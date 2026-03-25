BTCC Exchange Lists Minati Coin (MNTC) for Spot Trading

Lodz, Poland–(Newsfile Corp. – March 25, 2026) – BTCC, the world’s longest-serving cryptocurrency exchange, announces the listing of a new spot trading pair: MNTC/USDT. Spot trading, deposits, and withdrawals for MNTC are available from March 16, 2026 onwards.

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Minati Coin (MNTC)

BTCC officially listed the MNTC/USDT spot trading pair on March 16, 2026. Minati is a leading digital currency platform combining DeFi, AI, and blockchain to reshape the future of finance. MNTC is the native utility and governance token powering transactions, rewards, and interactions across the ecosystem. Through a next-generation Web3 infrastructure, Minati gives users true control over their assets, data, and digital experiences in a transparent, borderless economy.

Token Details:

Full Name: Minati Coin

Symbol: MNTC

Network: BEP20

Contract Address: 0xa4ce62BB3047E3C4aE52b7eC20c3EB10f4397AF7

BTCC now offers over 400 spot trading pairs, with MNTC/USDT among its latest additions. The exchange continues to identify and list promising projects from across the blockchain space for its global community.

About BTCC

Founded in 2011, BTCC is a leading global cryptocurrency exchange serving over 11 million users across 100+ countries. Partnered with 2023 Defensive Player of the Year and 2x NBA All-Star Jaren Jackson Jr. as global brand ambassador, BTCC delivers secure, accessible crypto trading services with an unmatched user experience.

Official website: https://www.btcc.com/en-US

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