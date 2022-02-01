Butterfly Network launches “Butterfly Garden” AI Marketplace for custom AI applications

Medical device companies, virtual care companies, and AI developers can now access Butterfly’s software development kit (SDK) to build new applications that reach Butterfly’s prominent installed base





The Company is accepting applications for SDK access on a rolling basis via www.butterflynetwork.com/butterfly-garden

BURLINGTON, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Butterfly Network, Inc. a digital health company transforming care through the power of portable, semiconductor-based ultrasound technology and intuitive software, today announced the release of its software development kit (SDK) for use by third parties. The SDK can be leveraged by artificial intelligence (AI) software developers, medical device companies building ultrasound into their platforms, and telemedicine companies adding ultrasound into their virtual care workflows. The kit will allow developers to utilize Butterfly’s platform to build custom applications that can be commercialized to Butterfly’s customer base – the largest user network in handheld point-of-care ultrasound.1 The Company ultimately plans to open “Butterfly Garden,” an AI Marketplace where new apps will be hosted for Butterfly users to discover and purchase the latest AI capabilities.

“As a technology-enabled software company, we’re committed to supporting mass access to AI solutions. Opening our SDK and launching Butterfly Garden demonstrates this priority by creating an easy pathway for third parties to develop new AI tools with our platform, access larger audiences through our leading installed base, and ultimately drive more value for our mutual customers,” said Joe DeVivo, Butterfly’s President, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “We have a SDK and API roadmap that will continue to bring additional capabilities to outside developers, so together we build a rich ecosystem of imaging AI.”

Butterfly’s SDK can be used to develop a range of AI solutions that aim to…

Improve ease of use by augmenting practitioners with image acquisition assistance, automatic clinical measurements, or clinical decision support;

Expand care settings to new clinical environments, such as patient homes or resource-limited global settings;

Build learner and student competency with just-in-time training, education, or other simulation tools;

Integrate ultrasound into new modalities, such as augmented reality, virtual reality, or robotics.

“Our aim with Butterfly Garden is to create the premier destination for hosting new and exciting AI innovation in imaging,” said Darius Shahida, Chief Strategy & Business Development Officer, Butterfly Network. “With this marketplace, we open the gates to easier distribution and scaling of AI solutions from developers who share our vision for bringing impactful technology to all of our customers, and ultimately, to patients worldwide.”

Butterfly is accepting applications for third-party SDK access on a rolling basis, if you are interested in learning more or applying, visit https://www.butterflynetwork.com/butterfly-garden.

About Butterfly Network

Founded by Dr. Jonathan Rothberg in 2011 and listed on the New York Stock Exchange through a business combination with Longview Acquisition Corp., Butterfly created the world’s first handheld, single probe whole-body ultrasound system using semiconductor technology, the Butterfly iQ+. Butterfly’s mission is to democratize medical imaging and contribute to the aspiration of global health equity, making high-quality ultrasound affordable, easy-to-use, globally accessible, and intelligently connected, including for the 4.7 billion people around the world lacking access to ultrasound. Through its proprietary Ultrasound-on-Chip™ technology, Butterfly is paving the way for earlier detection and remote management of health conditions around the world. The Butterfly iQ+ can be purchased today by trained healthcare practitioners in areas including, but not limited to, parts of Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, North America and South America; to learn more about available countries, visit: butterflynetwork.com/choose-your-country.

