Bowlero Corp. Completes Latest Acquisition

Adds Great Escape in Pleasant Hill, Iowa to Growing Portfolio

RICHMOND, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bowlero Corp., (NYSE: BOWL) the global leader in bowling entertainment, announced today that it has completed the acquisition of Great Escape in Iowa. This is the Company’s 15th completed acquisition in calendar year 2022, bringing the Company’s total center count to 326.

Great Escape, located in Pleasant Hill, a suburb of Des Moines, is a 24-lane bowling center featuring laser tag, over 50 arcade games, virtual reality, and a full-service restaurant. Great Escape marks the Company’s second acquisition in Iowa this calendar year, the first being Thunderbowl located in Council Bluffs.

Brett Parker, President & Chief Financial Officer of Bowlero Corp. stated, “The addition of Great Escape is another exciting acquisition for Bowlero. We remain committed to bringing our guests a world-class entertainment experience, and furthering our presence nationwide.”

Great Escape is expected to open under Bowlero Corp. management on December 9th.

About Bowlero Corp



Bowlero Corp. is the global leader in bowling entertainment, media, and events. With more than 300 bowling centers across North America, Bowlero Corp. serves more than 27 million guests each year through a family of brands that includes Bowlero, Bowlmor Lanes, and AMF. In 2019, Bowlero Corp. acquired the Professional Bowlers Association, the major league of bowling, which boasts thousands of members and millions of fans across the globe. For more information on Bowlero Corp., please visit BowleroCorp.com

Contacts

For Media:



Bowlero Corp. Public Relations



[email protected]

For Investors:



Bowlero Corp. Investor Relations



[email protected]