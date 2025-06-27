Buc-ee’s Celebrates Store Opening with Debut of First Children’s Book, Buc-ee Goes to School
BRUNSWICK, GA / ACCESS Newswire / June 27, 2025 / Buc-ee’s is excited to announce the grand opening of its newest store with a special celebration highlighting the launch of its very first children’s book, Buc-ee Goes to School, written by debut author Katherine Aplin.
Families and fans are invited to join us for this milestone event on July 1, 2025 in Brunswick, GA where the festivities will include an exclusive book signing with Katherine Aplin from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The release of Buc-ee Goes to School marks the beloved travel center’s first venture into children’s literature, featuring the iconic beaver embarking on a fun and heartwarming first day of school.
This family-friendly event is a unique opportunity to meet the author, celebrate Buc-ee’s newest location, and be among the first to take home a signed copy of this new book.
Event Details:
6900 Hwy 99, Brunswick, GA 31525
July 1, 2025
Author Signing: 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
Come celebrate with us and be part of Buc-ee’s history as we open a new chapter!
Contact Information
Crissy Gonzales
Media Coordinator
media@buc-ees.com
346-302-3653
SOURCE: Buc-ee’s
