Building Legacy Through Real Estate

From the highlands of Colombia to the skyline of Dubai, one firm has spent two decades turning vision into value. This is the story of IBSS Group – and of the woman who built it.

An Introduction to IBSS Group:

Some companies sell properties. A rare few build legacies. IBSS Group belongs unmistakably to the second category – a firm founded on the conviction that real estate, when approached with discipline and imagination, is not merely a transaction but an act of creation.

Established in 2005 in Colombia, IBSS Group has spent more than twenty years refining a single discipline to the level of an art form: the investment, development, and sale of exceptional real estate. What began as a boutique operation with an eye for undervalued opportunity has matured into an international firm operating confidently across two continents – a house defined not by its scale, but by the precision of its choices.

Today, IBSS Group develops projects in Colombia while commanding a growing and deliberate presence in Dubai, connecting two of the world’s most compelling property markets under a single strategic vision. It is a firm that has never chased volume. Instead, it has pursued value – patiently, quietly, and with the long view always in mind.

The Founder – Alexandra Roa

At the center of IBSS Group stands its Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Alexandra Roa.

Colombian by origin and international by ambition, Alexandra Roa is the architect of everything the firm has become. She did not inherit IBSS Group; she built it – deal by deal, project by project, market by market. Under her leadership the company has grown from a single-market operator into a cross-border enterprise, and her fingerprints are on every strategic decision the firm has made in its two-decade history.

What distinguishes Roa is not only what she has built, but how she has built it. Every investment IBSS Group holds – across both Colombia and the United Arab Emirates – has been made from her own private capital. There are no outside financiers steering the ship, no external funds dictating direction. This is a firm answerable to its own convictions, and that independence is precisely what allows it to move with the boldness and patience that define it.

Roa’s personal net worth today stands at approximately 63 million US dollars, a figure built entirely on her own judgment and her own conviction in the assets she chose to back. Yet she operates less like a financier and more like a builder – someone who sees a plot of land, a skyline, or an emerging market and understands, instinctively, what it might one day become.

She currently leads the firm across two active fronts simultaneously – Colombia and the United Arab Emirates – steering development, investment, and expansion in parallel. In Dubai, IBSS Group holds exclusive development agreements signed with some of the largest and most respected companies in the UAE, a rare position of privilege in one of the most competitive real estate markets on earth.

Two Decades in the Making

IBSS Group’s authority is not asserted – it is earned, and it is earned in years.

For more than two decades, the firm has participated in the acquisition, sale, management, and development of real estate assets across a remarkable breadth of asset classes. Residential communities. Office towers. Boutique hotels. Development land. International investment positions. Each has added a layer of expertise, and together they form the foundation of a firm that understands real estate not from a single angle, but from every angle at once.

That evolution – from broker and manager to developer of its own signature projects – is the natural arc of a company that refused to stand still. IBSS Group today creates, develops, invests in, and markets real estate opportunities for national and international investors, coordinating architecture, engineering, construction, and sales under one disciplined roof.

The Portfolio – Built Visions, Placed Capital

Colombia – Where It All Began

In its home market, IBSS Group develops residential projects from first concept through to final sale.

The firm’s flagship development, Eco Malabar – Casa 15, rises in Cerritos, Pereira – a residential statement of quality and considered design. On the horizon sits an upcoming residential project in Los Planes, Pereira, the next chapter in the firm’s domestic development story.

Beyond development, IBSS Group’s Colombian portfolio reads like a map of Bogotá’s most desirable addresses. The 93 Luxury Hotel, a boutique property in the city’s exclusive Parque de la 93 district. Torre Sekei, a contemporary office tower distinguished by its sculptural mosaic façade and integrated greenery. Club 94 – Edificio Murat, a private club and residential asset operated as part of the firm’s income-generating holdings. Together they represent decades of asset acquisition, management, and operation at the highest tier of the Colombian market.

Dubai – Investment at the Frontier

In the United Arab Emirates, IBSS Group holds carefully selected investment positions in some of the most sought-after developments in the world – a portfolio that places the firm’s capital alongside the most prestigious names in global real estate:

FIVE LUXE JBR – a beachfront luxury hotel and residences on Jumeirah Beach Residence, defined by sculptural architecture and sea-view living.

Chelsea Residences by DAMAC – the world’s first Chelsea FC-branded residences, on the Dubai Maritime City waterfront.

Taormina Village – a Mediterranean-inspired gated community in the heart of Dubailand.

Mercedes-Benz Places by Binghatti – the first Mercedes-Benz-branded residential tower in the world, in Downtown Dubai.

Vincitore Aqua Dimore – an aqua-inspired residential landmark in Dubai Science Park.

These positions reflect a single truth about IBSS Group’s approach to Dubai: the firm invests only where excellence is already established, and only where it sees enduring value.

Vision, Mission, and Values

The mission is stated plainly: to develop, invest in, and sell real estate projects that generate sustainable value – guiding clients with transparency, strategic vision, and excellence at every stage of the process.

The vision reaches further: to consolidate IBSS Group as an international firm recognized for real estate development, wealth creation, and the connecting of investment opportunities between Colombia, Dubai, and the strategic markets of the future.

As the firm itself puts it: more than developing projects, we build relationships of trust and create investment opportunities with a long-term vision. Every decision is oriented toward generating sustainable value – for clients, for partners, and for investors.

The Road Ahead – America, Europe, and Beyond

For a firm built on the long view, twenty years is not a summit but a foundation.

IBSS Group is now preparing its most ambitious chapter yet: a deliberate expansion into the American and European markets. This is not growth for its own sake, but the natural next step for a company whose entire history has been about connecting opportunity across borders.

The groundwork is already underway. The firm is conducting active research and feasibility studies at some of the most coveted addresses in Europe – the historic, sun-washed coastline of Dubrovnik, Croatia, and the discreet, world-class financial and lifestyle destinations of Zurich and St. Gallen, Switzerland. These are not accidental choices. They are locations that embody exactly what IBSS Group has always stood for: rarity, prestige, and lasting value.

From Pereira to Bogotá, from Bogotá to Dubai, and now from Dubai toward the Adriatic and the Alps – the trajectory is unmistakable. IBSS Group is building an international firm, one exceptional address at a time.

Let Us Talk About Your Next Investment

IBSS Group’s invitation is a simple one: tell us where you are, and where you want to go – and we will help you get there.

For more than twenty years, that promise has carried the firm from a single Colombian market to the frontiers of global real estate. The next chapter is already being written.

Website: groupibss.com

Instagram: @ibss_group

Email: info@groupibss.com

SOURCE: IBSS Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire