ByteDance Offers Employees New VR Therapy Benefits With XRHealth

Employees Have Access to XRHealth’s Physical, Occupational, and Behavioral Therapies From the Comfort of Their Homes or at ByteDance Clinics

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–XRHealth, the leading healthcare platform in Spatial computing, announced today that ByteDance will offer their employees new VR therapy benefits with XRHealth. The employees will have access to XRHealth’s physical, occupational, and behavioral therapies from the comfort of their homes or at the ByteDance clinics.

“XRHealth is a solution of choice for corporate employees because employees have a higher rate of treatment plan adherence with our solution since it is fun, engaging, and convenient,” says Eran Orr, Chief Executive Officer of XRHealth. “High levels of treatment adherence also means that employees are heathier and happier, making them more productive at work.”

XRHealth provides treatments for physical conditions like rehabilitation and physical therapy as well as mental health conditions like anxiety, PTSD, stress relief, and more. Employees at ByteDance will have access to on-demand treatment from their home that is both engaging and immersive. The interactive virtual environment also increases engagement and adherence to treatment programs while giving patients and clinicians access to data insights so treatment outcomes can be evaluated and adjusted.

“ByteDance aims to provide our employees with meaningful and effective benefits,” says Todd Wells, ByteDance’s Americas benefit leader. “XRHealth’s Virtual Reality Therapy services allow our employees to conveniently access effective tools to improve their physical and mental health from the comfort of their homes. We are excited about the potential for this partnership.”

About XRHealth

XRHealth operates state-of-the-art therapeutic care Virtual Rooms, utilizing proprietary FDA and CE registered medical Extended Reality (XR) technology (virtual and augmented reality). XRHealth integrates immersive XR technology, licensed clinicians, and advanced data analytics on one platform, providing a comprehensive therapeutic care solution for patients to receive treatment from the comfort of their home. The company offers a variety of patent-pending solutions from rehabilitation services to cognitive assessment and training to pain management. XRHealth works with several world-renowned U.S. healthcare providers, hospitals, and rehabilitation centers. Founded in 2016, XRHealth is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts and its R&D center is located in Tel-Aviv, Israel. https://www.xr.health/

