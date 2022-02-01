Bounty® Paper Towels Become Canvas for Artists in New Prints Collection

Bounty Taps Artists Shadé Akanbi, Reina Castellanos and Kingsley Nebechi for its Latest Prints Installment

CINCINNATI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–As part of Bounty Paper Towel’s Inclusive Artists Project, the Quicker Picker Upper joined forces with three artists – surface print and accessories designer Shadé Akanbi, illustrator Reina Castellanos, and graphic designer and illustrator Kingsley Nebechi – to create original artwork that will be featured on a new limited-edition collection of paper towels.

“We’re delighted to partner with these talented artists who are passionate about inspiring young creators to pursue a career in the arts,” said Janette Yauch, Bounty Vice President. “At Bounty, we believe in inclusivity and are committed to diversifying artist representation, which is why we’re donating $100,000 to fund scholarships for creatives of color in the field of Fine Arts and Design though the Inclusive Artists Project. We’re excited to see and support the next generation of artists.”

To date, Bounty has donated $650,000 to the inclusive artist initiative with the mission to celebrate and amplify diverse artists, highlighting not only their art, but also their styles and stories.

“Seeing our individual design styles come to life on Bounty has been an exciting process,” said Bounty Prints artist Shadé Akanbi. “With it being such a classic household brand, it’s impactful to see Bounty’s commitment to elevating multicultural artists and voices.”

Bounty’s Inclusive Artists Project showcases diverse work on grocery shelves and kitchens around the country through various collections. This includes Bounty’s Prints partnership with Cincinnati-based non-profit Visionary + Voices, which featured designs from artists with disabilities, as well as Bounty’s Prints partnership with media company Brit+Co, where through a National Design Competition artwork from eight female finalists was featured in a collection themed, “A Clean Fresh Start.”

“It’s important for multicultural artists to see brands highlight art that was created by the people that reflect their community,” said Bounty Prints artist Kingsley Nebechi. Also, Reina Castellanos added, “By featuring our designs on a national level, Bounty’s Inclusive Artists Project is helping to inspire other artists in how far their work can take them.”

In addition to their artwork being featured on the paper towels, Shadé, Reina, and Kingsley will be featured on packaging. Available for a limited time, Bounty’s Inclusive Artists Project’s latest collection will be available in-store nationwide at select Dollar General, Family Dollar, Meijer, Wakefern, and regional food stores through November 2023.

To learn more about this collection and the artists, visit www.bountytowels.com/inclusiveartistsproject. Be sure to also visit @BountyPaperTowels on Instagram and @Bounty on Twitter.

