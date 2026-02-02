Brean Capital Completes Acquisition of Strategic Business Units from Janney Montgomery Scott

Acquisition strengthens Brean Capital’s financial institutions franchise with Depository & Insurance Investment Banking, Equity Research, and Institutional Equity Sales

Brean Capital, LLC (“Brean Capital”), a leading independent investment bank focused on capital markets and advisory services, is pleased to announce that it has completed its acquisition of strategic business units from Janney Montgomery Scott LLC (“Janney”). With the closing of this transaction, Brean Capital adds a team of approximately 50 capital markets professionals across the acquired business units, representing a meaningful influx of sector expertise and leadership.

The incoming team expands Brean Capital’s footprint throughout key financial centers including Atlanta, Philadelphia, Cleveland, Chicago and San Francisco. These individuals bring nationally recognized capabilities in M&A advisory, capital raising, equity research, and institutional distribution.

“I’m thrilled to share that Brean’s acquisition of the Janney Montgomery team is now officially complete,” said Robert Fine, Chief Executive Officer and a principal owner of Brean Capital. “Today marks an important milestone for our firm. We are welcoming an exceptional group of professionals who bring expanded capabilities and deep expertise that will allow us to serve the FIG and Insurance markets in an even more comprehensive and impactful way.”

“This combination represents an extraordinary opportunity for our team and clients,” said Matt Veneri, Head of Investment Banking at Janney. “Our bankers will now have the full weight of Brean Capital’s balance sheet, capital market capabilities, and industry expertise behind them, while maintaining the entrepreneurial spirit and client relationships that have always defined us.”

“We have been impressed by the Janney team’s deep client relationships, track record of complex transactions, and a culture that mirrors our own values,” added Peter McNierney, Executive Managing Director at Brean Capital. “We are excited to welcome their talented professionals to our team and to offer additional expertise and capabilities for our clients.”

Over the past several years, the incoming Janney teams have executed more than 300 capital markets and M&A transactions totaling roughly $20 billion, consistently ranking among the nation’s most active advisors in community bank M&A and capital raising. They also provide equity research coverage for 140+ publicly traded depository and insurance companies, making them a significant contributor to the sector’s research landscape.

Brean Capital’s expanded platform will now comprise more than 225 professionals across investment banking, equity research, and institutional sales, serving corporate, institutional, and municipal clients nationwide.

About Brean Capital

Founded in 1973, Brean Capital is an independent investment bank that delivers high-quality investment ideas and comprehensive banking services to institutional investors and corporate clients. The firm provides Fixed Income Strategy as well as corporate finance and advisory investment banking. Its fixed income business spans sales, trading, and banking across a broad range of products, including mortgage- and asset-backed securities, U.S. Treasuries and government agency securities, structured products, corporate bonds, and municipal securities. For more information, please visit: www.breancapital.com.

Contacts:

Robert Fine

CEO

212-702-6500

SOURCE: Brean Capital, LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire