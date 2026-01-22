Brenmiller Energy Expands Offering to Supply Clean Heat and Power to Industrial Customers by the Launch of ‘BNRG360’ Integrated Energy Platform for Customers, Marking a Strategic Evolution to an Integrated Energy Company

Offering industrial customers bundled heat and power under long-term contracts

Supporting customer decarbonization while addressing project and financing risk

Intended to enhance project bankability, which is aimed at lowering the cost of capital, and accelerating revenue recognition

Leveraging collaborations to accelerate solar and battery project origination

Brenmiller Energy (NASDAQ:BNRG), a provider of thermal energy storage (“TES”) solutions for industrial and utility markets, today announced BNRG360, a new integrated strategy under which the Company will offer industrial customers comprehensive clean energy solutions covering both heat and electricity.​

Electrical works at Tempo project Photo: Nir Brenmiller

BNRG360 represents a strategic evolution of the Company’s business model, expanding beyond technology supply to the delivery of integrated energy services. Leveraging on its experience in renewable projects, Brenmiller will combine its bGen™ TES systems with solar PV and battery energy storage, enabling customers to procure decarbonized heat and power under long-term contractual arrangements.

Through BNRG360, industrial clients will be able to access Heat-as-a-Service and Power Purchase Agreement structures, without upfront capital expenditure, reducing project risk.​

​”The launch of BNRG360 reflects a clear evolution in how we create value,” said Avi Brenmiller, Chief Executive Officer of Brenmiller Energy “Industrial customers are increasingly looking for a single, accountable party to manage their energy requirements. By integrating power generation, storage and thermal assets, we enable customers to outsource the complexity of their energy systems to an expert provider, while securing reliable, cost-effective heat and electricity and allowing them to focus on their core business.”

Under the BNRG360 platform, projects may include solar generation connected to industrial facilities, battery energy storage systems, and bGen™ thermal batteries structured to convert renewable electricity into dispatchable industrial heat. Customers may contract for electricity, heat, or Integrated Energy Service through long-term agreements.

The integrated platform is intended to support deeper customer decarbonization while reducing exposure to single-technology project risk. By combining the Company’s proprietary TES with mature, widely financed assets and long-term contracts, BNRG360 is designed to enhance project bankability, lower the cost of capital, and accelerate and diversify revenue streams.

In Europe, the Company plans to build on existing cooperations with VIRIDI RE and Green Enesys and others, leveraging shared project assets such as grid connections, land rights and permitting to improve project economics and shorten development timelines.​

“BNRG360 positions us as a long-term energy collaborator rather than a one-time equipment supplier,” added Doron Brenmiller, Chief Business Officer of Brenmiller Energy. “We believe this strategy will generate durable shareholder value through contracted, recurring revenues, while enabling our customers to decarbonize at a lower total cost of energy.”​

About Brenmiller Energy Ltd.

Brenmiller Energy helps energy-intensive industries and power producers end their reliance on fossil fuel boilers. Brenmiller’s patented bGen™ ZERO thermal battery is a modular and scalable energy storage system that turns renewable electricity into zero-emission heat. It charges using low-cost renewable electricity and discharges a continuous supply of heat on demand and according to its customers’ needs. The most experienced thermal battery developer on the market, Brenmiller operates the world’s only gigafactory for thermal battery production and is trusted by leading multinational energy companies. For more information visit the Company’s website at https://bren-energy.com/ and follow the company on X and LinkedIn .

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. Statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements when discussing BNRG360 future benefits to the Company’s clients, including enabling industrial customers to meet both heat and electricity needs under a single integrated solution; that BNRG360 will enhance project bankability, which is aimed at lowering the cost of capital, and accelerating revenue recognition; the Company’s plans to expand its business model from a technology provider to an integrated energy services company; the Company’s anticipated ability to combine TES, solar PV, and battery storage to deliver decarbonized heat and power under long-term contracts; the Company’s expectations that customers will access Heat-as-a-Service and Power Purchase Agreement structures without upfront capital expenditure; the Company’s belief that BNRG360 will reduce project risk for customers and improve reliability and cost-effectiveness; the Company’s future collaborations and pipeline of commercial opportunities; the Company’s belief that BNRG360 will support deeper customer decarbonization and reduce exposure to single-technology risk; and the Company’s expectations that the strategy will generate durable shareholder value through contracted, recurring revenues. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as “plan,” “project,” “potential,” “seek,” “may,” “will,” “expect,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “could,” “estimate” or “continue” are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that certain important factors may affect the Company’s actual results and could cause such results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements that may be made in this press release. Factors that may affect the Company’s results include, but are not limited to: the Company’s planned level of revenues and capital expenditures; risks associated with the adequacy of existing cash resources; the demand for and market acceptance of our products; impact of competitive products and prices; product development, commercialization or technological difficulties; the success or failure of negotiations; trade, legal, social and economic risks; and political, economic and military instability in the Middle East, specifically in Israel. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 4, 2025, which is available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Contact: investors@bren-energy.com

SOURCE: Brenmiller Energy

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire