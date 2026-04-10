Broadway Across America Takes The Outsiders on the Road

Broadway Across America brings the Tony-winning musical of S.E. Hinton’s classic to a new generation of theatergoers across North America

The Tony Award-winning production, presented by Broadway Across America in more than two dozen cities through fall 2026, carries the weight of source material that has never really left the cultural conversation. The North American tour of The Outsiders launched last October and is a seminal piece of American heritage and a must-read for every middle-schooler.

The show adapts both Hinton’s 1967 novel and Francis Ford Coppola’s 1983 film into something new: a full-scale Broadway musical that takes the gang rivalries, class divides, and adolescent grief of Tulsa and translates them into theatrical magic. For Broadway Across America , which operates in more than 45 markets as part of the John Gore Organization family of companies, this is precisely the kind of production the touring model was built to deliver — a show with a national footprint that can reach audiences throughout the country. For The Outsiders, audiences from Boston to Salt Lake City to the Pacific Northwest will have the chance to see a production that swept Broadway’s top honors.

Nolan White, who plays protagonist Ponyboy Curtis in the Broadway Across America tour, has spoken about what it means to perform for houses filled with people experiencing the show for the first time, noting that every night, for someone in that audience, it is likely the only time they’ll see the production. That perspective informs the intensity of the performances. Jaydon Nget, who plays Two-Bit Mathews, also commented on a particular energy in cities where student matinees bring in young people whose teachers assigned Hinton’s novel. It’s a story about finding your place in the world as a teenager, and that kind of tale connects across decades, with the musical adding new dimensionality.

Student matinees have become a meaningful part of how Broadway Across America engages with audiences. Schools schedule class trips, teachers build curriculum around the productions, and for many students, it represents a first encounter with live Broadway theater. The Outsiders, with its themes of identity, loyalty, and socioeconomic tension, lends itself to classroom discussion in ways that go beyond theater appreciation.

Live theater has always depended on the road. Before streaming, before regional theater networks, and before the infrastructure that now supports the performing arts across America, traveling companies were how most of the country experienced professional theater. Broadway Across America is working within that tradition, updated for the scale and logistics of the 21st century. The Outsiders, with its story of young people navigating a world that wasn’t built for them, seems like an appropriately charged vehicle for the work.

CONTACT:

Andrew Mitchell

media@cambridgeglobal.com

SOURCE: Cambridge Global

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire