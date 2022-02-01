Brown Books Publishing Group’s Michael Sampson Books Imprint Acquires Onomatopoeia Board Book, from Society of Illustrators Honoree Miguel Ordóñez

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#acquisition–Tom Reale (President and COO of Brown Books Publishing Group) has acquired a new board book by debut author Antonio Vicente and Miguel Ordóñez, a Society of Illustrators honoree recognized for his work on Jimmy Fallon’s #1 New York Times bestseller, Your Baby’s First Word Will Be DADA. In a statement about the acquisition, Reale said, “We’re excited to add this title to our growing list of board books. Look for additional entries in this category in seasons to come.”





“Did You Hear That?” will be published under the Michael Sampson Books imprint. The title was originally written in Spanish and translated into English by Geoffrey Goff. This will be the imprint’s second title following Alithia Ramirez Was an Artist. Author & illustrator team Antonio and Miguel (both represented by Marlena Torzecka at Marlena Agency) have a fun backstory, as the two are childhood friends who grew up in Spain together. According to Ordóñez, “Antonio and I have been friends since we were 4. The first day of school, we started to play a puzzle together and that initial friendship we created has continued until today, when we are both now 47 years old!”

“Did You Hear That?” is the story of a day as told through its sounds. The book proposes a fun reader-child interaction through onomatopoeia, reviewing the routines of the day while focusing on important emotional aspects for children ages 0-3. Michael Sampson Books will be launching the English version in June 2024 and the Spanish version in the US in September 2024. Michael Sampson, Publisher of Michael Sampson Books is excited about this acquisition, stating that “Miguel Ordóñez’s charming and enticing art drew me in immediately. As I started to turn the pages, the words reminded me of the early books by Bill Martin Jr in his Instant Readers series. I know children will adore this fun and easy to read book, with its catchy art and fun-to-say words.”

