Brenmiller Energy and New York Power Authority Showcase Thermal Energy Storage Success at SUNY Purchase College

Innovative pilot project highlights the role of thermal energy storage in decarbonizing public institutions

Brenmiller Energy Ltd. (“Brenmiller”, “Brenmiller Energy” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq:BNRG), a leading global provider of thermal energy storage (“TES”) solutions for industrial and utility customers, announced today the publication of a joint case study with the New York Power Authority (“NYPA”) detailing the deployment and performance of a TES system at Purchase College, State University of New York (“SUNY”).

Brenmiller’s bGen™ at SUNY Purchase College

The $2.5 million project, installed at the college’s Physical Education Building, serves as a pilot demonstrating how TES technology can significantly improve energy efficiency, resilience, and sustainability in institutional settings. Brenmiller’s bGen™ TES unit at Purchase College is part of a combined heat and power application designed to meet nearly 100% of the College’s physical education building’s heating needs.

The case study, developed under the Renewable® Thermal Collaborative’s Innovative Pilot Projects initiative, provides critical insights into how modular TES can support the decarbonization goals of public infrastructure, particularly in the education sector.

Highlights from the project include:

TES modularity enables flexible and efficient deployment across diverse infrastructure.

Pilot installations offer replicable frameworks for wider adoption.

TES integration with existing technologies boosts system reliability and thermal performance.

Containerized TES introduces unique thermal management dynamics requiring tailored design strategies.

“This collaboration with the NYPA is a prime example of how thermal energy storage can be effectively implemented to help institutions reduce emissions and stabilize energy usage,” said Gadi Sharir, Managing Director, USA at Brenmiller Energy. “As more public entities prioritize net-zero transitions, scalable and proven solutions like our bGen™ can provide a suitable solution.”

The project and its key findings will be presented in a webinar at 11:00 AM EDT / 8:00 AM PDT, on Monday, May 19, 2025 hosted by the Renewable Thermal Collaborative.

Register for the webinar: LINK

Download the full case study: LINK

For more information about the project and Brenmiller Energy’s latest updates, please visit www.bren-energy.com.

About bGen™

bGen™ ZERO is Brenmiller’s TES system, which converts electricity into heat to power sustainable industrial processes at a price that is competitive with natural gas. The bGen™ ZERO charges by capturing low-cost electricity from renewables or the grid and stores it in crushed rocks. It then discharges steam, hot water, or hot air on demand according to customer requirements. The bGen™ ZERO also supports the development of utility-scale renewables by providing critical flexibility and grid-balancing capabilities. bGen™ ZERO was named among TIME’s Best Inventions of 2023 in the Green Energy category and won Gold in the Energy Storage and Management category at the 2025 Edison Awards.

About Brenmiller Energy Ltd.

Brenmiller Energy helps energy-intensive industries and power producers end their reliance on fossil fuel boilers. Brenmiller’s patented bGen™ ZERO thermal battery is a modular and scalable energy storage system that turns renewable electricity into zero-emission heat. It charges using low-cost renewable electricity and discharges a continuous supply of heat on demand and according to its customers’ needs. The most experienced thermal battery developer on the market, Brenmiller operates the world’s only gigafactory for thermal battery production and is trusted by leading multinational energy companies. For more information visit the Company’s website at https://bren-energy.com/ and follow the company on X and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. Statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. For example, the company is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses: that the Company’s bGen™ system installation at Purchase College will reduce 550 metric tons of CO2 emissions annually; that TES modularity enables flexible and efficient deployment across diverse infrastructure; and that as more public entities prioritize net-zero transitions, scalable and proven solutions like our bGen™ can provide a suitable solution. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as “plan,” “project,” “potential,” “seek,” “may,” “will,” “expect,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “could,” “estimate” or “continue” are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that certain crucial factors may affect the company’s actual results and could cause such results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements that may be made in this press release. Factors that may affect the Company’s results include, but are not limited to: the company’s planned level of revenues and capital expenditures; risks associated with the adequacy of existing cash resources; the demand for and market acceptance of our products; impact of competitive products and prices; product development, commercialization or technological difficulties; the success or failure of negotiations; trade, legal, social and economic risks; and political, economic and military instability in the Middle East, specifically in Israel. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024 filed with the SEC on March 4, 2025, which is available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

