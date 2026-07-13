Burghley Capital Reviews OPEC+ Output Move 

Seven producers back a fifth straight monthly supply rise even as Brent and West Texas Intermediate surrender the risk premium built during the Gulf conflict, leaving physical flows through the Strait of Hormuz the decisive factor for prices

Seven members of the OPEC+ alliance collectively confirm a production increase of 188,000 barrels per day for the month ahead. The step marks a fifth consecutive monthly expansion, arriving as benchmarks settle back to levels last seen before the Gulf conflict. Brent crude trades below $78 per barrel and West Texas Intermediate near $74, having surrendered the gains that followed the US-Iran confrontation earlier this year. Burghley Capital reviews the shift, weighing whether physical supply can match paper quota adjustments and what it signals for medium-term energy positioning.

The seven producers meet by videoconference this week, weighing prevailing conditions before settling the output plan for the coming month. Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Algeria and Oman all endorse the adjustment. The move extends a gradual unwinding of voluntary cuts the group introduced roughly three years ago, during a bout of banking-sector instability. That reversal dates from the start of the second quarter, and cumulative monthly steps now add almost 800,000 barrels per day to global supply.

Saudi Arabia and Russia anchor the increase at 62,000 barrels per day each, with five further members supplying the balance. The split, led by Iraq and Kuwait, mirrors recent monthly announcements. The bloc has narrowed since the United Arab Emirates left the alliance in the spring to align output with its own capacity. Participating countries preserve full latitude to increase, pause or reverse the phase-out, so no fixed schedule binds them.

The crude complex reprices sharply across the board as a two-week conditional ceasefire between the United States and Iran takes hold. The truce unwinds a premium that built after the confrontation erupted earlier this year, a standoff that at its height threatened close to 20% of the oil transiting the Strait of Hormuz. Front-month West Texas Intermediate falls more than 16% in a single session to $102.7 per barrel, the steepest such move since the pandemic-era collapse. Brent loses close to 13% over the same session to $103.1, both benchmarks retreating from respective peaks of $137.1 and $118.6.

A memorandum of understanding between the two governments, signed last month, sets a 60-day window for negotiations over Tehran’s nuclear programme. Traffic through the Strait of Hormuz has resumed under it, though volumes stay below pre-conflict levels. In the period since, Brent has eased a further 9% to around $77.2 per barrel and WTI has slipped 11% to roughly $74. “A durable if fragile de-escalation, in which the route through Hormuz counts for more than any fresh adjustment to quotas,” is how the sequence reads to Joseph Campbell, who serves as the firm’s Senior Vice President.

Lifting quotas on paper delivers only limited effect when actual output across the group already runs beneath the agreed ceilings. Analysis from Rystad Energy frames the decision as a signal that the alliance retains command of the market, not a genuine addition of barrels. Gulf oil exports pass 10 million barrels per day last month, up more than 3 million from the month before, yet remain about 40% beneath pre-war volumes.

The regional storage overhang clears slowly, with Iran shipping close to 40 million barrels since the memorandum took effect. UBS estimates that 50 million to 100 million barrels remain trapped in the Gulf, and US inventories sit roughly 7% under the five-year seasonal average. The data frames two near-term paths: a gradual export recovery that holds stocks 5% to 8% below normal, with Brent between $74 and $84.9, or a faster return that drives the benchmark beneath $74. Campbell places the distinction less in the pace of quota changes than in conditions at the strait, and regards “the resilience of the truce, rather than the arithmetic of quotas, as the question that should occupy energy investors.”

The US Energy Information Administration expects most output and trade to return close to pre-conflict levels before the year is out. An average of 1.4 million barrels per day is likely to stay shut in through the fourth quarter, with most volume returning early next year. Prevailing forecasts carry Brent down from an average of $112 per barrel in the second quarter to $76.1 by the fourth, and near $70.7 across next year. Campbell casts “the pace of diplomatic consolidation, not the tempo of OPEC+ announcements, as the primary force shaping the medium-term supply outlook.”

Burghley Capital’s assessment of the current cycle rests on a tension between quota policy and the physical reality of supply. Paper increases carry little weight while throughput at the Strait of Hormuz stays constrained, and benchmarks have already drawn it by retreating beneath pre-conflict levels. Full Gulf normalisation depends on durable diplomatic stability, with the bulk of the recovery concentrated in the first quarter of next year. For institutional and sophisticated private investors tracking energy exposure, the medium-term picture turns less on quota mechanics than on the durability of the US-Iran memorandum through the rest of the year.

About Burghley Capital

Founded in 2017 and based in Singapore, Burghley Capital Pte. Ltd. (UEN: 201731389D) is a global investment management firm recognised for its long-standing specialism in long-only asset management. Through rigorous analysis, bespoke strategies and advisory support, the firm works to secure a strategic edge for those it serves. A disciplined philosophy underpins its pursuit of resilient returns for institutional investors and private clients worldwide. Further insights are available at https://burghleycapital.com/resources , and media enquiries may be directed to Martin Wei at m.wei@burghleycapital.com or via https://burghleycapital.com .

SOURCE: Burghley Capital

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