Brown Books Kids Publishes Award-Winning Traditional Korean Games Series Sequel, Featuring Game Touted as Highly Influential to the Creators of Netflix’s Popular TV Show: Squid Game!

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Written by bestselling Korean author Im Seo-Ha with illustrations by Minjoo Kim, Let’s Play Gonggi (Brown Books Kids; on sale: May 9, 2023) makes its much anticipated United States debut this month! Translated from Korean, Let’s Play Gonggi is the second picture book in Seo-Ha’s Traditional Korean Games series following Let’s Play Ddakji (Fall 2022). This series introduces young readers to the culture and history behind beloved Korean games and adds to the cannon of much-needed diverse literature. Instructions in the back of the book give a step-by-step guide that shows readers how to play gonggi for hours of fun with their friends and family.

SUMMARY: In Let’s Play Gonggi, Eunji discovers “gonggidols” hidden in the pockets of her borrowed dress. The beautiful plastic stones immediately catch the eye of her annoying classmate, Jingu. Jingu is a gonggi master, and instantly has the whole class marveling at his skills, making the stones dance like trapeze artists performing aerial tricks. Eunji has never played gonggi and hates when all her friends start preparing for a gonggi tournament. But after a chance encounter with Jingu and some encouragement, Eunji starts playing like a pro — and has fun doing so! But is it enough to win the class tournament? Follow Eunji as she finds that being brave and trying something new leads to the best outcome: friendship and fun!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR: Im Seo-Ha studied literature at university. After graduation, she worked as an editor for a publishing house. Still, the chattering little writer in her heart kept sticking her head out and writing. As an active co-creator of Three People — a creative group specializing in children’s books — she has written many books, including Let’s Play Ddakji and Pick and Read Traditional Fairy Tales from Textbooks.

ABOUT THE ILLUSTRATOR: Minjoo Kim majored in oriental painting in college and studied at the Kkokdu Illustration Academy. She’s happiest when her imagination blooms into a story, and she makes a picture book that can be enjoyed for a long time. Minjoo Kim is the author and illustrator of On a Fever Night, and she’s illustrated several other books including the five-volume environmental picture book set and accompanying workbook, Today’s Fine Dust and A Night with Fever.

