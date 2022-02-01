Brad Paisley Joins Storme Warren as First In-studio Interview on Garth Brooks’ Streaming Radio Station The BIG 615

Streaming Exclusively on TuneIn, the Interview will Start Airing at 7 a.m. CDT on July 13

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TuneIn, the world’s leader in live audio, announces global country superstar Brad Paisley as Storme Warren’s first in-person guest for Garth Brooks’ country radio station, The BIG 615. The interview will start streaming on Thursday, July 13 at 7 a.m. CDT, exclusively on TuneIn.









The BIG 615 launched on TuneIn in June and is the passion project of Garth Brooks to create a country music station that encompasses all that country music has to offer. Country music radio legend Storme Warren sits in the host chair, bringing his decades of experience speaking with country music’s most prolific talents and getting them to really open up about music, life, and the world around them.

Over the course of a recent intimate conversation between Brad and Storme in Nashville, the two discussed music, family life, and the deep impact of Paisley’s recent visit to Ukraine. Paisley really opened up about how that trip evolved from a personal invitation from Ukraine Pres. Zelenskyy, who makes a special appearance on the song “Same Here.” This interview is a powerful and entertaining window for listeners to hear one of their favorite musicians in a way they may never have before.

“To Brad, the word ‘freedom’ couldn’t be any more powerful. He just played Nashville’s Fourth of July celebration, and he touched us all with a powerful visit to Ukraine. As an artist at the top of his game, he feels freer than ever to create on his own terms. Brad and his wife Kimberly created a grocery store for those who need their own kind of freedom,” said Storme Warren, host of The Storme Warren Show on The BIG 615. “So, from all angles, this conversation was truly about freedom. Not to mention a great catch-up with my friend of 20 years. Through sincerity, empathy and of course his signature humor, Brad and I cover a lot of ground. He was the perfect choice to be my first guest on ‘The Storme Warren Show.’”

Some of Brad’s highlights from the interview include:

On The Big 615



“You have done something great here and I’m thrilled to be a guest.”

On his trip to Ukraine



“…He sang me one of my songs in Ukrainian, he translated it, and it was beautiful. It actually might be better. That’s where you connect and see like, you get past any of the talking points and any of the controversy of any of it. It’s like you’re dealing with people that listen to music the same way we do, and love, and care, and work and all of these things that feel so relevant.”

On “Same Here”



“…[a woman in Ukraine] said, ‘It’s very difficult to conquer a country when the people refuse to leave.’ I came back just really inspired. I like to think that’s us as a people and that’s the point of the song.”

Storme’s interview with Brad is just the first of many entertaining and unique experiences that lovers of country music and listeners of The BIG 615 can expect over the coming months and years.

To start streaming The BIG 615 today and be able to listen to the Brad Paisley interview, visit TuneIn.com/garthbrooks or download the TuneIn App in the Apple App Store or Google Play for free. Or, ask your smart speaker to “Play The BIG 615.”

