Bruce Leon Announces Candidacy for Illinois’ 9th Congressional District

Centrist Democrat and Proven Business Leader Enters Race to Bring Unity, Pragmatism and Real-World Solutions to Washington

Bruce Leon , Democratic Committeeman, successful entrepreneur, and fifth-generation Chicagoan, has officially announced his candidacy for Illinois’ 9th Congressional District. As the race to succeed Congresswoman Jan Schakowsky heats up, Leon enters as the only centrist Democrat in a predominantly progressive field – offering voters a pragmatic, unifying alternative to partisan extremes. Leon has lived in the area for nearly 35 years and truly understands what the community is looking for when it comes to new leadership.

Lifelong Chicagoan & Civic Reformer Bruce Leon Announces Campaign to Restore Thoughtful Leadership to Congress



“I’m running because I believe the people of the 9th District deserve leadership that bridges divides rather than deepens them,” said Leon. “Our challenges demand practical solutions – not rigid ideology.”

Leon brings decades of real-world business experience to the table, having founded one of the Midwest’s largest HR and employee benefits firms. His work supporting small businesses and navigating complex healthcare and workforce issues gives him a unique, on-the-ground perspective that’s often missing in Washington. His campaign will focus on commonsense economic growth, support for small businesses, and responsive, accountable government.

“I’ve built companies from the ground up, stood up to machine politics, and fought for everyday people,” Leon said. “Now, in a tough moment for Chicagoland, I believe I can do more for the people I’ve always stood beside – by delivering the kind of steady, grounded leadership our communities deserve.”

Leon’s candidacy also stands out for his unwavering support of Israel and democratic values. He is a strong advocate for maintaining a robust U.S.-Israel relationship and has been vocal in his condemnation of rising antisemitism at home and abroad.

“I’ve spent my life bridging two worlds – business and public service,” Leon added. “Now I’m ready to bring that experience to Congress to fight for economic opportunity, social responsibility, and a political system that works for all of us.”

Leon’s campaign emphasizes unity, dialogue, and real solutions for working families, small business owners, and communities seeking representation that listens – not lectures. Already generating attention for his role in challenging incumbents, Leon will push for greater transparency in local Democratic politics.

For more information and/or to support the campaign, please visit www.bruceleonforcongress.com .

About Bruce Leon:

Bruce Leon is a lifelong Chicagoan and civic reformer running to restore thoughtful leadership to Congress. His campaign champions respectful dialogue, coalition-building, and results – not rhetoric. Bruce has lived in the 9th district with his wife and four daughters for 35 years.

For any media inquires, please reach out to Samantha Frontera at sfrontera@exclusivepr.biz or at (847) 703-0529.

SOURCE: Bruce Leon for Congress

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire