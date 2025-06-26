Brean Capital Launches CORE Desk, Strengthening Financing Capabilities With Strategic Hires

Industry veterans Lambros Georgallas and Joseph Farley join Brean Capital to lead the new Capital Optimization and Repo Execution initiative

Brean Capital (“Brean”) is pleased to announce the upcoming launch of its Capital Optimization and Repo Execution (CORE) desk, marking a significant expansion of the firm’s financing and secured funding capabilities. This strategic initiative supports Brean’s continued commitment to leadership in structured finance and fixed income trading.

To lead the CORE desk, Brean has appointed Lambros Georgallas and Joseph Farley, two seasoned professionals from BMO Capital Markets. Lambros Georgallas will serve as Head of CORE. At BMO, he led the Agency and Credit Securitized Products Repo business. Joseph Farley, a key member of the same team, joins Brean as a Director.

Together, Georgallas and Farley bring over 25 years of combined experience in global fixed income markets, with specialized expertise in securitized products, collateral optimization, and liquidity management.

“We are excited to welcome Lambros and Joe to Brean. The launch of CORE represents a strategic advancement in our secured financing capabilities,” said Rob Fine, CEO of Brean Capital. “Their deep expertise in fixed income financing enhances our ability to provide innovative funding solutions and expanded liquidity access for our clients.”

“Joe and I are excited to join Brean’s market-leading platform and help launch CORE,” said Lambros Georgallas. “The firm’s trading expertise and extensive client relationships provide an ideal foundation for the successful development and growth of this new initiative.”

About Brean Capital:

Brean Capital, LLC is a full-service investment firm specializing in fixed income and structured finance. With a focus on client-centric execution and deep market insight, Brean delivers tailored solutions across capital markets, sales and trading, and investment banking.

