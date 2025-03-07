BUCK Supercharges Creativity with Hammerspace Performance

Hammerspace Demonstrates at NAB 2025 How it Delivers the Speed the Media & Entertainment Market Needs to Turn Ideas Into Impact—Faster Than Ever

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—NAB 2025 – Hammerspace, the high-performance data company, today announced that Los Angeles-based creative studio BUCK has selected the Hammerspace high-performance Data Platform to accelerate time-to-deploy new infrastructure and span geographic office locations without disrupting its creative team’s productivity. At the NAB show in booth #SL14416, Hammerspace will be demonstrating how it helps BUCK and other creative and design firms, game development companies, and television and film studios, to provide high-performance content for post-production, visual effects, active archive, and AI-readiness.





With a global team of more than 800 artists across offices in Los Angeles, New York, Amsterdam, London and Sydney, BUCK serves global brands such as Airbnb, Microsoft, Amazon, GitHub, Rivian, FedEx and Apple. Its services include 2D and 3D modeling for multimedia, creating immersive in-person experiences, branding, character design and more.

BUCK was challenged with managing large volumes of content that needed to be ingested, processed and modified through collaborative workflows with demanding performance requirements. Further, disparate NAS storage silos across geographically dispersed offices made it difficult for artists to share data, slowing down projects.

BUCK’s Chief Technology Officer John Kleber learned of Hammerspace through GPL Technologies, which designs IT solutions and data infrastructures to meet the unique needs of post-production facilities.

Hammerspace is now deployed at four of BUCK’s offices, creating a single global namespace that spans offices in Los Angeles, New York, Amsterdam, and Sydney. Artists and data users across all locations are able to collaborate on the same files in a live file system, eliminating the problem of wrangling file copies between sites. BUCK utilizes Hammerspace software for all “heavy lift” workloads, including editing, rendering, and more, acting as high-performance shared storage that spans sites and different storage tiers. This also has the benefit of enabling BUCK to leverage artists in different regions to collaborate on the same project, which was previously not possible.

Kleber said, “Hammerspace allows us to operate our business the way we want to, which is about scale and efficiency. We don’t have to conform our business to a storage appliance mindset, enabling us to ensure operational excellence at every point in the infrastructure chain.”

Hammerspace’s software provides high-performance data access using NFS, SMB, and S3 protocols. All protocols access the same underlying file system with a uniform security policy across all protocols. And because Hammerspace does not require a proprietary file system client, user and application integration is simple and does not require workflow changes.

“It’s insane that in 2025, creative teams are still slowed down by where data lives,” said Molly Presley, Hammerspace SVP of Global Marketing. “Hammerspace breaks those barriers—making data instantly accessible, anywhere, so the focus stays on delivering great content.”

Learn More:

About Hammerspace

Hammerspace obliterates data access delays for AI and high-performance computing. Its software delivers a high-throughput, low-latency parallel global file system unifying data from edge to core to multi-cloud, accessible via pNFS, SMB and S3 standards. Instant, agentless deployment with native Linux support combined with migration-free data assimilation to radically accelerate pipelines. This keeps GPUs saturated, speeds time-to-insight, and boosts researcher and developer productivity.

Hammerspace and the Hammerspace logo are trademarks of Hammerspace, Inc. All other trademarks used herein are the property of their respective owners.



©2025 Hammerspace, Inc. All rights reserved.

Contacts

Press Contact Details:

IGNITE Consulting, on behalf of Hammerspace



Kim Pegnato, 781-835-7118



Hammerspace@igniteconsultinginc.com