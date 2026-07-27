Burghley Capital Covers Brent Supply Shock

A prolonged closure of the Strait of Hormuz keeps close to 20 million barrels a day of oil at risk, lifting Brent crude above $100 a barrel, pushing physical cargoes past paper markets and driving major banks to revise their price forecasts higher.

Brent crude trades well above $100 a barrel as a sustained closure of the Strait of Hormuz keeps close to 20 million barrels a day of oil at risk. The move caps a 15.9% rally over the preceding week, driven predominantly by geopolitical risk as strikes on Iran and a wave of tanker attacks sharpen institutional concern over the continuity of Middle East supply. Burghley Capital examines the mechanics of the shock and what it means for institutional portfolios exposed to an energy market operating under exceptional strain.

Nuvama Institutional Equities cautions that a prolonged closure could carry crude towards a range of $110 to $150 a barrel. Front-month Brent has settled at successive multi-week highs following strikes on targets across southern and western Iran, with the benchmark holding above $100.1 a barrel and West Texas Intermediate at $92.1, and with the weekly gain running beyond 12%. Both grades now trade more than $32.6 a barrel above the levels recorded on the eve of the joint US and Israeli strike that prompted Tehran to close the Strait.

Physical crude markets signal a more acute shortage than the paper market has acknowledged. Cargoes of Forties, Troll and Angola’s Cabinda have changed hands at $141.4 a barrel, and Norway’s Johan Sverdrup grade at $163.2, leaving futures trailing physical values by $21.8 to $32.6 a barrel. “The forward curve has not begun to price the full scale of the barrels now removed from the market,” contends Joseph Campbell, who serves as Senior Vice President at Burghley Capital, reading that gap as confirmation of the shortage.

Iranian forces have declared the Strait of Hormuz closed and moved immediately to threaten and strike commercial vessels attempting to transit the waterway. Within days, the UK Maritime Trade Operations Centre had logged ten attacks on shipping, with five crew fatalities recorded across two vessels, after an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps official warned that any ship attempting passage would be set ablaze. To enforce the blockade, Iran has deployed shore-based anti-ship cruise and ballistic missiles positioned on three disputed Gulf islands, while insurers have withdrawn cover for vessels crossing the region and war-risk premiums have climbed steeply.

Few maritime chokepoints carry the systemic weight of the Strait of Hormuz, and none is readily replaced. The waterway routinely handles close to 20 million barrels a day of crude and refined products, about 27% of seaborne oil trade and roughly a fifth of global petroleum liquids consumption, of which more than 14 million barrels of crude account for close to a third of the world’s seaborne crude exports. Three-quarters of that crude is bound for China, India, Japan and South Korea, and China alone draws half of its imported barrels through the passage.

Major banks have revised their projections upward more than once as the closure has extended, reflecting the scale of a disruption affecting close to 20% of global oil flows. Goldman Sachs has lifted its fourth-quarter Brent forecast to $97.9 a barrel and its WTI forecast to $90.3, up from $90.3 and $84.9, citing heavy Middle Eastern output losses and record inventory draws. J.P. Morgan looks for Brent to average $93.5 in the third quarter, $87 in the fourth and $84.9 at year end, while the US Energy Information Administration projects a more conservative $76.1 in the closing quarter and $70.7 across the following year.

Forecast dispersion remains unusually wide, with outcomes ranging from a limited hit to Iranian exports to a complete blockade of the passage. Andrew Lipow puts the probability of the worst case at about 33%, envisaging a direct strike on Saudi oil infrastructure followed by a full closure. Campbell treats the breadth of those revisions as the salient signal, noting that “conviction is thin and the distribution of outcomes has rarely looked this skewed.”

The benchmark’s trading band over the past year spans $66.9 to $144.1 a barrel, with current levels standing about 45.54% above those of a year earlier. The pattern is consistent with the pressure that country-specific supply risks exert when a critical transit route stays constrained. Barclays has raised its Brent forecast for the months ahead to about $108.8 a barrel, while Enverus Intelligence Research looks for an average of $103.3 through the remainder of the year and $108.8 the year after, estimating that each additional month of restricted flows shifts the outlook by a further $10.9 to $16.3 a barrel.

Burghley Capital treats the closure as a supply shock without modern precedent, with physical valuations running well ahead of futures. Analyst forecasts remain liable to material revision as the conflict evolves. Campbell argues that, for institutional portfolios exposed to conditions of this magnitude, the environment “rewards disciplined forward positioning far more than reactive hedging,” a distinction that separates portfolios built to absorb dislocation from those merely reacting to it.

About Burghley Capital

Founded in 2017 and based in Singapore, Burghley Capital Pte. Ltd. (UEN: 201731389D) is a global investment management firm known for its long-standing specialisation in long-only asset management. The firm pairs rigorous analysis with tailored investment strategies and dedicated advisory services, seeking durable market advantage on behalf of its clients. Through a disciplined investment approach, it works to deliver strong returns and lasting financial resilience for a broad international clientele that spans institutional investors and private clients alike. Further insights are available at https://burghleycapital.com/resources, and media enquiries may be directed to Martin Wei at m.wei@burghleycapital.com or through https://burghleycapital.com.

SOURCE: Burghley Capital

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