C-Sweet Event: Recruit and Retain Executive Level Talent

March 18 event for Senior Executives looking to expand and retain their teams

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–C-Sweet, a rapidly growing national organization with a mission to foster executive level relationships for women across sectors in business and industry, announces a new virtual event — C-Sweet Recruit and Retain Executive Level Talent — set for Thursday, March 18, 2021, at 12 p.m. PDT. This event will feature Human Resource executives Erica Hahn, Senior Talent Acquisition Consultant at LexisNexis/Knowable; Joe Kelly, Senior Vice President of Talent, Interpublic Group; and Jennifer Greenwald, Senior Vice President of People at Playboy Enterprises, as they address competitive challenges in recruiting senior management, retaining top employees and more.

“With the dearth of women in C-level and Board positions, we want to explore what it takes to hire and keep executive talent,” said Dianne Gubin, President of Amplify Professional Services Inc., an executive search and IT consulting firm, and Co-CEO of C-Sweet. “We want to discuss what it takes for women to get hired, promoted and stay in executive level positions at Fortune 1000, Middle Market and fast growth companies.”

“With the help of our featured speakers, we hope to dig deep into the issues surrounding Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion in the workplace,” said Beth Hilbing, Senior Program Manager and Principal IT Business Partner at Boeing, as well as Co-CEO of C-Sweet. “We are thrilled to offer a space for women to grow and learn from like-minded professionals.”

About our Speakers

Jennifer Greenwald – Chief People Officer & Chief of Staff at Playboy Enterprises. In this position, Jennifer is responsible for building upon the creative, collaborative culture at Playboy and will spearhead recruitment efforts for top talent as the company continues to expand and position itself for the future. Jennifer comes to Playboy after nearly a decade at RED, one of the world’s most successful digital agencies, most recently serving as Vice President of Human Resources and Talent Acquisition. During her tenure at RED, she helped to create a vibrant creative culture, tripling an employee base that worked with some of the most iconic brands in the world — ESPN, Under Armour, Disney, Samsung and many others.

“Jenny has an amazing track record at building expert teams within a highly creative company culture,” said Ben Kohn, Chief Executive Officer at PLBY Group, Inc. “At Playboy, Jenny plays a key role as we continue to expand areas of our business, empower our employees and build upon the vibrant culture that makes Playboy such a great place to work.”

Erica Hahn – Senior Talent Acquisition Consultant at LexisNexis/Knowable. With more than 20 years’ experience in Talent Acquisition, Erica Hahn was named one of the top 1 percent of recruiters on LinkedIn. Erica started her career in logistics recruiting and now specializes in niche and executive level placements with LexisNexis and Knowable. Being a female and cutting her teeth in the male-dominated logistics world, she always had a strong commitment to equity, inclusion and diversity in recruitment. From a talent acquisition perspective, Erica focuses on unconscious bias in recruitment, gender-neutral and gender-coded language and eliminating structural/institutional/individual barriers in the process for hiring managers and staff candidates alike.

Additionally, Erica enjoys advocating for the role of museums in early childhood development, specifically children with disabilities. Erica and her son were honored to accept the Institute of Museum and Library Services award in 2015 for The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis from First Lady Michelle Obama at a White House ceremony.

Joe Kelly – Senior Vice President/Talent for Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG). In this role, Joe works with the senior corporate team and his colleagues within the agencies to assess needs, ensure top talent is in place and further enhance the systems that the company has created to support its talent initiatives.

Joe joined Interpublic in 2015 from McCann Worldgroup, where he was Chief Talent Officer, after serving a similar role at Interpublic Group’s Mediabrands.

At McCann Worldgroup, Joe’s responsibilities included global recruitment, career development, compensation, and acting as a steward of organizational culture and collaborative vision, including overseeing HFD, Worldgroup’s global training and development program, arguably the most sophisticated in the industry.

Joe carries more than 20 years of global human resources experience working within marketing communications and creative organizations in the U.K., Sweden and the U.S. Prior to his tenure at Mediabrands, he served as EVP and Worldwide HR Director at Interpublic’s Lowe Worldwide, and earlier, at Lowe Lintas Partners Worldwide, in both New York and London.

Moderator – Leslie Slay, Partner/Senior Vice President, Employee Benefits, Woodruff Sawyer

Leslie brings over 25 years of employee benefits experience to clients, spanning both the consulting and insurance carrier sides of the employee benefits business. Leslie is active in the carrier market and sits on numerous advisory councils and product development committees for all the major insurance carriers. She’s been a speaker at PIHRA, HR Star Conference and other industry events focused on health care reform health insurance and employee benefits. Leslie is a past president of the Board for the House of Ruth and is very involved with Children’s Fund, assistance League, and the American Heart Association.

The C-Sweet panel will be addressing challenges in recruiting senior management, retaining top employees, and equity issues in compensation. We explore Diversity, Equity and Inclusion challenges and solutions at executive levels.

C-Sweet corporate sponsors for this event include:

Converge Technology Solutions, a North American Software-enabled, Hybrid IT solution provider focused on delivering industry-leading solutions and services

Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP, a leading professional services firm, providing integrated legal and consulting services to a global client base. With offices strategically located in California (Los Angeles, Orange County, Palo Alto, San Francisco and Sacramento), New York (New York City and Albany), Chicago, Washington, D.C., and Boston, the firm represents sophisticated clients — including Fortune 500, middle-market and emerging companies — across a range of industry sectors such as health care; financial services; entertainment; digital and technology; and energy, environmental and real estate. For more information, visit www.manatt.com.

Woodruff Sawyer – Woodruff Sawyer is one of the largest insurance brokerage and consulting firms in the US with global expertise.

Google – Google LLC is an American multinational technology company that specializes in Internet-related services and products, which include online advertising technologies, a search engine, cloud computing, software and hardware. It is considered one of the Big Five technology companies in the U.S., alongside Amazon, Facebook, Apple and Microsoft.

Registration and Featured Non-Profit

To register for this online event, to go https://www.csweet.org/Events and sign up.

The webinar’s featured nonprofit: RedRover staff and volunteers provide temporary emergency sheltering, resources, financial assistance and emotional support when animals and people are in crisis. We empower educators to help kids develop empathy and awareness of animals’ well-being and increase awareness about the importance of the human-animal bond. RedRover

About C-Sweet

C-Sweet creates opportunities for women across sectors for business development, brand acceleration, partnerships and expanded career paths through curated receptions and digital engagement. This includes female CEO, CFO, COO, CIO / CTO, CMO, President, Vice President and Director level attendees, as well as Founders across industries. Executives in finance include Venture Capital, Private Equity, Institutional Investment, Investment Banking, Family Offices, Hedge Funds, and more for women across sectors for business development, brand acceleration, partnerships and expanded career paths through curated receptions and digital engagement.

C-Sweet™ fosters executive level professional networks of female colleagues in leadership positions to promote innovation and create new opportunities for trusted and confidential exchange and business / career development as members connect with others to freely brainstorm and discuss challenges facing business and individual projects.

Emerging leaders are supported by Women who support Women on their way to the top and extend a hand to those that follow through the creation of learning and networking opportunities that lead to professional growth and personal advancement.

The organization regularly offers exclusive educational networking events, panels, keynotes and mastermind programs. To sign up for the mailing list and attend future events, send an email to: [email protected] To join C-sweet, or become a sponsor, go to www.csweet.org.

Contacts

[email protected]

D. Chmielewski



949-231-2965

Sydney Drayton



[email protected]

978-210-7500