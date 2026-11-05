Business Elite 40 Under 40 Honoree Manuel Aragon Expands Tax and Accounting Services for Businesses Nationwide

Manuel Aragon, founder and CEO of Aragon Tax Return Services, is bringing the company’s nationwide accounting and bookkeeping services to cater to more businesses that need regular accounting work and tax preparation. Aragon, Business Elite 40 Under 40 and the IAOTP Tax Specialist of the Year 2026, says he is focusing on one of the biggest burdens business owners face: staying on top of their books and taking care of their taxes, cash flow, and operating expenses.

The company offers tax services, bookkeeping, business accounting, and financial consulting. Its growth demonstrates the firm’s commitment to small and midsize business owners, entrepreneurs, and other individuals with financial needs that go beyond tax preparation.

Why Businesses Need More Than Tax Preparation

Tax due dates are just one aspect of a business’s monetary obligations. Bookkeeping, dealing with expenses, reconciling accounts, as well as monitoring cash flow, impact how proprietors judge success, settle financial obligations, and also prepare for the future.

If the books aren’t up to date, business owners can have difficulty calculating how much money they have on hand, understanding their increasing expenses, or knowing if the business can afford to expand. Having support and regular help with accounting can provide more insight into a business.

Aragon Tax Return Services combines these functions with its tax preparation, bookkeeping, and financial management services. The goal here is to assist clients in getting a clear picture of their finances and keep adequate records so that they’re able to make sound business decisions.

Executive Finance Experience Meets Small Business Needs

Aragon’s background includes leadership roles as CFO, Controller, Finance Director, and Operations Manager. His experience across accounting and business operations informs the firm’s approach to financial reporting, cash flow management, and tax planning.

For expansion-minded organizations, having professional financial support is especially important when bookkeeping needs increase but employing a finance director isn’t feasible. Linking solid accounting information with everyday decision-making can enable management to understand the factors behind financial stress and opportunity prior to obligation.

“Business owners need to understand what their numbers mean and how those numbers affect their next decision,” said Aragon. “Accounting should give people clarity about their business, not leave them trying to interpret reports without practical guidance.”

The firm’s service model reflects that distinction, bringing routine accounting work and broader financial oversight into the same client relationship.

Industry Recognition Adds to Aragon’s Professional Profile

Throughout his career, Aragon has been the recipient of many professional awards, including Business Elite 40 Under 40; Honorary Doctorate in Finance (2025); the International Association of Top Professionals’ Tax Specialist of the Year 2026; the Global Outstanding Leadership/Honors Award for GOHA London 2026; and Rising Entrepreneur of the Year in Dubai.

Aside from his tax and accounting services, Aragon is preparing to publish Taxed by Life: The Price of Pain, The Reward of Purpose, a book on his personal and professional journey. He is also in the final stages of filming for the documentary feature Legacy Makers. These outlets expand the scope of his work outside of tax and accounting services as he grows his business and presence.

Expanding Services Through Technology

Aragon Tax Return Services has begun testing various cloud accounting platforms and AI-based research tools to assist processes. For accounting firms, technology has the potential to lighten the administrative burden, increase access to organized records, and increase time for reviewing data and responding to client inquiries.

The firm is exploring these tools as part of its wider development, with the aim of supporting clients across the country while maintaining direct communication and practical financial guidance.

As businesses face continuing demands to manage costs, maintain compliance, and make decisions with limited resources, accounting services that extend beyond tax season remain an important part of financial operations. Aragon’s expansion places these needs at the center of the firm’s next stage.

About Aragon Tax Return Services

Founded by Manuel Aragon in 2014, Aragon Tax Return Services provides tax preparation, bookkeeping, business accounting, cash flow management, and financial advisory services to individuals, entrepreneurs, and businesses nationwide.

Contact Info:

Name: Manuel Aragon, Founder and CEO

Organization: Aragon Tax Return Services

Website: https://www.AragonTaxReturnServices.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/manuelaragon_aragontaxservices/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/manuel-aragon-26084187

SOURCE: Aragon Tax Return Services

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire