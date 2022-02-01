Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – October 6, 2023) – On FOX Business News broadcast on Sunday, Oct 8 at 5:30 ET – BTV – Business Television interviews emerging companies in the markets with the following companies:

Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.b-tv.com/post/btv-features-mayfair-gold-gold-terra-kodiak-copper-banyan-gold-nighthawk-gold-northstar-gaming-on-fox-business-news

Mayfair Gold Corp. (OTCQX: MFGCF) (TSXV: MFG) – BTV features Mayfair Gold with their substantial gold resource estimate of more than 3.3 million oz of gold in Timmins, ON. As a pioneer in Canada’s net-zero gold sector, Mayfair Gold is set to build Canada’s first net zero gold mine.

Gold Terra Resource Corp. (OTCQX: YGTFF) (TSXV: YGT) – Under the leadership of seasoned CEO Gerald Panneton, a 40-year veteran in gold exploration, the company is setting its sights on an ambitious goal for 2023: enhancing their Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) from 2022. This endeavor aims to bolster the estimate of 109,000 Indicated ounces of contained gold and 432,000 Inferred ounces of contained gold.

Kodiak Copper Corp. (OTCQB: KDKCF) (TSXV: KDK) – is strategically positioned in the copper market with strong demand and limited supply. Located in a cost-effective, well-established mining district in southern British Columbia, Kodiak is poised for success. Their recent high-grade discovery at the gate zone and ongoing exploration efforts signal a positive trajectory for the company in 2023.

Banyan Gold Corp. (OTCQB: BYAGF) (TSXV: BYN) – With a staggering 6.2 million ounces of gold in their resource, BTV explores the exciting potential of Banyan Gold, a rising star in gold exploration situated in Yukon’s Mayo mining district. Backed by a solid financial foundation and led by CEO Tara Christie, Banyan Gold is strategically positioned for success.

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (OTCQX: MIMZF) (TSX: NHK) – BTV explores Nighthawk’s recent report revealing impressive results including nearly 300K ounces of projected annual production. With a significant global resource base of approximately 4 million ounces of gold and promising exploration targets, Nighthawk is primed for growth.

NorthStar Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BET) – BTV highlights NorthStar’s rapid rise in the iGaming market after a successful IPO, raising over $22 million. With strategic acquisitions including Slapshot Media and Spreads.ca, NorthStar is positioned for substantial growth in the Canadian iGaming industry, particularly in Ontario.

About BTV:

On air for 25 years, BTV – Business Television, a half-hour investment TV show, features analysts, experts and emerging companies at their location. With Hosts, Taylor Thoen and Jessica Katrichak, BTV shares up and coming companies and investment opportunities with viewers. Discover Investment Opportunities.

TV BROADCAST NETWORKS and TIMES:

FOX Business News US: Sunday, Oct 8th @ 5:30pm ET.

Suggest a Company to Feature!

Contact: (604) 664-7401 x3 [email protected]. To receive news, click here to subscribe

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/183102