BRAILLE INSTITUTE LAUNCHES ENHANCED ATKINSON HYPERLEGIBLE FONT TO MAKE READING EASIER

Expanded Language Support, New Weights, and Monospace Version Enables Accessibility for Everyone

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Braille Institute is proud to announce a new release of its award-winning typeface, Atkinson Hyperlegible. The enhanced version named Atkinson Hyperlegible Next, significantly expands the font’s capabilities, making it more versatile for readers, designers, and programmers around the globe. Starting today, the font is free to download and free to use via Google Fonts and BrailleInstitute.org/freefont.

Atkinson Hyperlegible Next – the world’s only hyperlegible font makes reading easy for those with low vision.

Building upon the original Atkinson Hyperlegible typeface that was introduced in 2019, the new version is designed to improve legibility for readers with low vision. Atkinson Hyperlegible Next, the world’s only hyperlegible font, includes many new characters to enable support of over 150 languages (up from 27). It also offers seven font weights (up from two), as well as new variable and monospace versions. Atkinson Hyperlegible Monospace, one of the most requested additions by users, is specifically designed to assist coders by improving readability in environments where precise character spacing is critical.

“Atkinson Hyperlegible Next represents a significant step forward in our mission to enhance accessibility for people with low vision,” said Jim (Dimitri) Kales, CEO of Braille Institute. “By expanding its functionality and language support, we’re making it easier for individuals worldwide to communicate and work with confidence, regardless of where they are on the vision spectrum.”

The original Atkinson Hyperlegible font, named after Braille Institute founder Robert J. Atkinson, was recognized as a winner in the Graphic Design category of Fast Company’s 2019 Innovation by Design Awards. Its unique approach breaks traditional typographic uniformity by prioritizing character distinction, improving readability for people with low vision. The enhanced version builds on this legacy, integrating feedback from users worldwide. “Atkinson Hyperlegible Next redefines clarity and adaptability for a global audience, pushing the boundaries of accessibility while staying true to our commitment of innovation and readability,” said Brad Scott, Founder and Principal of Applied Design. “Our goal was to set a new standard in inclusive design, and we’re thrilled to continue our partnership with the Braille Institute to make that vision a reality.”

Since its launch, the original Atkinson Hyperlegible font has had over 150,000 downloads on Braille Institute’s website and generates more than 43 million weekly impressions via Google Fonts API. There is broad adoption and application use of the font – it is being employed on more than 13,000 websites, and is rapidly being adopted for printed books, product packaging, software products, brochures, signage and more. The updated Atkinson Hyperlegible Next font is expected to continue this momentum, broadening its impact across communities and industries.

“We are honored by the strong adoption and interest for Atkinson Hyperlegible by those with low vision, as well as those interested in supporting greater accessibility for all communities,” said Sandy Shin, Vice President of Marketing and Communications at Braille Institute. “We are thrilled that the font has created a new standard in hyperlegibility for readers all over the world.”

Atkinson Hyperlegible Next is available for free download starting February 10 on both Google Fonts and Braille Institute’s website at www.brailleinstitute.org/freefont.

About Braille Institute

Braille Institute is a non-profit organization that has been positively transforming the lives of those with vision loss for 106 years. Braille Institute helps more than 13,000 adults, youth, and children annually, through a broad range of educational, social, and recreational services. Programming is offered at seven Southern California centers and remotely through online delivery across the United States and beyond. All programs are free of charge thanks to the generous support of donors, volunteers, and staff.

