BTV Investor Alert: Pan Global Resources – Exploring Copper & Tin in Spain

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – March 3, 2023) – Pan Global Resources Inc. (TSXV: PGZ) (OTCQB: PGNRF) – Pan Global Resources, a Vancouver-based junior resource company, has announced an exciting year ahead with several catalysts for their advanced copper discovery in the Iberian Pyrite Belt and southern Spain. The company is working toward access to the western extension of their maiden discovery, which will allow for follow-up drilling and a continuation of a stage two metallurgical test program. The results of a 20,000-meter drill program are also expected this year, offering plenty of opportunities for exploration and growth. Pan Global Resources is listing on the TSXV under the symbol PGZ.

If you cannot view the video above, please visit:

https://www.b-tv.com/post/tsxv-pgz-investor-alert-pan-global-exploring-copper-tin-in-spain-30sec

Pan Global Resources Inc. (TSXV: PGZ) (OTCQB: PGNRF)

https://www.panglobalresources.com/

About BTV:

BTV-Business Television is Canada’s longest running business show. With Hosts Taylor Thoen and Jessica Katrichak, BTV features emerging companies across the country to bring viewers investment opportunities. BTV also produces News Alerts and branding/ awareness spots for issuers broadcast on BNN Bloomberg, Fox Business News, Bloomberg TV US and Bloomberg Terminals. www.b-tv.com

BTV – Business Television/CEO Clips Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 [email protected]

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/156638