/C O R R E C T I O N — Shear Enterprises LLC/

In the news release, Shear Media Studios in Tampa Bay continues to grow, issued 24-Aug-2026 by Shear Enterprises LLC over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that changes have been made. The complete, corrected release follows, with additional details at the end:

Shear Media Studios in Tampa Bay continues to grow

Shear Media Studios continues to grow as a Tampa-based production hub for television, film, commercials, livestreams, broadcasts, podcasts, branded content, recurring shows, and now Barstool Sports’ weekly sports media production. The studio is also home to Rhonda Shear’s Up All Night Seasons 1 and 2 on The Up All Night Network Roku channel.

View this release online: https://www.shearmediastudios.com/newsletter

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Aug. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Shear Media Studios, a full-service production facility in St. Petersburg, Florida, is continuing to expand its role as a destination for national brands, creators, and entertainment companies producing high-quality content in the Tampa Bay region. As part of that growth, Barstool Sports will begin producing a weekly professional football show from Studio G.

Shear Media Studios originally launched in 2025 and began its larger public rollout in February 2026, when Studio G became available for full production use. Since then, the 11,000-square-foot facility has continued to grow as a Tampa-based production hub for television, film, commercials, livestreams, broadcasts, podcasts, branded content, recurring shows, and now Barstool Sports’ weekly sports media production.

“After years in television and entertainment, I know how important it is to have a space that gives creative people room to do what they do best. Shear Media Studios was built to give creators, brands, and production teams a professional environment where they can bring their ideas to life. This is exciting not only for us, but for Tampa Bay and the growing production community here.”

— Rhonda Shear, Founder, Shear Media Studios

“Shear Media Studios was built for exactly this kind of production. Productions like Barstool Sports and other clients coming into Tampa Bay is exciting for us, but it is also exciting for the local crew, vendors, production community, and film offices that continue to help this market grow.”

— Pete Guzzo, Shear Media Studios

The studio has also become a regular home for podcast producers, marketing companies, agencies, and brands looking for a place to easily cycle through content, commercials, interviews, social media assets, and larger streaming productions without having to rebuild the workflow every time.

Studio G was designed as a flexible production space that can be built out, cleared out, or transformed depending on the needs of each project. The space connects with Shear Media Studios’ broader facility infrastructure, including Studio A, podcast suites, green rooms, hair and makeup, production support spaces, livestream infrastructure, remote production capabilities, and control room workflows.

The Barstool Sports production highlights a larger shift in media and content creation. Sports shows, podcasts, creator-led series, livestreams, branded content, and recurring productions are increasingly moving into full production environments that offer more space, infrastructure, consistency, and technical support than a traditional studio rental or podcast room can provide.

Since opening Studio G for full production use, Shear Media Studios has hosted projects ranging from Barstool Sports and Quest Diagnostics to National Lampoon-related film work, Desire EDM events, Rhonda Shear’s Up All Night, commercial productions, podcast productions, and independent film projects.

For Shear Media Studios, the Barstool Sports production is another step in its larger mission: bringing more production work, broadcast opportunities, sports media, film, television, commercials, and content creation to Tampa Bay.

About Shear Media Studios

Shear Media Studios is an 11,000-square-foot production facility in St. Petersburg, Florida, serving Tampa, Clearwater, Pinellas County, Hillsborough County, and the greater Tampa Bay area.

The facility includes Studio G, Studio A, podcast suites, green rooms, hair and makeup, production support spaces, control room workflows, livestream infrastructure, remote production capabilities, and flexible environments for projects of all sizes.

Shear Media Studios supports television, film, sports media, podcasts, livestreams, commercial production, branded content, corporate video, live events, remote production, broadcast-style workflows, recurring shows, and long-term set builds.

Media Contact

Pete Guzzo • Shear Media Studios

pete@shearenterprises.com • (813) 477-0003

www.shearmediastudios.com

12100 28th St, St. Petersburg, FL 33716

Correction: An earlier version of this release required an update to link in the subheadline, first paragraph and quotes.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/barstool-sports-brings-weekly-professional-football-show-to-shear-media-studios-in-tampa-bay-302858311.html

SOURCE Shear Enterprises LLC