’s treasury in real time at C2DOG.com .

“Crossing the half-billion DOG mark is more than a milestone – it’s validation of our strategy to bridge DOG, Bitcoin, and Wall Street,” said Levi Jacobson, Chief Executive Officer of C2 Blockchain Inc. “DOG is the first meme asset fully native to Bitcoin, and our growing treasury demonstrates our commitment to leading this movement. Every coin we add strengthens our balance sheet, enhances DOG-per-share visibility, and brings us closer to pioneering DOG-backed equity.”

Why DOG Matters

Launched during the April 2024 Bitcoin halving through the Runes protocol, DOG Coin is the first meme token built entirely on Bitcoin. Unlike other meme assets, DOG was created with fairness, decentralization, and Bitcoin alignment at its core:

Fair Distribution – no insider allocations, no pre-mine, no presale.

Network Utility – each DOG transaction contributes to Bitcoin miner fees, bolstering network security.

Cultural Momentum – DOG merges meme culture with Bitcoin’s immutable foundation, creating a global movement with staying power.

DOG Coin has rapidly become a symbol of Bitcoin-native innovation, proving that memes and decentralized finance can drive real demand for blockspace and miner incentives.

Bridging DOG and Wall Street

As the first and only publicly traded company with a DOG treasury, C2 Blockchain is uniquely positioned to bridge DOG with institutional markets. By maintaining transparent DOG-per-share metrics and publishing real-time treasury updates, the Company offers investors direct exposure to a Bitcoin-native asset class through public equity.

“We see DOG as more than a meme – it’s a catalyst for the future of Bitcoin’s economy,” Jacobson added. “Just as MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin treasury strategy reshaped corporate balance sheets, C2 Blockchain’s DOG-backed equity model sets a precedent for the next wave of public digital asset adoption.”

About C2 Blockchain Inc.

C2 Blockchain Inc. (OTCID:CBLO) is a publicly traded digital asset company focused on building a blockchain-backed corporate treasury, mining infrastructure, and fintech initiatives that connect Wall Street with crypto. With a growing treasury of DOG, C2 Blockchain is committed to pioneering the future of blockchain adoption.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements appear in a number of places in this press release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief, or current expectations of the Company, its directors, or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; and (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy. The words “may”, “would”, “will”, “expect”, “estimate”, “can”, “believe”, “potential”, and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. More information about the potential factors that could affect the business and financial results is included in the Company’s filings on otcmarkets.com.

