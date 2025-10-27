BTU Dixie East Project Approved

BTU METALS CORP. (“BTU” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:BTU)(OTCQB:BTUMF) is pleased to announce the acquisition of the 100% interest in the newly secured Dixie East Project, a large and strategically located land package immediately east of Kinross Gold’s world-renowned Great Bear Dixie Project, has been approved.

Spanning nearly 10 kilometres of east-trending structural trends now recognized to host the Tier 1 (I would say World Class – That is what K say) Dixie gold deposit, the Dixie East property remains virtually unexplored for LP Fault-style gold mineralization. Remarkably, the area has seen no drilling activity in over 30 years-and previous efforts were limited to base metals exploration at the eastern edge of the property. Geological indicators including felsic tuffs, sericite schists, quartz feldspar porphyry units, shearing, quartz veining, and sulphide mineralization with reported zinc and copper values mirror those found in the mineralized zones at the Great Bear deposit. According to Kinross’s latest public presentation, the LP Fault-the principal host of mineralization at GBR-extends beyond the current eastern boundary and the Caompany is convinced these deep seated regional structures continue through to the Dixie East claims. BTU also holds royalties on nearby properties located just 4.5 km west of Dixie East. With initial exploration activities being planned, the Company will provide ongoing updates as it advances the development of a comprehensive geological model for this highly prospective and underexplored gold project.

Paul Wood, CEO, commented: “We are very pleased to have added Dixie East into our portfolio of Ontario projects. Getting boots on the ground for an initial reconnaissance program is priority one now for the new project and we anticipate this to commence in the coming weeks. With respect to our other Ontario properties, we look forward to the results of the initial Kinross drill program on our Dixie Halo properties once they have completed their work, as well as the results of our summer/fall work programs in Wawa.”

The securities issued under the offering, and any Shares that may be issuable on exercise of any such securities, will be subject to a statutory hold period expiring four months and one day from the date of issuance of such securities.

Dixie East Project Location and Geological Context Showing Known and Interpreted Structural Features

Qualified Person

Bruce Durham, P. Geo., VP Exploration of the Company is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical information in this press release.

About BTU

BTU Metals Corp. is a junior mining exploration company. BTU’s primary assets are the Dixie Halo Project located in Red Lake, Ontario (optioned to Kinross) immediately adjacent to the Kinross Great Bear Project and its gold and critical minerals properties in the active Wawa gold district. The Company continues to look to acquire high quality exploration projects to add to its portfolio for the benefit of its stakeholders. The Company has no debt and minimal property obligations.

