“Breakthrough Solutions for the Mental Health Epidemic” Set for October 19 at the 2022 National Workers’ Compensation and Disability Conference

MC Innovation, CorVel, and Harvard MedTech Will Present a Unique, Immersive Experience Showcasing the Virtual Reality Experience for Treatment

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–A team of workers’ compensation experts will showcase innovations in mental health treatment with a groundbreaking, experiential presentation at this year’s National Workers’ Compensation and Disability conference. Pearl Monroe, Vice President, MC Innovations, LLC; Karen Thomas, Vice President, Clinical Solutions, CorVel; and Gerry Stanley, M.D., SVP and Chief Medical Officer, Harvard MedTech, will collaborate in “Breakthrough Solutions for the Mental Health Epidemic” on Wednesday, October 19th at 3:30pm in Las Vegas.

“Our presentation was inspired by multi-media immersive exhibits of great art with a lens towards experiencing the power of virtual reality as a group,” says Dr. Stanley. “We hope that people leave our session not only educated but inspired and ready to try something new.”

During the session, the audience will learn more about the mental health issues today’s injured workers experience, how the brain processes trauma, including depression, anxiety and PTSD, and how new therapies are helping people overcome behavioral health issues by changing the way the brain processes information. For example, Vx® Therapy, a combination of virtual reality, behavioral coaching, and artificial intelligence, is recognized as a breakthrough solution for treating trauma and its related conditions, including chronic or acute pain, depression, anxiety, sleep issues, and PTSD-related symptoms.

“As nurses, we are well aware of the impact psychosocial and mental health issues have on an injured worker and their recovery,” says Thomas. “Now we have tools that can be deployed early on in conjunction with medical treatment. We can act as soon as our nurses and automated claim system identifies the possibility these conditions are present.”

“Care management for municipal workers often brings up situations in which first responders or other employees may experience post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), or depression and anxiety related to pain,” adds Monroe. “We are excited to find a solution that can help these employees without drugs or unnecessary surgery, and to share that solution with the NWCD attendees.”

In addition to connecting at the presentation, attendees can meet the speakers and other experts on this issue at the Harvard MedTech booth #561, and the CorVel booth, #821.

About Harvard MedTech

Harvard MedTech is a breakthrough digital health company that is tapping the new science of how the brain works, combining specially designed virtual reality experiences, psychosocial support, digital engagement, and proprietary AI algorithms to retrain neural pathways and alleviate the effects of trauma, including pain, PTSD, anxiety, depression, and sleep disorders. The company’s Vx® Therapy model is the first to comprehensively integrate this unique combination of digital technologies with behavioral health interventions, in a virtual application that moves the points of care to the patient’s home. This virtual engagement drives high compliance, patient satisfaction and optimal outcomes. It also allows the solution to be affordable and scalable at a population health level. This non-invasive and non-pharmacological approach also provides data that is trackable for a clear assessment of its value to patients and health care providers. Visit www.harvardmedtech.com for more information.

About CorVel

CorVel Corp. applies technology including artificial intelligence, machine learning and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs. We partner with employers, third-party administrators, insurance companies and government agencies in managing worker’s compensation and health, auto and liability services. Our diverse suite of solutions combines our integrated technologies with a human touch. CorVel’s customized services, delivered locally, are backed by a national team to support clients as well as their customers and patients.

About MC Innovations

MC Innovations are experts in risk management consulting who specialize in managing self-insured workers compensation and loss control programs, as well as property and casualty programs for both public and private organizations. Since 1996, they have helped clients deliver the best possible risk management programs at the lowest cost by employing industry best practices, early-warning detection and analysis, continuous improvement programs and transparency of results.

Contacts

Joy Scott



[email protected]

(818) 610-0270