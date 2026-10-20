Buc-ee’s Begins Permitting Process for New Travel Center in Rocky Mount, North Carolina

Proposed project would bring more than $60 million in private investment, 200 permanent jobs and over $30 million in estimated annual taxable sales

Buc-ee’s, home of the world’s cleanest bathrooms, freshest food, and friendliest beaver, has initiated the planning process for a travel center in Rocky Mount, Nash County, North Carolina.

The travel center would bring more than $60 million in private capital investment and is estimated to generate more than $30 million in annual taxable sales once operational. The project would expand the local tax base and create new employment opportunities, while adding a new source of commercial activity along the I-95 corridor.

In a letter dated October 12 inviting adjacent property owners to a neighborhood meeting, Buc-ee’s announced its intention to purchase approximately 34 acres at the southeast corner of I-95 and Highway 4. The meeting is a required element of the limited rezoning submittal to the City of Rocky Mount. The proposed Buc-ee’s would occupy 74,000 square feet and offer 120 fueling positions.

In addition to pursuing rezoning approvals, Buc-ee’s is working closely with the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) and Nash County’s legislative delegation to expand and improve an existing highway project needed to bring the travel center to Rocky Mount. The project would help spur economic revitalization in rural North Carolina by creating jobs, attracting new investment, and supporting the region’s long-term growth.

“We still have planning approvals to complete, but we are excited about the opportunity to invest in Rocky Mount,” said Stan Beard, Buc-ee’s Director of Real Estate and Development. “We thank Rep. Allen Chesser and Sen. Lisa Barnes for their leadership and NCDOT for its continued partnership. This project would not be possible without their help and reflects the strong working relationship we have built with the General Assembly, NCDOT, and the town of Rocky Mount.”

“As a Nash County resident all my life, I know how wonderful our county is and the impact our residents have on this state,” said Senator Lisa Barnes. “Companies like Buc-ee’s investing in our people is another example of our hard work to make North Carolina, Nash County, and Rocky Mount a great place to live and great place to visit.”

Representative Allen Chesser said, “Improving the quality of life for Nash County residents is one of my top priorities and a driving reason behind my service in the General Assembly. Bringing new businesses like Buc-ee’s to our community is an important part of that commitment. Our pro-business policies have continually attracted strong businesses and brands with tremendous employment opportunities to North Carolina.”

Buc-ee’s Rocky Mount is expected to create 200 permanent, full-time jobs, with starting wages of $18-$21 per hour plus full benefits, a 6% matching 401(k), and three weeks of paid vacation.

About Buc-ee’s

Buc-ee’s is the world’s most-loved travel center. Founded in 1982, Buc-ee’s is known for pristine bathrooms, friendly service, a unique collection of gifts, Buc-ee’s apparel and fresh, delicious food. Originally launched and still headquartered in Texas, Buc-ee’s has combined traditional quality and modern efficiency to redefine the pit stop for its customers. Since beginning its multi-state expansion in 2016, Buc-ee’s has opened travel centers in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, South Carolina, Tennessee, Missouri, Colorado, Mississippi, Ohio, Arizona, and Arkansas. In June of this year, Buc-ee’s broke ground on its first North Carolina store in Mebane.

Media Contact:

Crissy Gonzales, Media Manager

media@buc-ees.com

SOURCE: Buc-ee’s

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire