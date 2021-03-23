Brother Reports Growing Demand for Print and Labeling Solutions for Mobile COVID-19 Testing Sites, Vaccine Receipts and No-Contact Temperature Testing

WESTMINSTER, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Barcodelabelprinter–Brother Mobile Solutions (BMS) today announced significant and growing demand across North America for its printing and labeling solutions in public health settings. These rapidly-deployable solutions are used in a range of health applications from test tube labeling at mobile COVID-19 testing sites, to vaccine receipts as well as no-contact temperature testing solutions designed to help ensure safety for people visiting healthcare facilities, government offices, retail outlets or other work settings.





Skyrocketing Demand for Accurate Labeling at Mobile Testing and Vaccination Centers

“The global pandemic brought many challenges to public health, including the need to establish mass COVID-19 testing sites and vaccine deployment rollouts in a very short timeframe. By providing quickly deployable mobile, desktop and industrial print and labeling solutions, Brother Mobile is answering the call,” according to Ravi Panjwani, Vice President at Brother Mobile Solutions. “These high-demand public health applications require that government, healthcare agencies, labs and even pharmaceutical firms make informed decisions involving the best technology, processes and workflows to get mobile sites up and running quickly.”

He continued, “Brother’s wide array of printing and labeling solutions play a critical role in addressing these pandemic-related challenges, with the rapid deployment of printing and labeling that supports enhanced patient and clinician safety, the accuracy of testing, tracking patient information, proof of cold chain documents and integration with core health systems.”

Public Health Solutions in Action

Today’s need for testing or vaccine solutions traditionally located inside of a hospital or lab, do not easily scale to a mobile setting outside the four walls of a healthcare facility. However, the massive mobile healthcare roll-out taking place now requires quickly deployable solutions for printing labels, barcodes, receipts or tickets – on demand and in real time. Brother’s line of stand-alone mobile, desktop and industrial printers are uniquely suited to the needs of remote and mobile applications, as they feature top connectivity, integration, internal database capability and the durability to perform in nearly any type of environment.

Several real-world use cases highlight the benefits Brother printing and labeling solutions bring to the fight against the pandemic:

Quick Deployable Vaccination Receipts – To set-up its COVID-19 vaccine rollout, Brother recently worked with a Canadian provincial health unit to provide a mobile printing solution for vaccine recipients. The agency is currently deploying hundreds of vaccinations across the province and issues 3 receipts per vaccination patient. The Canadian health unit selected the Brother RuggedJet 4 series which were easily deployed to print 4×4 inch receipts via Airprint® with the Apple® iPad®. These popular printers print receipts in both English and French with details including patient name, location, date of vaccine, type of vaccine administered and date of the second dosage. The RuggedJet printers can withstand hundreds of prints per day, are easy to set-up and offer mobile printing flexibility for the staff. See COVID rapid receipt video.

Testing Tube Labels at COVID-19 Testing Sites – To support testing at remote and pop-up testing sites, Brother’s RuggedJet 2 mobile printers were paired with software from a leading lab provider and a mobile device. The ability to print 2-inch test tube labels car side allowed the testing sites to increase testing accuracy. The Brother printing and labeling solutions can aid in having a larger number of tests completed quickly and help increase testing throughput. Also, additional efficiencies were realized by utilizing Brother premium top-coated paper. See COVID test tube labeling video.

No Contact Temperature Measurement Kiosks – As a growing number of agencies open and businesses go back-to-work, Brother’s TD 2 series of printers are playing a key role in the real-time temperature screening at kiosks. The solution uses advanced analytics to detect and log crucial temperature and visitor data, offering no-contact fever checks. The Brother printer provides visual proof of screening, quickly clears people for entry and shows compliance with easy-to-see wearable labels. The innovative no-contact solutions are being used to screen people entering health facilities, schools, workplaces and gyms and help keep workspaces and people safe.

Unmatched Features Making Brother Mobile a Popular Choice in Healthcare:

In addition to labels for COVID-19 testing tubes and vaccination receipt printing, Brother Mobile’s award-winning portfolio of printers are used across healthcare for uses such as patient ID wristbands, patient record labels, specimen collection, laboratory and slide labels and many types of wearable labels. They are also widely used for all types of safety signage across health facilities and the remote printing of documents in home health settings.

Key functionality making Brother a popular health care choice includes:

Mobility — Since many receipt printers on the market require an outlet to run, they are not effective in mobile situations. Brother’s RuggedJet mobile printers, which feature industry-leading battery life, making them excellent for mobile health situations.

Ruggedized for Outdoor Use — Brother mobile printers are engineered for the rigors of all types of mobile deployments –with service and support that keeps them ‘round the clock ready.’ Brother mobile printers are built to seamlessly operate for a full shift, so they last longer and require fewer replacements.

Easy Integration & Deployment — Easy to connect and simple to use, Brother wireless mobile printers ditch the messy inks and toners—delivering fast, reliable printing through advanced features. Brother mobile printers allow for quick deployment with easy integration into a majority of healthcare or lab testing hardware and software. Printers are compatible with iOS® and Android™ devices and connect via Bluetooth® and Wi-Fi® compatible.

Label Quality — Genuine Brother labels, tags and wristbands, in various materials, widths and adhesives, can meet any need. The easy-to-use drop-in rolls are ultra-convenient and offer customization options with pre-printed company logos or other designs. Also, built with thermal print technology, Brother labels resist smearing or fading.

For more information about Brother’s solutions for labeling of remote COVID-19 testing or vaccination receipts, visit https://www.brothermobilesolutions.com.

