BUNKER selects InvestCloud to launch new digital app, opening access to US investment markets for affluent and HNWIs in Latin America

The new app, for which Apex Fintech Solutions was also integral, enables a mobile-first investment experience for Latin American affluent and high-net-worth individuals

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#investcloud—InvestCloud, the global leader in digital transformation for the financial industry with over $6 trillion in assets, has been selected by BUNKER, a US-based fintech seeking to democratize access to the US markets for Latin Americans, to help launch a pioneering mobile-first digital investment platform. The new BUNKER platform is especially designed to help Latin American affluent and high-net-worth-individuals access US investment markets, making it easier to open and manage overseas investment accounts and pursue their financial aims.

Apex Fintech Solutions Inc. (Apex) is also key to the launch, providing custody and broker-dealer support through its subsidiary Apex Clearing Corporation for the new platform. Apex is a US market leader in the fintech ecosystem, providing custody and clearing, advisory, institutional, digital assets and SaaS solutions across its combined businesses.

BUNKER is a digital financial advice platform developed by SEC-regulated investment advisor Smartadvisor LLC, offering affluent and high-net-worth investors in Latin America a simple, digital, trustworthy and exceptional investment experience. BUNKER enables clients to invest in the professionally regulated investment markets of the US, with a long track record of rule of law and investor protection. Launching simultaneously throughout Latin America, BUNKER offers multi-lingual client communication blended with financial education and wellness tools, supported with AI-powered digital advice to deliver better investor outcomes at transparent and competitive pricing.

Partnering with InvestCloud is critical to BUNKER’s strategy. InvestCloud’s cloud-based platform enables best-in-class communication, planning, shopping and selling experiences, all centered around a single Digital WarehouseTM to unlock the power of data. BUNKER is leveraging InvestCloud’s technology to provide tailored, end-to-end client communication and advice, including automated onboarding and prospecting through to full client lifecycle management (CLM) – all at scale. This solution is an example of the global reach of Digital Advice, particularly with a specific focus on the mobile experience.

Francisco Sosa del Valle, Co-Founder and CEO of BUNKER, said: “We’re very excited to be launching this solution for so many Latin Americans that are looking for an easy and friendly way to invest in safe, well-regulated markets to achieve their long-term financial goals. And we are proud of our key partners: InvestCloud, as a provider that offers trustworthy, unique and engaging investing experiences; and Apex, as a leading provider of custody and clearing services.”

Will Bailey, Chief Strategy Officer of InvestCloud, said: “We’re excited to partner with a visionary organization that recognizes the power of digital to drive expansion. Partnering with BUNKER showcases InvestCloud’s ability to deliver global digital solutions for the financial industry. Not only did BUNKER pursue a mobile-first design, but they have implemented our core behavioral science principles across the client lifecycle management (CLM) apps. In a market that is asking for increasingly personalized experiences, BUNKER exceeds end-client expectations with this solution.”

“Apex is proud to provide broker-dealer and custodial support for InvestCloud and BUNKER’s innovative digital offering, underpinning our mission of enabling frictionless investing for investors across the globe,” said William Capuzzi, CEO of Apex Fintech Solutions. “We continue to see growth in diversity and applicable solutions within the investing ecosystem and are pleased to support this cross-regional platform for the Latin American market.”

BUNKER is here to help millions of affluent Latin Americans seeking a better financial future. With BUNKER, investing in US markets just got easier.

About InvestCloud

InvestCloud is a global company specializing in digital platforms that enable the development of financial solutions, pre-integrated into the cloud. The company offers on-demand client experiences and intuitive operations solutions using an ever-expanding suite of modular apps, resulting in powerful products including Communication (client portals, advisor portals, mobility and more), Planning (goal-based, cashflow, digital advice, proposals and more), Shopping & Selling (digital marketplace for financial products) and the App Library (IBOR, ABOR, performance and more). Headquartered in Los Angeles, InvestCloud has over 20 global offices including New York, London, Geneva, Singapore, Tokyo, and Sydney, supporting trillions in assets across hundreds of diverse clients – from the largest banks in the world to wealth managers, asset managers and asset services companies.

InvestCloud’s clients today include over 150 asset managers, over 400 wealth managers and over 140,000 individual financial advisers. In North America alone, InvestCloud has eight of the top 10 US banks and seven of the top 10 US managed account sponsors.

For more information, visit www.investcloud.com

About Apex Fintech Solutions

Apex Fintech Solutions is a fintech powerhouse enabling seamless access and frictionless investing for all. Apex’s omni-suite of scalable solutions fuel innovation and evolution for hundreds of today’s market leaders, challengers, change makers, and visionaries. The Company’s digital ecosystem creates an environment where clients with the biggest ideas are empowered to change the world. Apex works to ensure their partners succeed on the frontlines of the industry via bespoke custody & clearing, advisory, institutional, digital assets, and SaaS solutions through its Apex Clearing™, Apex Advisor Solutions™, Apex Silver™, and Apex CODA Markets™ brands.

For more information, visit the Apex Fintech Solutions website: https://www.apexfintechsolutions.com

About BUNKER

BUNKER uses best-in-class technology to provide people from Latin America access to global financial markets through a simple, safe, and cost-efficient platform. Our mission is to provide a financial tool that anyone can easily access and use in order to obtain sophisticated financial advice at razor thin costs, regardless of where they live, how much money they have, or how financially savvy they are. Bunker is here so everyone can have a shot at building long-term wealth, anywhere.

For more information, visit www.bunkerinvest.us or download the app in the IOS or Android stores. BUNKER: invest in the US.

