Breezeline Launches Cloud-Based “Hosted Voice Essential” Phone Service Designed for Small Businesses

QUINCY, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Breezeline, the nation’s eighth-largest cable operator, has launched “Hosted Voice Essential,” a new cloud-based phone service tailored specifically for smaller businesses.

Hosted systems use smart software and cloud technology to deliver a complete and fully-managed service with flexibility and extensive features, unlike traditional on-premise systems that require costly hardware and separate management and maintenance contracts.

Breezeline first introduced Hosted Voice in 2016 and it quickly became a popular option for enterprise and larger businesses. Breezeline developed the new Hosted Voice Essential service in response to growing interest among smaller businesses for a cloud-based voice solution. Scaled for 1-4 users, the Essential service includes the following features:

Unlimited Local + Long Distance Calling

Advanced Call Routing

Dial By Name Directory

Call Forwarding, Call Transfer and 3-Way Calling

Call Screening/Blocking

Call Waiting/Hold

Mobility features including voicemail to email, mobile extensions for iOS and Android

The Breezeline Hosted Voice Essential service also includes critical security, operations and maintenance expertise–including 24×7 monitoring and support–that small businesses need, which is often cost prohibitive with on-premise phone systems.

“Innovative, cloud-based technology continues to transform voice communications,” said Heather McCallion, Vice President of Products & Programming for Breezeline. “Now, even the smallest of businesses can have access to an easy-to-use, feature-rich communication system that enhances employee productivity while allowing the business to meet the changing needs of its customers.”

As a cloud-based service, Hosted Voice Essential is powered through Breezeline’s Business Internet services which are available with 100 Mbps, 300 Mbps, 600 Mbps and 1 Gig speeds. Breezeline has also introduced new, simpler modular packages so that businesses can easily assemble the product mix that best suits their needs.

For more information about Breezeline’s Hosted Voice Essential service, see https://www.breezeline.com/business/voice-service.

ABOUT BREEZELINE

Cogeco US, operating as Breezeline, a subsidiary of Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSX: CCA), is the eighth-largest cable operator in the United States. The company provides its residential and business customers with Internet, TV and Voice services in 13 states: Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia. Cogeco Communications Inc. also operates in Québec and Ontario, in Canada, under the Cogeco Connexion name. Cogeco Inc.’s subsidiary, Cogeco Media, owns and operates 21 radio stations as well as a news agency serving audiences primarily in the province of Québec.

