Brave Healer Productions Releases Gen Brave, Its First Young Adult Title

BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Laura Di Franco, CEO of Brave Healer Productions, is proud to announce the release of Gen Brave, the eleventh title from its Brave Kids Books division and its first offering for tween readers.

Gen Brave is a collection of short stories created especially for the generation finding its voice — stories about friendship, identity, belonging, anxiety, grief, family, confidence, social media, and courage.

“Gen Brave was born out of the need to create stories for the ones who are often forgotten, the teens who weren’t either the kid or the adult in the room,” said K.J. Kaschula, the book’s lead author and the publishing director for the division. “We wanted to create stories just for them, short, bite-sized stories that they can read in less than 15 minutes and break away from the technology, the social media, the constant 21st-century noise, and just immerse themselves in a quick story … that could make them think as well as make them start the conversation around the topic [with a trusted adult].”

Contributing stories to the collection are Dr. Jolene Arasz, Ilene Dillon, Amy G. Dougherty, Rebecca Edwards, Susan L. Ernst, Daniel Gomez, Mindy Green, Margie Cowles Hamner, R. Scott Holmes, Dr. Eyal Levit, David Medansky, Dr. Charleen M. Michel, Michael Overlie, Rev. Dr. Laura Palmer, Stacy Randell-Shaheen, and Rev. Dr. Karen Schuder.

Praise for Gen Brave

“Gen Brave is a book for teenagers, but I believe it is just as important for parents. There is wisdom throughout these pages, but there is something even more valuable: an invitation to conversation. These stories give language to things that can be incredibly difficult to name. They remind young people to trust themselves and adults to listen when they do. That makes Gen Brave more than a collection of stories. It makes it a bridge; one I am profoundly grateful has been built.” — Francesca MacDonald, author of Whillie: The Cart Who Found His Heart

“Gen Brave accomplishes something surprisingly rare: it speaks to teenagers without speaking down to them, weaving difficult subjects such as belonging, bullying, grief, anxiety, social media, family conflict, identity, failure, courage, and even suicide, into stories that are genuinely fun to read while remaining deeply educational. Its greatest achievement may be that these stories do not end when the final page is turned; they invite the conversations every parent hopes to have with a teenager, and every teenager sometimes struggles to begin, reminding both generations that courage is not the absence of fear, but the discovery of one’s voice in the midst of it.” — Guy M., AIF Special Forces, author of The Rescue and Full Throttle

About the Author

K.J. Kaschula grew up in South Africa, her first home, where she studied filmmaking at university. Recently, she moved to Paris, France, her now second home, with her husband. She is the creator of The-Super-Dooper-Secret-Collection, a series of illustrated children’s books that follow the adventures of Little Lizzie, who encounters the mystical, magical, and marvelous worlds that exist but have never before been seen by children, and she’s the lead author and illustrator of the award-winning Brave Kids series.

Learn more about Kaschula by visiting www.kjkaschula.com; www.instagram.com/kj.kaschula ; www.instagram.com/k.j.kaschulaprojects/

About Brave Kids Books

Brave Kids Books draws its authors from healers and wellness practitioners who specialize in sharing important messages with children about being brave, speaking up, and understanding the magical gifts they possess. The company provides coaching and strategy sessions, design and editing services, and assistance with book launches and marketing.

For more information about Brave Kids Books, visit https://www.lauradifranco.com/brave-kids-books/

Contact: Laura Di Franco, (703) 915-3653; 424335@email4pr.com ; bravekidsbooks@gmail.com

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SOURCE Brave Healer Productions