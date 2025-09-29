Briq Announces OTTO MCP: The Model Context Protocol That Unlocks AI for Physical Industries Stuck with Outdated Software

Standardizing AI connectivity for construction, manufacturing, and utilities – industries stuck with fragmented, outdated software that only Briq’s Otto MCP can unlock.

Briq, the company behind Otto, the Autonomous Work Platform, today announced the launch of OTTO MCP, a new open protocol designed to connect artificial intelligence to enterprise systems in physical industries long underserved by modern software.

For decades, breakthroughs in technology have been defined by open standards:

The internet accelerated with TCP/IP .

The cloud expanded with APIs .

Today, artificial intelligence reaches its open moment with MCP (Model Context Protocol).

Unlike finance or tech, construction, manufacturing, energy, and utilities have been running on brittle, decades-old software stacks – siloed ERPs, clunky databases, and bespoke tools that rarely integrate. The result: manual processes, wasted labor, and data locked in systems that don’t talk to each other.

OTTO MCP changes that. It is the universal “language of AI work” that allows digital workers to connect with these legacy systems, orchestrate workflows across them, and deliver measurable results. With OTTO MCP, AI is no longer blocked by outdated software – it becomes an autonomous digital workforce that can act, decide, and deliver in the toughest industries.

Breaking Through Legacy Barriers

“Physical industries have been trapped in a prison of bad software,” said Bassem Hamdy, CEO and Co-Founder of Briq. “These companies run the world’s most critical infrastructure, but their systems are archaic – and traditional AI tools can’t reach them. Only Briq, through Otto MCP, can speak both languages: the old ERP world and the new AI world. That makes autonomy finally possible where it matters most.”

Key Features of OTTO MCP

Legacy System Fluency: Direct connections into ERPs, CRMs, HRIS, and project systems unique to physical industries.

Enterprise Security: Compliance, auditability, and governance for regulated sectors.

Developer Ecosystem: Framework for building AI-driven “skills” that extend and modernize legacy workflows.

Autonomous Execution: Move beyond copilots and assistants – Otto’s digital workers actually close the loop, finishing the job.

Redefining AI in Physical Industries

Physical industries represent trillions of dollars in global GDP, but most of that work is still coordinated through software that hasn’t kept pace with modern AI. By making these environments accessible, OTTO MCP unlocks the largest untapped AI market in the world.

With the launch of OTTO MCP, Briq is opening its platform to developers and enterprises, accelerating the transition from automation to true autonomy across the construction site, factory floor, and utility grid.

Availability

OTTO MCP is available today for enterprise and developer sign-up at MCP.BRIQ.AI.

About Briq

Briq is the creator of Otto, the Autonomous Work Platform, which powers digital workers that automate back-office and operational workflows across physical industries. Otto connects directly into fragmented, legacy software systems – transforming them into autonomous, AI-driven environments. From accounts payable and forecasting to project execution and job cost control, Otto makes it possible for enterprises to replace manual labor with AI-driven autonomy.

Founded in 2018, Briq is backed by leading investors and trusted by enterprises across construction, manufacturing, energy, utilities, logistics, and beyond.

Learn more at www.briq.com.

