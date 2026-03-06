Burghley Capital: Mideast Conflict Hits Eurozone Inflation

Eurozone prices are re-accelerating on the latest Eurostat reading as oil and LNG routes through the Strait of Hormuz face disruption, forcing the ECB to weigh sticky services inflation against a new energy-supply shock.

Burghley Capital is drawing a straight line between a firmer eurozone inflation print and the sudden repricing of energy risk as Gulf hostilities threaten shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. The market’s problem is simple: a supply shock can land while domestic price pressures remain sticky, leaving less room for the European Central Bank to look through volatility.

Eurostat’s flash estimate puts headline inflation at 1.9% on the annual comparison in the latest monthly reading, up from 1.7% previously, while core inflation is running at 2.4% on the annual comparison, up from 2.2%. The latest monthly increase is 0.7%, the fastest pace in almost two years, and services remain the pressure point, with services inflation at 3.4% on the annual comparison in the latest reading, up from 3.2%, in a category worth about 46.8% of the current index basket.

Non-energy industrial goods inflation moves to 0.7% on the annual comparison in the latest reading from 0.4%, while energy prices remain negative at -3.2% on the annual comparison, less disinflationary than the prior -4.0%. Those figures matter because a jump in crude can flip the energy contribution quickly and then test whether services pricing absorbs the shock.

National data highlight uneven momentum. Germany is at 2.0% on the annual comparison in the latest reading from 2.1%, France accelerates to 1.1% from 0.4%, and Italy rises to 1.6% from 1.0%. In Italy, officials point to Olympic-linked infrastructure and visitor effects within the current delivery cycle, where public spending is estimated around $4.1 billion and revenue expectations exceed $6.1 billion, built around roughly 2 million visitors.

That inflation backdrop is colliding with an energy market repricing geopolitical risk in real time, with James Barker, Director of Private Equity at Burghley Capital Pte. Ltd., describing “a supply shock that reaches every invoice before it reaches a wage round, and that timing is where policy errors begin”. The practical concern is second-round behaviour: firms lift services prices to defend margins, and the ECB ends up fighting a broader inflation impulse rather than a one-off energy spike.

Brent is around 15% higher across the latest run of trading sessions and is trading above about $90.8 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate is up 7.8% over the latest session to about $80 a barrel. Citi’s near-term scenarios place Brent in a $88.6 to $99.6 range, and Wood Mackenzie flags risk above $110.7 a barrel if tanker flows do not normalise quickly.

Hormuz is the choke point behind that move. On an average day it transports roughly 20 million barrels of crude oil and petroleum products, about 20% of global petroleum liquids consumption, and around a fifth of global LNG shipments. More than 200 vessels are reported to be holding position near the passage, while Iran’s threats against commercial shipping keep attention on how long stockpiles can cushion a disruption. Regional bypass pipelines offer limited spare capacity of about 2.6 million barrels per day, against typical flows of roughly 15 million barrels per day through the strait in normal conditions.

Europe’s exposure is amplified by reliance on global LNG. European natural gas futures are up about 45% since reports of curtailed Gulf output, UK gas prices are doubling over the latest move to around $2.2 per therm, and EU gas storage is estimated around 35% below its five-year average as of this week.

The ECB is trying to keep policy predictable while the shock is not. The deposit facility rate remains at 2% for a fifth consecutive meeting, with the main refinancing rate at 2.15% and the marginal lending facility at 2.40%, and officials stress a meeting-by-meeting approach driven by incoming data.

Market pricing shows that uncertainty, with implied odds swinging from around 60% for a rise at the final scheduled meeting to about 20%, while the probability of at least one increase across the remaining meetings sits near 40%. European equities are sliding with it, with the Stoxx 600 down 2.3% in the latest session to around 609.6, extending a 1.6% decline in the prior session. The European Commission is trimming its eurozone growth forecast for the next full calendar year to 0.9% from 1.3%, and for the following calendar year to 1.4% from 1.6%.

For investors, the question is whether the energy shock feeds the services channel. Barker frames that inflection as “the point where expectations start doing the work, and inflation stops falling on its own”, a warning that pushes attention towards liquidity, balance-sheet resilience and scenario testing that links energy pricing to rates, credit spreads and equity risk premia.

Burghley Capital is continuing to track how disruptions in energy supply routes transmit into inflation, policy and asset valuations, with Barker warning that “portfolios can look diversified on paper while sharing the same hidden dependence on cheap, reliable fuel and transport”.

About Burghley Capital

Founded in 2017, Burghley Capital Pte. Ltd. (UEN: 201731389D) is a Singapore-headquartered investment management firm recognised for long-only strategies. The firm provides analytical insights, tailored investment approaches and financial advisory support for institutional investors and private clients worldwide. Further resources are available at https://burghleycapital.com/resources . Media enquiries may be directed to Martin Wei at m.wei@burghleycapital.com or via https://burghleycapital.com .

SOURCE: Burghley Capital

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire