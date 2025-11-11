Breakthrough Surgical Mining(TM) Technology Positions Novamera to Accelerate Production of Critical Minerals and Metals

Novamera’s precision extraction solution unlocks previously uneconomic deposits with a faster, low-impact, data-driven alternative to conventional mining.

Novamera Inc., a Canadian mining technology company, has achieved a world first: the mining of a mineral deposit using its breakthrough Surgical Mining system. The initial extraction is taking place at the Golden Promise deposit near Badger, Newfoundland, marking a major milestone in the effort to unlock new sources of minerals and metals in a low-capital, faster and more sustainable manner to support global supply needs.

“This achievement proves that Surgical Mining can deliver a new pathway towards profitable production with a fraction of the environmental impact compared to traditional methods,” said Jim Hollis, CEO of Novamera. “We’re demonstrating a faster, cleaner, and more economical way to access valuable mineral resources. Our combination of software simulation, advanced imaging and robotics opens the door to a new category of smaller, smarter, faster mines.”

Surgical Mining is a new way to extract valuable minerals from the earth-using a precise, data-driven approach that targets only what’s worth mining. By combining simulation, downhole subsurface imaging, AI-powered 3D orebody modelling, and robotic extraction, the process selectively extracts mineralized material while leaving surrounding rock and ecosystems largely undisturbed. Unlike conventional mining, Surgical Mining requires no blasting, generates 95% less waste, and utilizes a closed-loop water system-resulting in less waste, a smaller environmental footprint, faster timelines, and significantly lower costs, while simplifying permitting and reclamation.

Novamera’s first commercial deployment at the Golden Promise deposit, owned by Great Atlantic Resources, demonstrates how its Surgical Mining solution can provide a faster path to domestic production of metals and minerals essential to clean technologies, defence, electrification, and advanced manufacturing. This breakthrough unlocks a multi-billion-dollar market opportunity spanning precious, strategic, and critical minerals.

The successful deployment underpins Novamera’s Series A financing round, from which the funds will support scaling the business, further building out the Surgical Mining platform and delivering the first set of projects from its growing pipeline.

“This milestone validates the years of development behind our Surgical Mining platform and demonstrates its commercial readiness. The momentum we’re seeing from customers and strategic partners gives us confidence that now is the right time to scale – and the Series A financing will allow us to do exactly that,” said Dustin Angelo, Chief Operating Officer and Co-Founder of Novamera.

Supported by DIGITAL, the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador, Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency and MICA (Mining Innovation Commercialization Accelerator), Novamera’s success demonstrates how Canadian innovation can reshape mineral extraction, helping secure the resources needed for electrification, clean energy, and advanced manufacturing.

Founded in 2019, Novamera Inc. is revolutionizing how the world mines. Its patented Surgical Mining process enables precise, low-impact extraction of narrow-vein deposits that were previously uneconomic. By combining advanced imaging, AI modelling, and precision robotic drilling, Novamera helps mining companies unlock new resources with lower costs, faster timelines, and minimal environmental impact-creating a new category of sustainable, high-return projects.

