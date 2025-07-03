Brian Gould of TruLife Distribution Says Gen Z Isn’t Buying ‘Wellness’-They’re Buying Identity

Brian Gould, CEO and founder of TruLife Distribution, is calling for a serious change in how wellness brands approach the market. According to Gould, younger consumers are no longer interested in wellness as a trend or product category. They are choosing brands that reflect who they are and what they believe in.

“Gen Z isn’t buying wellness,” Gould says. “They’re buying identity.”

As the head of TruLife Distribution, Brian Gould helps wellness, beauty, and health brands grow in the United States. His team handles everything from compliance and logistics to marketing and sales. This puts him at the center of how brands are received by both retailers and consumers.

Gould believes most companies are missing the point when it comes to reaching younger buyers.

“They already assume your product works,” he says. “That’s the bare minimum. The real question is whether your brand stands for something real. Do you speak their language? Do you reflect their values?”

Values Over Features

Gen Z buyers, born roughly between 1997 and 2012, expect more than functional benefits. They want brands that understand their worldview. They pay attention to how products are made, who makes them, and what the company behind them supports.

For Gould, this shift represents both a challenge and an opportunity.

“Many companies still lead with features,” he explains. “They talk about ingredients or benefits without explaining why it matters. Gen Z doesn’t just want clean products. They want clean supply chains. They want fair labor. They want packaging that doesn’t add to the waste problem.”

This generation does not separate purchasing from personal identity. They buy products that align with their sense of purpose. Brian Gould believes that identity now drives loyalty, far more than pricing or convenience.

A New Type of Marketing

Gould also sees changes in how Gen Z discovers new brands. Traditional ads carry less weight. Instead, younger consumers rely on digital conversations, reviews, and peer recommendations. They look for brands that feel real. Social platforms like TikTok and YouTube have become the primary way new products get noticed.

“Marketing is no longer about controlling the message,” Gould says. “It’s about giving people something real to talk about. That only happens when your brand tells the truth and stays consistent.”

At TruLife, Brian Gould works with brands to position themselves for this reality. His team guides companies through U.S. regulatory requirements and retail partnerships. But they also focus on how brands can connect with customers on a deeper level.

“Gen Z can spot a fake,” he says. “If your story is shallow or inconsistent, they move on.”

How Brands Can Connect with Gen Z

For companies trying to reach this audience, Gould offers clear guidance.

Talk about values, not just products.

Explain why your company exists. Talk about your mission. Give customers a reason to care.

Build a real community.

Create opportunities for dialogue. Let people feel seen. Use content, not just campaigns.

Be transparent.

Don’t hide behind vague claims. If you are still improving your supply chain or sustainability efforts, say so.

Reflect real diversity.

Make inclusivity part of every decision. That includes your branding, your pricing, and your team.

Take a stand.

This generation expects brands to be vocal. Silence can be seen as indifference.

Gould believes these steps are no longer optional. They are the standard for any brand that wants to stay relevant.

A More Demanding Consumer

TruLife Distribution works with brands from around the world. Brian Gould sees firsthand which ones succeed in the U.S. and which ones stall. In his view, the companies that grow are those that align with how Gen Z sees the world.

“This generation is not buying products just to solve a problem,” he says. “They are buying based on alignment. They want to feel good about the companies they support.”

Gould continues to help brands adjust to this reality. He believes the shift is permanent and that companies must respond with clarity, honesty, and purpose.

“If you want to succeed with Gen Z, you have to earn it,” he says. “They aren’t buying trends. They are buying trust.”

