Buc-ee’s to Break Ground on New Travel Center in Mebane, NC

Buc-ee’s, home of the world’s cleanest bathrooms, freshest food, and friendliest beaver, will break ground on its newest travel center in Mebane, NC on Wednesday, June 10th at 10:00 AM EDT. Buc-ee’s will celebrate the groundbreaking of its first location in North Carolina with a ceremony attended by local leaders.

Located at 1425 Trollingwood-Hawfields Road, Mebane, NC, Buc-ee’s Mebane will occupy 74,000 square feet and offer 120 fueling positions. Buc-ee’s is proud to offer its signature favorites, including Texas barbeque, homemade fudge, kolaches, Beaver Nuggets, jerky, and fresh pastries. Guests can enjoy thousands of snack, meal, and beverage options, along with award-winning restrooms, competitively priced fuel, and the exceptional service that has made Buc-ee’s a trusted name for over 40 years.

Dignitaries scheduled to attend the Buc-ee’s Mebane groundbreaking ceremony include Mayor Ed Hooks and Council Members Bradley, Burkholder, Ewing, Hadley and White. Senator Amy Galey, Representatives Dennis Riddell and Stephen Ross and a host of others who helped make this project happen.

Founded in Texas in 1982, Buc-ee’s has grown to operate 55 stores nationwide. Since launching its multi-state expansion in 2019, Buc-ee’s has opened travel centers in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, South Carolina, Tennessee, Missouri, Colorado, Mississippi, and Virginia. Since 2024, Buc-ee’s has broken ground on its first locations in Ohio, Arkansas, Arizona, Kansas and Louisiana. Buc-ee’s upcoming Mebane store will mark its debut in North Carolina.

Stan Beard, Buc-ee’s Director of Real Estate and Development, said, “For our first North Carolina store, we’ve landed in the best location possible. Mebane has all the things that makes Buc-ee’s a positively charming pit stop: great leadership, wonderful community, and a beautiful stretch of I-40/85”.

Buc-ee’s Mebane will bring at least 200 full-time jobs to the area, with starting pay beginning well above minimum wage, full benefits, a 6% matching 401k, and three weeks of paid vacation.

About Buc-ee’s

Buc-ee’s is the world’s most-loved travel center. Founded in 1982, Buc-ee’s is known for pristine bathrooms, friendly service, unique collection of gifts, Buc-ee’s apparel and fresh, delicious food. Originally launched and still headquartered in Texas, Buc-ee’s has combined traditional quality and modern efficiency to redefine the pit stop for their customers. For more information, visit www.buc-ees.com

Media Contact:

Crissy Gonzales, Media Coordinator

media@buc-ees.com

SOURCE: Buc-ee’s

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire